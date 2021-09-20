5 must-watch shows like ‘The Crown’ as Netflix series eyes top nods at Emmy Awards 2021

Netflix’s The Crown is leading this year’s Emmy race. The show has bagged a whopping 24 Emmy nominations for its fourth season. Centered on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, The Crown is a historical drama series that premiered on Netflix in 2016. The show has an ensemble cast comprising several A-listers including Gillian Anderson, Matt Smith, Olivia Colman, Charles Dance and Paul Bettany.

The Crown is one of the best Netflix originals and has been renewed for two more seasons. While there is a long wait until season 5 comes out, those wanting to fill the void left by The Crown can check out similar shows. From true-life documentaries to historical fiction, there are numerous shows that fans of The Crown will love.

1) The Queen’s Gambit

Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen's Gambit (Image via Netflix)

The Queen’s Gambit is a Netflix original miniseries that premiered in October 2020. Set in the 1960s, The Queen’s Gambit follows a chess prodigy’s rise to the top while battling drug and alcohol dependency. The show stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the lead character Beth Harmon. The Queen’s Gambit was created by Scott Frank and Allan Scott, based on the titular novel by Walter Trevis. A thrilling and insightful drama, The Queen’s Gambit is Netflix’s most-watched miniseries. The show was praised for Taylor-Joy’s performance and accurate portrayal of chess.

2) The Royal House of Windsor

The Royal House of Windsor poster (Image via Channel 4)

The Royal House of Windsor is a documentary covering 100 years of British royal family history. The series documents the family’s power struggles, politics and war crises. Featuring rare archival footage and interviews, The Royal House of Windsor aired on Channel 4 in the U.K. before streaming on Netflix.

3) Succession

The cast of Succession in official poster (Image via HBO)

Succession is an American satirical drama series that currently broadcasts on HBO. Created by Jesse Armstrong, Succession focuses on the dysfunctional Roy family and its members. The show stars Brian Cox as the ailing family patriarch Logan Roy as the owner of media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. Logan’s four children, played by Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck and Sarah Snook, all vie to run the company. Succession is an engrossing family drama show that can be quite funny at times. Fans of The Crown should definitely give it a watch.

4) Diana: In Her Own Words

Diana: In Her Own Words (Image via Netflix)

Diana: In Her Own Words is a documentary about Princess Diana. The documentary features previously unheard recordings of Diana discussing her life and marriage to Prince Charles to journalist Andrew Morton. Directed by Tom Jennings and David Tillman, Diana: In Her Own Words aired on National Geographic in 2017. Those looking for more insight into Princess Diana’s life can stream the documentary on Disney+.

5) The Tudors

The Tudors official poster (Image via Showtime)

The Tudors is a historical drama show written by Vikings’ creator Michael Hirst. Although partly based upon the reign of King Henry VIII, the show is named after the Tudor dynasty. The Tudors ran for four seasons on Showtime from 2007 to 2010. Full of politics and betrayals, The Tudors is uncannily similar to The Crown. Moreover, the show starred some unknown actors that have now become household names like Henry Cavill, Natalie Dormer and Annabelle Wallis. Jonathan Rhys Meyers starred as King Henry VIII.

Edited by Prem Deshpande