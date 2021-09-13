2021 Creative Arts Emmys: A look at the full list of winners; WandaVision and The Queen's Gambit win big

The Television Academy held its 2021 Creative Arts Emmy ceremony in three events on September 11 (Saturday) and September 12 (Sunday), while the Primetime Emmys is slated for next week on Sunday (September 19).

The Creative Arts Emmy recognizes excellence in technical and creative arts in the production of reality, variety, documentary, animation, comedy, drama, limited series, and movies. The ceremony is being held at the Microsoft Theater campus.

There will be three ceremonies for the Creative Arts Emmy for distributing the awards for all categories. The first ceremony was on September 11 at 5:00 PM (PT), followed by two more on September 12 at 1:00 PM (PT) and 5:00 PM (PT), respectively.

A complete list of all the winners at the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy ceremony

Most awards were swept by Netflix’s Anya Taylor-Joy starrer miniseries The Queen’s Gambit with nine wins. The Netflix miniseries was followed by Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian with seven wins, NBC’s Saturday Night Live, and FX’s Pose, which got three wins each. Meanwhile, Disney Plus’ Marvel show WandaVision and Apple TV Plus’ Ted Lasso Season 2 won two wins.

The following is the list of wins on September 11 in alphabetical order.

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie Nominees -



FX’s Fargo – Dana Gonzales (Episode- East/West)



HBO’s Mare of Easttown – Ben Richardson (Episode- Illusions)



Netflix’s The Queen's Gambit – Steven Meizler

Amazon Prime Video’s Small Axe – Shabier Kirchner (Episode- Mangrove)



Amazon Prime Video’s The Underground Railroad – James Laxton (Episode- Chapter 9: Indiana Winter) Winner -

The Queen's Gambit – Steven Meizler

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series Nominees -



Fox’s Call Me Kat – Patti Lee (Episode- Plus One)

ABC’s The Conners – Donald A. Morgan (Episode- A Stomach Ache, A Heartbreak and a Grave Mistake)

Netflix’s Country Comfort – George Mooradian (Episode- Crazy)

Fox’s Last Man Standing – Donald A. Morgan (Episode- Time Flies)



Netflix’s The Upshaws – Donald A. Morgan (Episode- Big Plans) Winner - Country Comfort – George Mooradian

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour) Nominees -

Freeform’s Grown-ish – Mark Doering-Powell (Episode- Know Yourself)



HBO Max’s Hacks – Adam Bricker (Episode- Primm)

HBO Max’s Made for Love – Nathaniel Goodman (Episode- User One)

Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian – Matthew Jensen (Episode- Chapter 15: The Believer) (Disney+)

Apple TV Plus’ Servant – Marshall Adams (Episode- 2:00) Winner- The Mandalorian – Matthew Jensen

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes Nominees -

ABC’s Black-ish (Episode- Our Wedding Dre)

HBO’s Euphoria (Episode- F**k Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob)

HBO Max’s Hacks (Episode- There Is No Line (Pilot))

HBO’s I May Destroy You (Episode- Social Media Is a Great Way to Connect)

Mare of Easttown (Episode- Miss Lady Hawk Herself)

Netflix’s The Politician (Episode- New York State of Mind)



FX’s Pose (Episode- Series Finale) Winner- Pose

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour) Nominees -

Netflix’s Bridgerton – Jeffrey Jur (Episode- Art of the Swoon)

Netflix’s The Crown – Adriano Goldman (Episode- Fairytale)



HBO’s Euphoria – Marcell Rév (Episode- Trouble Don't Last Always)

HBO’s Lovecraft Country – Tat Radcliffe (Episode- Sundown)

Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian – Baz Idoine (Episode- Chapter 13: The Jedi)

HBO’s Perry Mason – David Franco (Episode- Chapter 2)

Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy – Neville Kidd (Episode- Right Back Where We Started") (Netflix) Winner-

The Crown – Adriano Goldman

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling Nominations-

ABC’s Black-ish (Episode- Our Wedding Dre)



Hulu’s The Handmaid's Tale (Episode- Vows)



HBO’s Mare of Easttown (Episode- Sore Must Be the Storm)

Netflix’s The Politician (Episode- What's in the Box?)



FX’s Pose (Episode- Series Finale) Winner- Pose

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program Nominations-

ABC’s Dancing with the Stars (Episode- Finale)



HBO Max’s Legendary (Episode- Pop Tart)

VH1’s RuPaul's Drag Race (Episode- The Pork Chop)

NBC’s Saturday Night Live (Episode- Host: Maya Rudolph)



NBC’s The Voice (Episode- Live Top 17 Performances) Winner- Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) Nominations-

HBO’s Euphoria (Episode- F**k Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob)

Hulu’s The Handmaid's Tale (Episode- Pigs)

HBO’s Mare of Easttown (Episode- Sore Must Be the Storm)

Netflix’s The Politician (Episode- What's in the Box?)

FX’s Pose (Episode- Series Finale) Winner- Pose

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic) Nominations-

ABC’s Dancing with the Stars (Episode- Top 11)

HBO Max’s Legendary (Episode- Pop Tart)

Apple TV Plus’ Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special

VH1’s RuPaul's Drag Race (Episode- The Pork Chop)

NBC’s Saturday Night Live (Episode- Host: Elon Musk) Winner- Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming (Juried Award) Winner-

Disney Plus’ Black Is King Fox’s The Masked Singer (Episode- Super 8 - The Plot Chickens! Part 2) IFC’s Sherman's Showcase Black History Month Spectacular

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes Nominations-

Hulu’s The Handmaid's Tale (Episode- Nightshade)

HBO’s Lovecraft Country (Episode- I Am)

Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian (Episode- Chapter 13: The Jedi)

Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy (Episode- The Frankel Footage)

Disney Plus’ WandaVision (Episode- Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience) Winner- WandaVision

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming (Juried Award) Winner- Apple TV Plus’ For All Mankind: Time Capsule

Outstanding Interactive Program Nominations-

YouTube’s Create Together with Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Oculus’ Inside COVID19

Oculus’ Space Explorers: The ISS Experience

Amazon Prime Video’s Welcome to the Blumhouse Live Winner- Space Explorers: The ISS Experience

Outstanding Main Title Design Nominations-



HBO’s Between the World and Me

Showtime’s The Good Lord Bird

HBO’s Lovecraft Country

Netflix’s The Queen's Gambit

HBO Max’s Raised by Wolves

Disney Plus’ WandaVision Winner- The Good Lord Bird

Outstanding Motion Design (Juried Award) Winner-

Apple TV Plus’ Calls – Alexei Tylevich (creative director), Ethan Stickley (designer/animator), Scott Ulrich (animator), Daisuke Goto (animator), Chi Hong (animator), and James Connelly (editor).

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series Nominations-

ABC’s The Conners – Brian Schnuckel (Episode- Jeopardé, Sobrieté and Infidelité)

CBC’s Man with a Plan – Sue Federman (Episode- Driving Miss Katie) CBS’s Mom – Joe Bella (Episode- Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak) Winner- The Conners

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling Nominations-

Netflix’s Bridgerton (Episode- Art of the Swoon)

Netflix’s The Crown (Episode- War)

Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian (Episode- Chapter 16: The Rescue)

Netflix’s Ratched (Episode- The Dance)

Disney Plus’ WandaVision (Episode- Don't Touch That Dial) Winner- Bridgerton

Outstanding Period Costumes Nominations-



Netflix’s Bridgerton (Episode- Diamond of the First Water)

Netflix’s The Crown (Episode- Terra Nullius)

Netflix’s Halston (Episode- Versailles)

Netflix’s The Queen's Gambit (Episode- End Game)

Netflix’s Ratched (Episode- Pilot) Winner- The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming Nominations-

HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show – Daysha Broadway, Stephanie Filo and Jessica Hernández (Episode- Sister, May I Call You Oshun?)

