"Rest in peace lizzy": How streamers like TommyInnit reacted to the death of Queen Elizabeth

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, news and social media outlets have been filled with articles, posts, and videos commemorating her reign. Even Twitch streamers such as TommyInnit and KarlJacobs offered condolences on Twitter.

According to the BBC, she died peacefully in the afternoon of September 8. The long-serving monarch of Britain was dearly cherished by her subjects, and the news elicited responses from statesmen, artists, and citizens. Using a shortened version of the late Queen's name, TommyInnit paid his respects with a short tweet:

TommyInnit @tommyinnit

:(( rest in peace lizzy:(( rest in peace lizzy ❤️:((

With the whole world talking about the news of Queen Elizabeth's death, the streamer's post quickly gained traction, passing a hundred thousand likes within hours.

Twitch streamers react to the death of Queen Elizabeth

As the longest reigning British monarch, the Queen had a massive impact on the social consciousness of not only the United Kingdom but a majority of the western world. Her seventy-year-long rule saw countless US Presidents and UK Prime Ministers come and go.

As part of the British royal family, Queen Elizabeth has been the subject of innumerable movies, television dramas, books, and songs. From her iconic Olympic 2012 opening ceremony to the Netflix series The Crown, the Queen has been an integral part of the English-speaking world.

Queen Elizabeth's Wii (Image via CNN)

Furthermore, a Mirror article from 2008 even claims that she enjoyed Wii sports. According to the source, the bowling game was especially well-liked by the Queen, so much so that she was well on the path to becoming a Nintendo addict. The following year, Nintendo presented her with a gold-plated Wii.

Twitter reactions

Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons is a British Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch Streamer who is well-known for participating in several different survival-multiplayer Minecraft games, including the revered Dream survival-multiplayer. His post about Queen Elizabeth's demise blew up and currently has over 200K likes on Twitter.

Many of his fans were in disbelief, while others joined TommyInnit in mourning:

Jonnaay @JonnaayLIVE SHE WOULD'VE LOVED DREAM SMP SEASON 2 @tommyinnit RIP LIZZYSHE WOULD'VE LOVED DREAM SMP SEASON 2 @tommyinnit RIP LIZZY 💜 SHE WOULD'VE LOVED DREAM SMP SEASON 2💜💜

alex @_smallkarl @tommyinnit did i just find out the queen died from a tommyinnit tweet @tommyinnit did i just find out the queen died from a tommyinnit tweet

Zombi @Zomb1Art @tommyinnit Ain’t no way I find out the queen is dead through a tommyinnit tweet during English class.. @tommyinnit Ain’t no way I find out the queen is dead through a tommyinnit tweet during English class..

tommy @tommyaltinnit having a terrible day now having a terrible day now

Other online gaming personalities also took to Twitter to express their condolences at her passing. KarlJacobs, TommyInnit's fellow Dream SMP member, also joined his British friend in posting about the Queen's death.

karl :) @KarlJacobs_

My condolences to all the Queens horses and all the Queens men @RoyalFamily RIP :(My condolences to all the Queens horses and all the Queens men @RoyalFamily RIP :(My condolences to all the Queens horses and all the Queens men

Schlatt @jschlatt RIP Queen Elizabeth. I want to reiterate that I had absolutely nothing to do with this RIP Queen Elizabeth. I want to reiterate that I had absolutely nothing to do with this

Charlie @MoistCr1TiKaL RIP Queen Elizabeth, now she’ll never get to play the new God of War game RIP Queen Elizabeth, now she’ll never get to play the new God of War game

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky The Queen broke Twitter The Queen broke Twitter

Ph1LzA @Ph1LzA RIP Queen Elizabeth II, she had one hell of a run o7 RIP Queen Elizabeth II, she had one hell of a run o7

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop @CouRageJD



What a long beautiful life. RIP Queen Elizabeth IIWhat a long beautiful life. RIP Queen Elizabeth II ❤️What a long beautiful life.

iSorrowproductions @ISPuuuv She never got to play Victoria 3 :( She never got to play Victoria 3 :(

Lionheartx10 @lionheartx10 The Royal Family @RoyalFamily The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. https://t.co/VfxpXro22W Rest in Peace Your Majesty! twitter.com/RoyalFamily/st… Rest in Peace Your Majesty! twitter.com/RoyalFamily/st…

Lionheartx10 @lionheartx10 Honestly this hits so hard, she’s a been a constant in our lives through Good and Bad. Through my own loses and good times. Huge love and respect for all she tirelessly worked for, on behalf of us all, her Nation that she so dearly loved. #RIPQueenElizabeth Honestly this hits so hard, she’s a been a constant in our lives through Good and Bad. Through my own loses and good times. Huge love and respect for all she tirelessly worked for, on behalf of us all, her Nation that she so dearly loved. #RIPQueenElizabeth

Now that the Queen has passed, an elaborate plan called Operation London Bridge is underway. The plan starts with a ten-day mourning period at the end of which the State will conduct her funeral.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish