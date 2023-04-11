"Thank you for everything": Twitter goes wild as TommyInnit, Tubbo, and others bid emotional goodbye to Dream SMP

With the popular server Dream SMP closing down, big Minecraft creators such as TommyInnit and Tubbo bid an emotional farewell to the community as fans flood social media with farewells. Considering the impact Dream SMP had on the Minecraft community as a whole, and the creators who kickstarted their careers through its influence, it's understandable why streamers such as TommyInnit got so emotional with its closure.

After the last stream today, he posted a picture featuring many of his fellow players with their Minecraft characters and captioned it:

"That's it. Thank you for everything. Goodbye, Dream SMP."

TommyInnit @tommyinnit That's it. Thank you for everything.

"I'm not crying, you're crying": Fans react as TommyInnit, Tubbo, GeorgeNotFound end their last Dream SMP stream

Created by Minecraft icons Dream and GeorgeNotFound back in 2020, the server boasted a large playerbase comprising big names such as Technoblade, Quackity, and Sapnap. The roleplay server attracted hundreds of thousands of viewers during the pandemic as they regularly tuned in to watch their favorite creators play the game.

As a multiplayer survival server, participants played in-game characters that were fictionalized versions of themselves. Streamers and creators interacted with each other, nurturing an overarching storyline with different groups competing to create dramatic battles and intrigue with characters betraying allegiances and building kingdoms.

However, today was Dream SMP's last day as Tubbo confirmed on his stream, announcing that the server will be closed down after the creators stream "The Finale":

"It's shutting down? Yeah, after this stream."

dsmp lore updates🎗 @unbiasedlore Tubbo has announced the Dream SMP server is shutting down after today’s finale Tubbo has announced the Dream SMP server is shutting down after today’s finale https://t.co/nn7vPB6eyj

The decision to close down the server has been a long time coming with many creators who formed the core group going their own ways with some such as Quackity making their own servers. Nonetheless, fans who have been following Dream SMP over the years had a plethora of heartwarming things to say in the replies.

Creators too could not hold back their tears as they said goodbye to the server. Tubbo, while explaining how much Dream SMP meant to him, broke down while streaming the last day.

One fan noted how during TommyInnit's first stream on the server, Dream had banned him for laughs and the British streamer repaid the favor today by banning the creator for some time:

leah🎗️ @elytrasdwt tommys first dream smp stream vs last dream smp stream :’) he had to get him back twitter.com/i/web/status/1… tommys first dream smp stream vs last dream smp stream :’) he had to get him back twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/BIJeQbUfXJ

Many noted how the Wiki entry for the server has changed to past tense following the closure:

vin @bambignf “the dream smp was an invite-only survival multiplayer minecraft server” i’m sobbing rn that one word really broke me ☹️ “the dream smp was an invite-only survival multiplayer minecraft server” i’m sobbing rn that one word really broke me ☹️ https://t.co/5cmCQ0a5Na

More Twitter reactions to TommyInnit's post

TommyInnit was the ninth member to join Dream SMP back in July of 2020 and has been a staple on the server and a founding member of the L'Manberg faction in the game and a sworn enemy of server creator, Dream.

As such, fans flooded his picture on Twitter with many reactions. Here is a small sample of them:

Tenten☆ @tentensaplings @tommyinnit “We had some laughs, it was fun. you know, all good things must come to an end eventually” - Tubbo @tommyinnit “We had some laughs, it was fun. you know, all good things must come to an end eventually” - Tubbo

ames #growinghairouttillWU&IO 🍇✈️ @wehatedisco @tommyinnit can’t fathom that it’s over. i’ll always remember late night streams where ppl just hang out on the smp and the lore, and the community coming together 4 such a monumental series. this is so bittersweet but as tubbo said ‘we had some fun, all good things must come to an end’ 🥲 @tommyinnit can’t fathom that it’s over. i’ll always remember late night streams where ppl just hang out on the smp and the lore, and the community coming together 4 such a monumental series. this is so bittersweet but as tubbo said ‘we had some fun, all good things must come to an end’ 🥲

The server's greatest asset was how different streamers and creators got together to create a huge collaborative series with consistent characters who went about doing various things according to their character traits. Here is a clip of TommyInnit visiting the late Minecraft legend Technoblade's house on the server for one last time.