Netflix’s Bo Burnham: Inside – Bo Burnham

Disney Plus’ Hamilton – Jonah Moran

HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Ryan Barger and Anthony Miale (Episode- Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020)

NBC’s Saturday Night Live – Ryan Spears (Segment- Murder Show)

NBC’s Saturday Night Live – Ryan McIlraith (Segment- Stu) Winner- A Black Lady Sketch Show

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More) Nominations-



HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant (Episode- After Dark)

Hulu’s The Handmaid's Tale (Episode- Chicago)

HBO’s Mare of Easttown

HBO’s The Undoing

Paramount Network’s Yellowstone (Episode- Going Back to Cali) Winner- Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More) Nominations-

Netflix’s Bridgerton (Episode- After the Rain)

Netflix’s The Crown (Episode- War)

Netflix’s Halston

Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian (Episodes- Chapter 13: The Jedi)

HBO’s Perry Mason (Episode- Chapter Three)

Netflix’s The Queen's Gambit Winner- The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour) Nominations-

Netflix’s Emily in Paris (Episode- Emily in Paris)

HBO Max’s Hacks (Episode- Primm)

Apple TV Plus’ Ted Lasso (Episode- For the Children)

CBS’ United States of Al (Episodes- Pilot)

Disney Plus’ WandaVision Winner- WandaVision

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special Nominations-

HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion

NBC’s 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards

CBS’ The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

ABC’s The Oscars

Showtime’s Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 Winner- The Oscars

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality, or Competition Series Nominations-

HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Episode- Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020)

CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Episode- Dr. Jon Lapook / Performance by Maroon 5)

Fox’s The Masked Singer (Episode- The Season Premiere - The Masks Return)

VH1’s RuPaul's Drag Race (Episodes- Condragulations, Bossy Rossy Ruboot)

NBC’s Saturday Night Live (Episode- Host: Kristen Wiig) Winner- Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup Nominations-

HBO’s Lovecraft Country (Episode- Sundown)

Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian (Episode- Chapter 13: The Jedi)

FX’s Pose (Episode- On the Run)

Paramount Plus’ Star Trek: Discovery (Episode- That Hope Is You, Part 1)

NBC’s This Is Us (Episode- There) Winner- The Mandalorian

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series Nominations-

HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant – Heather Persons (Episode- In Case of Emergency)

HBO Max’s Hacks – Susan Vaill (Episode- Primm)

HBO Max’s Hacks – Jessica Brunetto (Episode- There Is No Line (Pilot))

HBO Max’s Hacks – Ali Greer (Episode- Tunnel of Love)

Apple TV Plus’ Ted Lasso – A.J. Catoline (Episode- The Hope That Kills You)

Apple TV Plus’ Ted Lasso – Melissa McCoy (Episode- Make Rebecca Great Again) Winner- Ted Lasso – A.J. Catoline

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series Nominations-

Netflix’s The Crown – Paulo Pandolpho (Episode- Avalanche)

Netflix’s The Crown – Yan Miles (Episode- Fairytale)

Hulu’s The Handmaid's Tale – Wendy Hallam Martin (Episode- The Crossing)

Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian – Dylan Firshein and J. Erik Jessen (Episode- Chapter 11: The Heiress)

Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian – Andrew S. Eisen (Episode- Chapter 13: The Jedi) Winner- The Crown – Yan Miles

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Nominations-

HBO’s Mare of Easttown – Amy E. Duddleston and Naomi Sunrise Filoramo (Episode- Fathers)

HBO’s Mare of Easttown – Amy E. Duddleston (Episode- Miss Lady Hawk Herself)

Netflix’s The Queen's Gambit – Michelle Tesoro (Episode- Exchanges)



