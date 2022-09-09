Queen Elizabeth II children: All about her family as British monarch passes away at 96 

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch, passed away on September 8, at the age of 96, ending her historic 70-year reign. The news of her demise was announced in an official statement made by The Royal Family on social media.

The statement mentioned that the Queen passed away “peacefully” at her residence in Balmoral. Another statement from King Charles III mentioned that the passing of his mother was a moment of great sadness for the family.

The Royal Family @RoyalFamily The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. https://t.co/VfxpXro22W

He also mentioned that the loss of the Queen would “deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth” as well as by “countless people” across the globe.

The Queen’s passing came shortly after she appointed Liz Truss as the newly elected Prime Minister of the UK on Tuesday. The late monarch has reportedly been undergoing multiple health issues in recent months and has been staying at her Balmoral residence due to “mobility issues.”

Prior to her death, the Queen also canceled a virtual meeting with her Privy Council and an official statement mentioned that doctors were concerned about her health:

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.”

Queen Elizabeth II was immediately succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III, who made history by becoming the oldest person to assume the British throne. The former’s demise comes nearly a year after her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, passed away in June 2021.

Queen Elizabeth II had four children

Queen Elizabeth II was a proud mother to four children (Image via JT Atkinson & Sons/Twitter)

Queen Elizabeth II was born during the reign of her grandfather, King George V, to Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (the-then Duchess of York) and King George the VI (the-then Duke of York) on 21 April 1926.

She grew up with her only sibling Princess Margaret, who was born in 1930. The Queen reportedly met her then-future husband Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark when she was a teenager.

Their engagement was officially announced on 9 July 1947 and the royal pair tied the knot in on 20 November 1947 at Westminster Abbey. The Queen was a proud mother to four children.

She gave birth to her first child with Prince Philip, Prince Charles, on 14 November 1948. Their second child Princess Anne arrived on August 15, 1950. Their third child, Prince Andrew, was born on February 19, 1960, and their fourth child, Prince Edward, was born on March 10, 1964.

The Royal Family @RoyalFamily Wishing a very Happy 9th Birthday to Prince George! Wishing a very Happy 9th Birthday to Prince George! 🎂 Wishing a very Happy 9th Birthday to Prince George! https://t.co/RenASYiAsU

Queen Elizabeth II was also a grandmother to Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s sons Prince William and Prince Harry, Princess Anne and Captain Mark Philips’ children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugene, and Prince Edward and Countess Sophie’s children Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn James.

The Queen also had 12 great-grandchildren including, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince George, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall, Lucas Philip Tindall, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

