Popular Minecraft streamers collaborate to play board game, featuring TommyInnit, Tubbo, and more

Twitch star Toby "Tubbo" recently gathered some of the Minecraft community's biggest streamers to play RISK: Global Domination, a strategy board game. The participants were Tommy "TommyInnit," Sam "Awesamdude," Bill "Billzo," Freddie "Badlinu," and Becky "Bekyamon."

RISK: Global Domination is rather popular and has been around for several decades. The Minecraft stars played the digital version of the game on stream, which is readily available on Steam for free.

Tubbo, TommyInnit, and other streamers dress up in period clothes for RISK: Global Domination stream

Not only did the Minecraft streamers join in to have a special collaboration, but they were also invested in the lore. The group donned costumes from all around the globe and from bygone timelines.

Bekyamon adorned a replica crown, imitating the "Queen," Awesamdude wore an emperor-themed costume, and Tubbo was a "pirate." Explaining his forest-green attire, the latter said:

"I decided to be a pirate... (from) Madagascar."

(Timestamp: 00:12:19)

Billzo was decked out in a stereotypical Scandinavian-Viking costume. TommyInnit, despite appearing in a French Regiment jacket, declared that he was just being himself. He stated:

"I am playing myself, Tommy, Tommy, from the Dream SMP, you might know me, I was on the Dreamer. I was actually on Dream SMP."

Meanwhile, Badlinu was in a Once-Ler costume. For those unaware, the Once-Ler is the main protagonist villain of Dr. Seuss' classic book The Lorax.

How viewers reacted to RISK: Global Domination stream

The stream was immensely successful and garnered 96k views in the first 12 hours. Twitch fans spammed "OMEGALUL" in the chat in response to the uniquely dressed Minecraft streamers.

Here is a screenshot of the comments from the live chat:

Fans react to the RISK: Global Domination stream on Twitch (Image via Tubbo Twitch)

The clip was also shared by Canooon, a YouTube channel that centers around the Minecraft community.

Here are some of the reactions under the clip:

How fans reacted to Canooon's YouTube clip of the RISK: Global Domination Twitch stream (Image via Canooon YouTube)

The Minecraft stars in the stream have a mind-boggling combined follower count of over 15 million, with TommyInnit and Tubbo having the most (7.4 million and 5 million, respectively).

Both members are part of Dream SMP, a popular Minecraft server created by YouTubers Clay "Dream" and George "GeorgeNotFound."