Disney Plus’ WandaVision – Nona Khodai (Episode- On a Very Special Episode…)

Disney Plus’ WandaVision – Zene Baker, Michael A. Webber, Tim Roche and Nona Khodai (Episode- The Series Finale) Winner- The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation Nominations-



Netflix’s Cobra Kai (Episode- December 19)

Netflix’s Love, Death & Robots (Episode- Snow in the Desert)

Apple TV Plus’ Mythic Quest (Episode- Everlight)

Paramount Plus’ Star Trek: Lower Decks (Episode- No Small Parts)

Apple TV Plus’ Ted Lasso (Episode- The Hope That Kills You) Winner- Love, Death & Robots

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) Nominations-

Disney Plus’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Episode- One World, One People)

HBO’s Lovecraft Country (Episode- Sundown)

Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian (Episode- Chapter 13: The Jedi)

Paramount Plus’ Star Trek: Discovery (Episode- That Hope Is You (Part 1))

Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy (Episode- The End of Something) Winner- Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special Nominations-



FX’s Fargo (Episode- East/West)



Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor (Episode- The Two Faces (Part Two))



Netflix’s The Queen's Gambit (Episode- End Game)

Amazon Prime Video’s The Underground Railroad (Episode- Chapter 9: Indiana Winter)

Disney Plus’ WandaVision (Episode- The Series Finale) Winner- The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation Nominations-



CBS’ B Positive (Episode- High Risk Factor)

Netflix’s Cobra Kai (Episode- December 19)

HBO Max’s Hacks (Episode- Falling)

Netflix’s The Kominsky Method (Episode- Chapter 21. Near, Far, Wherever You Are)

Apple TV Plus’ Ted Lasso (Episode- The Hope That Kills You) Winner- Ted Lasso

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Nominations-

Nat Geo’s Genius: Aretha (Episode- Respect)



HBO’s Mare of Easttown (Episode- Sore Must Be the Storm)



Netflix’s The Queen's Gambit (Episode- End Game)



Amazon Prime Video’s The Underground Railroad (Episode- Chapter 1: Georgia)”



Disney Plus’ WandaVision (Episode- The Series Finale) Winner- The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) Nominations-

Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys (Episode- What I Know)



Netflix’s The Crown (Episode- Fairytale)

Hulu’s The Handmaid's Tale (Episode- Chicago)

HBO’s Lovecraft Country (Episode- Sundown)

Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian (Episode- Chapter 13: The Jedi) Winner- The Mandalorian

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special Nominations-

Apple TV Plus’ Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You



HBO’s David Byrne's American Utopia



Disney Plus’ Hamilton



HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Episode- Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020)



CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Episode- Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection...) Winner- David Byrne's American Utopia

The following list is of the categories for the second and third ceremony on September 12 (Sunday).

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking Nominations-

Netflix’s Dick Johnson Is Dead

Pluto’s 76 Days

HBO’s Welcome to Chechnya Winner- 76 Days

Outstanding Animated Program Nominations-

Netflix’s Big Mouth (Episode- The New Me)

Fox’s Bob's Burgers (Episode- Worms of In-Rear-ment)

Adult Swim’s Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal (Episode- Plague of Madness)

Fox’s The Simpsons (Episode- The Dad-Feelings Limited)

Comedy Central’s South Park: The Pandemic Special Winner- Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program Nominations-

Netflix’s Queer Eye

VH1’s RuPaul's Drag Race

ABC’s Shark Tank

Bravo’s Top Chef

NBC’s The Voice Winner- RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance Nominations-

Stacey Abrams as Stacey Abrams on black-ish: Election Special (Part 2) (ABC)

Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown on Bridgerton (Episode- Diamond of the First Water) (Netflix)

Tituss Burgess as Cole Tillerman on Central Park (Episode- A Fish Called Snakehead) (Apple TV+)

