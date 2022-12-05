"You will regret it": Did TommyInnit just start a beef with IShowSpeed in his first YouTube stream?

TommyInnit appears to have instigated a beef with the popular American YouTube streamer IShowSpeed during a recent stream on YouTube, which was incidentally Tommy's first livestream on the platform.

The Brit jocularly called out Darren "IShowSpeed" for allegedly roughing up his friend and fellow Minecraft YouTuber/Twitch streamer GeorgeNotFound during the Sidemen charity match against YouTube Allstars earlier this year.

After reacting to a video about George and Darren locking arms and barking in the dugouts before the match started, TommyInnit sent IShowSpeed some dramatically angry voice messages. He gave him an ultimatum of sorts for going against "Gogy," an affectionate nickname for GeorgeNotFound:

"I will get you. Now you can apologize. You can take back what you did to Gogy and, I think it'll be fine. But if you don't, you will regret it."

TommyInnit's hilarious "beef" with IShowSpeed goes viral on social media

After watching clips from the Sidemen charity football match, TommyInnit got increasingly fired up and told his chat that messing with GeorgeNotFound was a line that his fellow streamer should not have crossed.

"No, no, no, no, no. That's the line. That's the line. We found the line, everyone. We won't have that."

In his call-out voice note, he also stated that IShowSpeed not responding to his messages and crossing his YouTube subscriber mark was still tolerable. However, TommyInnit warned IShowSpeed against messing with GeorgeNotFound:

"Now, you listen to me. You can ignore me. You can pass me in subscribers. That's fine. But when you mess with George! With GeorgeNotFound? That's where the line is Speed."

Timestamp 27:47

TommyInnit then tried to flex his own following by having the live subscriber count to his main YouTube channel show up on stream. He pointed to the rising number and put on a brave face, bragging about how he would soon surpass his rival:

"Look as it rises. This is a message to you, IShowSpeed. You cannot mess with GeorgeNotFound. You will pay."

However, his audience appeared to betray him as the numbers soon started to drop. The streamer had to break his tough guy act and request his subscribers to re-sub so that he could send a menacing clip to scare Darren. He even appeared to be asking his editors to cut that bit out of the clip.

"No, okay, no. Don't make it go down, guys. No f*ck! This is the clip I was going to send. Okay, cut that bit out of the clip, cut that bit out of the clip... I'm trying to be dramatic with you all and guys are just f*cking... Stop, stop, wait!"

In a funny turn of events, TommyInnit came up with a different strategy to make his fans subscribe to the channel so that he could have a clip to scare IShowSpeed. The Minecraft streamer called out his own community and accused them of not caring about GeorgeNotFound:

"I'm initiating... He messed with Gogy. He messed with Gogy, and you're okay with that? You're okay! He grabbed Gogy by the shoulders and threw him around. Are you insane?"

After sending some voice messages to GeorgeNotFound, TommyInnit issued an ultimatum. IShowSpeed would have to apologize or the Minecraft streamer would start a subscriber war, like the one with Miniminter. He showed off his Play Buttons to prove his point:

"Should Speed accept the apology, there will be no problems, and we'll move on. Should he not, we will have a subscriber war. It's fine. We've done it before with Miniminter. And I, you know... Let's just say we had no problems."

How Twitter reacted to the beef

IShowSpeed's community widely circulated the post on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions:

TommyInnit and IShowSpeed are highly popular streamers in their own right. While Brit focuses more on games such as Minecraft, the American focuses more on sports-related vlogs, Just Chatting, and collaborations with other streamers.

TommyInnit is yet to receive a reply, and it will be interesting to see how IShowSpeed responds to the challenge.

