"Too handsome": First look at Dominic West as Prince Charles in The Crown invites hilarious reactions online

Season 5 of The Crown has been on display for viewers with some of the new cast, and Dominic West is set to play Prince Charles in the new season. Fans, of course, have plenty to say on the casting and season announcement for West in the Crown.

Dominic West is an actor known for his roles as Jimmy McNulty in "The Wire" and Noah Solloway in "The Affair." He's had a Golden Globe nomination for his work on the latter and has undoubtedly made a name for himself.

Netflix has released the first look of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Dominic West as Prince Charles in Season 5 of #TheCrown https://t.co/qLa1Zm0yOs pic.twitter.com/SWLGPYOr7Y — Variety (@Variety) August 17, 2021

As for Season 5 of The Crown, Dominic West will take up the role of Prince Charles, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II. The new season occurs in the 1990s when Prince Charles and Princess Diana are older than their counterparts in Season 4.

This time around, the show will display the couple amidst an affair that Prince Charles had. It was with his future second wife, who he is still married to, Camilla Parker Bowles.

give it up to the crown casting team bc this is insane pic.twitter.com/eorJGGanB0 — nini. (@archierneaux) August 17, 2021

Alongside Dominic West playing Prince Charles, Princess Diana will also have a new successor for her actress. Elizabeth Dabicki will take over as the older Princess Diana after Emma Corrin from Season 4, who also received plenty of praise.

Fans react to Dominic West as Prince Charles in Season 5 of The Crown

Look, I’m obsessed with THE CROWN. But casting Dominic West as Prince Charles is the dictionary definition of a stretch pic.twitter.com/Lqstv4jeQA — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) August 17, 2021

Dominic West is too handsome to be Prince Charles tbh — ahmed 🇵🇸 (@damnsucc) August 17, 2021

I guess we're gonna see if Dominic West can act unattractive. Good luck, gorgeous! — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) August 17, 2021

Overall, fans of The Crown seem to be happy with the casting of Elizabeth Dabicki as Princess Diana. However, they had far more to say and make fun of when hearing about Dominic West as Prince Charles.

It brings me so much joy to think about Prince Charles seeing that everyone thinks Dominic West is too hot to play him #thecrown https://t.co/46Qmxe1Q27 — The Morally Corrupt Faye Resnick (@munstershoes) August 17, 2021

prince charles in real life // dominic west playing prince charles in the crown pic.twitter.com/FohsdLGNCH — Sal Gentile (@salgentile) August 17, 2021

For starters, Dominic West had his own scandal this year with Lily James in the media. The two were snapped together, and the irony of this situation and The Crown wasn't lost on internet fans.

In what universe does this man look like Dominic West pic.twitter.com/FQ4pqRVM9J — Kimmie Rodriguez (@KimmieRodrigue2) August 17, 2021

Dominic West has proven his chops to portray Prince Charles. Stop whining about his casting. #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/z0Zi7bJstt — ßęćkÿ (@noitsrebecca) August 17, 2021

Perhaps the biggest complaint, though, is that Dominic West is far better looking than Prince Charles, according to the internet. Fans of The Crown were relentless in their comparisons of real-life Prince Charles to his actor.

Dominic West should win an Emmy if he makes me feel the opposite of being attracted to him (as I should be because … Charles lol). https://t.co/u3WmOje7CS — Capital Chick (@acapitalchick) August 17, 2021

On the other hand, some followers made their own opinions known, claiming that the casting worked. That was because they successfully made them "unattracted" to Dominic West despite the way he usually looks.

Regardless of what fans think, they'll need to wait for the entire Season 5 premiere.

