Prince Charles' finger condition explored as pictures of swollen hands go viral 

Prince Charles became the talk of the internet when netizens circulated pictures of his swollen fingers across social media platforms. However, this is not a new occurrence. The Prince of Wales has joked about his “sausage fingers” from the time of Prince William's birth.

The future King's health has been under scrutiny in recent times since he has been actively attending royal engagements. However, people cannot help but make fun of Prince Charles' swollen hands while also expressing concern about his health.

The image, which is now going viral, was posted on the Reddit group “oddlyterrifying” on May 11 and has amassed more than 69,000 votes in just one day.

Why does Prince Charles have swollen fingers?

The first time the future King was pictured with “sausage fingers” was when he came to New Delhi in 2019. His fingers looked noticeably bulbous and red. His feet looked swollen as well at the time. People also noticed swelling in his fingers in May 2021 when he visited South London.

The Prince was recently seen with his swollen hands in a West London engagement. He visited a community center to support refugees on April 28.

The exact reason behind the condition remains unclear. However, swelling usually occurs due to fluid retention, sudden changes in temperature, or too much salted food. According to the NHS, swollen hands and feet often occurs when a person suffers from oedema. The swelling typically goes away on its own.

In case of swelling, the NHS recommends one to lie down and use pillows to raise the swollen area. Firm massages, gentle exercises, and plenty of water can help regulate the blood flow. Exposing the swollen water to warm and cold water alternately can also prove to be helpful.

However, this is all speculative because we are not aware of the real cause of the Prince's condition.

Internet reacts to the Prince of Wales' swollen fingers

Netizens have a lot to say about the royal's "sausage fingers."

As it happens, Prince William has also joked about his father's fingers. During the latter’s 70th birthday party in 2018, Prince William said that he hoped his father would stop writing letters with his “sausage fingers” so he could spend more time with his grandchildren.