Seth MacFarlane as Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, Glenn Quagmire on Family Guy (Episode- Stewie's First Word) (Fox)

Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress on Big Mouth (Episode- A Very Special 9/11 Episode) (Netflix)

Stanley Tucci as Bitsy Brandenham on Central Park (Episode- A Fish Called Snakehead) (Apple TV+)

Jessica Walter as Malory Archer on Archer (Episode- The Double Date) (FX) Winner- Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress on Big Mouth

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program Nominations-

Nat Geo’s City So Real – Jackson James and Steve James (Episode- Blood Sport)

Netflix’s David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet – Gavin Thurston



Netflix’s Dick Johnson Is Dead – Kirsten Johnson

Nat Geo’s Rebuilding Paradise – Lincoln Else

Disney Plus’ Secrets of the Whales – Hayes Baxley, Andy Mitchell and Brian Armstrong (Episode- Ocean Giants)

Netflix’s The Social Dilemma – John Behrens and Jonathan Pope Winner- David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program Nominations-

CBS’s The Amazing Race (Episode- Give Me a Beard Bump)

Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch



Nat Geo’s Life Below Zero

Netflix’s Queer Eye (Episode- Groomer Has It)

VH1’s RuPaul's Drag Race Winner- Life Below Zero

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program Nominations-

Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering for Allen v. Farrow (Episode- Episode 3) (HBO)

Frank Marshall for The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (HBO)

Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss for Boys State (Apple TV+)

Kirsten Johnson for Dick Johnson Is Dead (Netflix)

Jeff Orlowski for The Social Dilemma (Netflix)

Dan Lindsay and T. J. Martin for Tina (HBO) Winner- Dick Johnson Is Dead

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program Nominations-

Bertram van Munster for The Amazing Race (Episode- Give Me a Beard Bump) (CBS)

Mark Perez for Queer Eye (Episode- Preaching Out Loud) (Netflix)

Nick Murray for RuPaul's Drag Race (Episode- Gettin' Lucky) (VH1)

Ari Boles for Top Chef (Episode- Pan African Portland) (Bravo)

Alan Carter for The Voice (Episode- The Blind Auditions Premiere) (NBC) Winner- RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series Nominations-



HBO’s Allen v. Farrow

PBS’ American Masters

Nat Geo’s City So Real

Netflix’s Pretend It's a City

Disney Plus’ Secrets of the Whales Winner- Secrets of the Whales

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special Nominations-

HBO’s The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart

Apple TV Plus’ Boys State

FX’s Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents)

Netflix’s The Social Dilemma

HBO’s Tina Winner- Boys State

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program Nominations-

Nicole Byer for Nailed It! (Netflix)

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness for Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul for RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary for Shark Tank (ABC)

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons for Top Chef (Bravo) Winner- RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special Nominations-

Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

CBS’ Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special

CNN’s Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

CNN’s United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell

Showtime’s Vice Winner- Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation (Juried Award) Winner-



Adult Swim’s Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal – David Krentz (storyboard artist) (Episode- Plague of Madness)

Netflix’s Love, Death & Robots – Robert Valley (production designer) (Episode- Ice)

Netflix’s Love, Death & Robots – Patricio Betteo (background artist) (Episode- Ice)

Netflix’s Love, Death & Robots – Dan Gill (stop motion animator) (Episode- All Through the House)

Netflix's Love, Death & Robots – Laurent Nicolas (character designer) (Episode- Automated Customer Service)

Service)

Fox’s The Simpsons – Nik Ranieri (lead character layout artist) (Episode- Wad Goals)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score) Nominations-

Michael Abels for Allen v. Farrow (Episode- Episode 4) (HBO)

Kathryn Bostic for American Masters (Episode- Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir) (PBS)

Steven Price for David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix)

Mark Crawford for The Social Dilemma (Netflix)

Branford Marsalis for Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre (History) Winner- David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Outstanding Narrator Nominations-

