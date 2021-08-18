"Too handsome": First look at Dominic West as Prince Charles in The Crown invites hilarious reactions online

Season 5 of The Crown has been on display for viewers with some of the new cast, and Dominic West is set to play Prince Charles in the new season. Fans, of course, have plenty to say on the casting and season announcement for West in the Crown.
Dominic West is an actor known for his roles as Jimmy McNulty in "The Wire" and Noah Solloway in "The Affair." He's had a Golden Globe nomination for his work on the latter and has undoubtedly made a name for himself.
As for Season 5 of The Crown, Dominic West will take up the role of Prince Charles, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II. The new season occurs in the 1990s when Prince Charles and Princess Diana are older than their counterparts in Season 4.
This time around, the show will display the couple amidst an affair that Prince Charles had. It was with his future second wife, who he is still married to, Camilla Parker Bowles.
Alongside Dominic West playing Prince Charles, Princess Diana will also have a new successor for her actress. Elizabeth Dabicki will take over as the older Princess Diana after Emma Corrin from Season 4, who also received plenty of praise.
Fans react to Dominic West as Prince Charles in Season 5 of The Crown
Overall, fans of The Crown seem to be happy with the casting of Elizabeth Dabicki as Princess Diana. However, they had far more to say and make fun of when hearing about Dominic West as Prince Charles.
For starters, Dominic West had his own scandal this year with Lily James in the media. The two were snapped together, and the irony of this situation and The Crown wasn't lost on internet fans.
Perhaps the biggest complaint, though, is that Dominic West is far better looking than Prince Charles, according to the internet. Fans of The Crown were relentless in their comparisons of real-life Prince Charles to his actor.
On the other hand, some followers made their own opinions known, claiming that the casting worked. That was because they successfully made them "unattracted" to Dominic West despite the way he usually looks.
Regardless of what fans think, they'll need to wait for the entire Season 5 premiere.
Also read: Top 5 TikTok stars that make the most money on the app