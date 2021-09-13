James Gunn reveals first look of John Cena in HBO MAX show 

John Cena may have challenged and lost to Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam for the Universal Championship. However, he's still burning it up on the silver screen as Christopher Smith in the HBO Max show "Peacemaker."

The show, which is a spin-off of the recently released The Suicide Squad, follows Cena's character, Peacemaker, from the film directed by James Gunn. Gunn, also the creator and writer of the series, tweeted a first-look of what audiences can expect from the show.

--------------------------------SPOILERS BELOW-----------------------

The show will follow Peacemaker's character after the events of The Suicide Squad, where Cena's character was seemingly killed by Bloodsport (Idris Elba). In a post-credit scene, it's revealed that Smith is alive and will be monitored/handled by Amanda Waller's subordinates.

The series will explore Peacemaker's origins and also star Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, and Freddie Stroma. The show is set to release in January 2022.

John Cena says Peacemaker turns up the volume

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, John Cena said that he enjoys playing this character due to his contrary ego. Moreover, he loved the helmet as it was very memorable. He added that the show would really "turn up the volume" and build on whatever the film did.

"I would venture to say that Peacemaker actually turns up the volume on anything that you see in The Suicide Squad," said Cena. "I want people to enjoy The Suicide Squad and I really think they will. Once they get a feel for these characters they're going to want more and that's where Peacemaker picks up."

John Cena attends the #TheSuicideSquad premiere in the full Peacemaker costume 🕊pic.twitter.com/zpqXwfDOrl — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 3, 2021

John Cena's career in Hollywood seems to only be going north as he also has other projects in the pipeline. It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for Cena in terms of WWE as well as the other media projects he plans to undertake.