David Attenborough on A Perfect Planet (Episode- Volcano) (Discovery+)

David Attenborough on The Year Earth Changed (Apple TV+)

Sterling K. Brown on Lincoln: Divided We Stand (Episode- The Dogs of War) (CNN)

Anthony Hopkins on Mythic Quest (Episode- Everlight) (Apple TV+)

Sigourney Weaver on Secrets of the Whales (Episode- Ocean Giants) (Disney+) Winner- Lincoln: Divided We Stand

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program Nominations-

HBO’s Allen v. Farrow – Mikaela Shwer, Parker Laramie and Sara Newens (Episode- Episode 1)

HBO’s The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart – Derek Boonstra and Robert A. Martinez

Apple TV Plus’ Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry – Greg Finton, Lindsay Utz and Azin Samari

Netflix’s David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet – Martin Elsbury and Charles Dyer

FX’s Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents) – Geoff O'Brien and Pierre Takal

HBO’s Q Into the Storm – Tom Patterson, David Tillman, Cullen Hoback, Ted Woerner and Evan Wise

(Episode- The Storm)

Netflix’s The Social Dilemma – Davis Coombe Winner- The Social Dilemma

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program Nominations-



CBS’s The Amazing Race – Editing Team

Netflix’s Queer Eye – Editing Team (Episode- Preaching Out Loud)

VH1’s RuPaul's Drag Race – Jamie Martin, Paul Cross, Ryan Mallick and Michael Roha (Episode- Condragulations)

Bravo’s Top Chef – Editing Team (Episode- Restaurant Wars)

NBC’s The Voice – Editing Team Winner- RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program Nominations-

Bravo’s Below Deck – Editing Team (Episode- Steamy Vibes)

Discovery Channel's Deadliest Catch – Editing Team

Nat Geo’s Life Below Zero – Tony Diaz, Matt Edwards, Jennifer Nelson, Eric Michael Schrader and Michael

Swingler (Episode- The Other Side)

Discovery Channel's Naked and Afraid – Editing Team (Episode- Sand Trapped)

VH1’s RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked – Kellen Cruden, Yali Sharon and Shayna Casey (Episode- The Bag Ball) Winner- Life Below Zero

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program Nominations-

Love, Death & Robots (Episode- Ice) (Netflix)

Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens from Its Nap (Disney+)

Once Upon a Snowman (Disney+)

Robot Chicken (Episode- Endgame) (Adult Swim) Winner- Love, Death & Robots

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series Nominations-

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries: Vaxxed and Waxxed (TBS)

Inside Pixar (Disney+)

Pose: Identity, Family, Community (FX)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen (Bravo)

Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man (YouTube) Winner- Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera) Nominations-

Allen v. Farrow (Episode: "Episode 2") (HBO)

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (HBO)

Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (Apple TV+)

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix)

The Social Dilemma (Netflix)

Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre (History) Winner- The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera) Nominations-



The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (HBO)



Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (Apple TV+)

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix)

Life Below Zero (Episode- The Other Side) (Nat Geo)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

Tina (HBO) Winner- David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Outstanding Structured Reality Program Nominations-

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)



Property Brothers: Forever Home (HGTV)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (Nat Geo)

Shark Tank (ABC) Winner- Queer Eye

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program Nominations-

Becoming (Disney+)

Below Deck (Bravo)

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)

Selling Sunset (Netflix) Winner- RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program Nominations-

Allen v. Farrow (Episode 3) (HBO)

All In: The Fight for Democracy (Amazon Prime Video)

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (HBO)

The Social Dilemma (Netflix)

Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre (History) Winner- The Social Dilemma

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series Nominations-

Kevin Hart as Kevin Hart on Die Hart (Quibi)

John Lutz as Gilbert Pewntz on Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)

Brendan Scannell as Pete Devon on Bonding (Netflix)

