"Rest in peace lizzy": How streamers like TommyInnit reacted to the death of Queen Elizabeth

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, news and social media outlets have been filled with articles, posts, and videos commemorating her reign. Even Twitch streamers such as TommyInnit and KarlJacobs offered condolences on Twitter.
According to the BBC, she died peacefully in the afternoon of September 8. The long-serving monarch of Britain was dearly cherished by her subjects, and the news elicited responses from statesmen, artists, and citizens. Using a shortened version of the late Queen's name, TommyInnit paid his respects with a short tweet:
With the whole world talking about the news of Queen Elizabeth's death, the streamer's post quickly gained traction, passing a hundred thousand likes within hours.
Twitch streamers react to the death of Queen Elizabeth
As the longest reigning British monarch, the Queen had a massive impact on the social consciousness of not only the United Kingdom but a majority of the western world. Her seventy-year-long rule saw countless US Presidents and UK Prime Ministers come and go.
As part of the British royal family, Queen Elizabeth has been the subject of innumerable movies, television dramas, books, and songs. From her iconic Olympic 2012 opening ceremony to the Netflix series The Crown, the Queen has been an integral part of the English-speaking world.
Furthermore, a Mirror article from 2008 even claims that she enjoyed Wii sports. According to the source, the bowling game was especially well-liked by the Queen, so much so that she was well on the path to becoming a Nintendo addict. The following year, Nintendo presented her with a gold-plated Wii.
Twitter reactions
Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons is a British Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch Streamer who is well-known for participating in several different survival-multiplayer Minecraft games, including the revered Dream survival-multiplayer. His post about Queen Elizabeth's demise blew up and currently has over 200K likes on Twitter.
Many of his fans were in disbelief, while others joined TommyInnit in mourning:
Other online gaming personalities also took to Twitter to express their condolences at her passing. KarlJacobs, TommyInnit's fellow Dream SMP member, also joined his British friend in posting about the Queen's death.
Now that the Queen has passed, an elaborate plan called Operation London Bridge is underway. The plan starts with a ten-day mourning period at the end of which the State will conduct her funeral.