J. B. Smoove as Chief Billy Bills on Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)

John Travolta as Ron Wilcox on Die Hart (Quibi) Winner- J. B. Smoove as Chief Billy Bills on Mapleworth Murders

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series Nominations-

Nathalie Emmanuel as Jordan King on Die Hart (Quibi)

Kerri Kenney-Silver as Deputy Trudy Wiegel on Reno 911! (Quibi)

Keke Palmer as Barbie / Gammy Tay / Lil Thad / Miranda / Rick on Keke Palmer's Turnt Up with the Taylors (Facebook Watch)

Paula Pell as Mrs. Abigail Mapleworth on Mapleworth Murders (Quibi) Winner- Keke Palmer's Turnt Up with the Taylors

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series Nominations-

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) Winner- Ted Lasso

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series Nominations-

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+) Winner- The Crown

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Nominations-

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

WandaVision (Disney+) Winner- The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming Nominations-

Debbie Allen for Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square (Netflix)

Dondraico Johnson for Genius: Aretha (Nat Geo)

Brooke Lipton for Lucifer (Netflix)

Mandy Moore and Luther Brown for Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Mandy Moore for Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC) Winner- Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming Nominations-

Sergio Trujillo for Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC)

Artem Chigvintsev for Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Derek Hough for Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Derek Hough for The Disney Holiday Singalong (ABC)

Parris Goebel for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Marie Haince Lebel for World of Dance (NBC) Winner- Derek Hough for Dancing with the Stars

Outstanding Commercial Nominations-

"Airpods Pro — Jump" (Apple AirPods)

"Alexa's Body" (Amazon Alexa)

"Better | Mamba Forever" (Nike)

"It Already Does That" (Apple Watch Series 6)

"You Can't Stop Us" (Nike)

"You Love Me" (Beats by Dre) Winner- “You Can't Stop Us" (Nike)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series Nominations-

HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Episode- Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020), Directed by Christopher Werner)

NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers (Episode- Episode 1085a), Directed by Alexander J. Vietmeier

CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Episode- Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection; Senator

Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Performance by Jamila Woods), Directed by Jim Hoskinson

HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher (Episode- Episode 1835), Directed by Paul G. Casey

NBC’s Saturday Night Live (Episode- Host: Dave Chappelle), Directed by Don Roy King Winner- Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special Nominations-

Netflix’s Bo Burnham: Inside, directed by Bo Burnham

HBO’s David Byrne's American Utopia, directed by Spike Lee

Netflix’s 8:46 - Dave Chappelle, directed by Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar and Dave Chappelle

HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion, directed by Ben Winston

HBO Max’s A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, directed by Thomas Schlamme Winner- Bo Burnham: Inside

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series Nominations-

Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live (Episode- Host: Dave Chappelle) (NBC)

Dave Chappelle as Host on Saturday Night Live (Episode- Host: Dave Chappelle) (NBC)

Morgan Freeman as Morgan Freeman on The Kominsky Method (Episode- Chapter 20. The Round Toes,

of the High Shoes) (Netflix)

Daniel Kaluuya as Host on Saturday Night Live (Episode- Host: Daniel Kaluuya) (NBC)

Dan Levy as Host on Saturday Night Live (Episode- Host: Dan Levy) (NBC) Winner- Dave Chappelle as Host on Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series Nominations-

Don Cheadle as Colonel James Rhodes / War Machine on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Episode-

New World Order) (Disney+)

Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten on The Crown (Episode- Gold Stick) (Netflix)

Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth on The Mandalorian (Episode- Chapter 9: The Marshal) (Disney+)

Courtney B. Vance as George Freeman on Lovecraft Country (Episode- Whitey's on the Moon) (HBO)

Carl Weathers as Greef Karga on The Mandalorian (Episode- Chapter 12: The Siege) (Disney+) Winner- Courtney B. Vance as George Freeman on Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series Nominations-

Jane Adams as Nina Daniels on Hacks (Episode- I Think She Will) (HBO Max)

Yvette Nicole Brown as Judge Anita Harper on A Black Lady Sketch Show (Episode- But the Tilapias Are



Fine Though, Right?) (HBO)

Bernadette Peters as Deb on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (Episode- Zoey's Extraordinary Girls' Night) (NBC)

Issa Rae as Jess on A Black Lady Sketch Show (Episode- My Booty Looks Juicy, Don't It?) (HBO)

Maya Rudolph as Host on Saturday Night Live (Episode- Host: Maya Rudolph) (NBC)

Kristen Wiig as Host on Saturday Night Live (Episode- Host: Kristen Wiig) (NBC) Winner- Maya Rudolph as Host on Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series Nominations-

Alexis Bledel as Emily on The Handmaid's Tale (Episode- Testimony) (Hulu)

Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown (Episode- 48:1) (Netflix)

Mckenna Grace as Esther Keyes on The Handmaid's Tale (Episode- Pigs) (Hulu)

Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte Wells on Ratched (Episode- The Dance) (Netflix)

Phylicia Rashad as Carol "Mama C" Clarke on This Is Us (Episode- I've Got This) (NBC) Winner- Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series Nominations-

NBC’s America's Got Talent (Episode- The Finals)

ABC’s Dancing with the Stars (Episode- Finale)

Fox’s The Masked Singer (Episode- The Spicy 6 - The Competition Heats Up!)

NBC’s Saturday Night Live (Episode- Host: Adele)

NBC’s The Voice (Episode- Live Top 17 Performances) Winner- Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special Nominations-



HBO’s David Byrne's American Utopia

CBS’ The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

Disney Plus’ Hamilton

ABC’s The Oscars

CBS’ The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd Winner- David Byrne's American Utopia

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special (Original Dramatic Score) Nominations-

Jeff Russo for Fargo (Episode- East/West) (FX)

Jeff Russo and Zoë Keating for Oslo (HBO)

Carlos Rafael Rivera for The Queen's Gambit (Episode: End Game) (Netflix)

Nicholas Britell for The Underground Railroad (Episode- Chapter 2: South Carolina) (Amazon Prime Video)

Christophe Beck for WandaVision (Episode- Previously On) (Disney+)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) Nominations-



Kris Bowers for Bridgerton (Episode- Diamond of the First Water) (Netflix)

Martin Phipps for The Crown (Episode- The Balmoral Test) (Netflix)

Adam Taylor for The Handmaid's Tale (Episode- The Crossing) (Hulu)

Laura Karpman and Raphael Saadiq for Lovecraft Country (Episode- Rewind 1921) (HBO)

Ludwig Göransson for The Mandalorian (Episode- Chapter 16: The Rescue) (Disney+)

Siddhartha Khosla for This Is Us (Episode- Birth Mother) (NBC) Winner- Ludwig Göransson for The Mandalorian

Outstanding Music Direction Nominations-

Aron Forbes for Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (Apple TV+)

Bo Burnham for Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

Rickey Minor for Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special (Multiple Platforms)

Karl Mansfield for David Byrne's American Utopia (HBO)

Harvey Mason Jr. for Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (Episode- Zoey's Extraordinary Goodbye) (NBC) Winner- Bo Burnham for Bo Burnham: Inside

Outstanding Music Supervision Nominations-

Alexandra Patsavas for Bridgerton (Episode- Diamond of the First Water) (Netflix)

Sarah Bridge for The Crown (Episode- Fairytale) (Netflix)

Amanda Krieg Thomas, Alexis Martin Woodall and Ryan Murphy for Halston (Episode- The Party's Over) (Netflix)

Ciara Elwis and Matt Biffa for I May Destroy You (Episode- Ego Death) (HBO)

Liza Richardson for Lovecraft Country (Episode- Strange Case) (HBO)

Randall Poster for The Queen's Gambit (Episode- Adjournment) (Netflix)

Dave Jordan and Shannon Murphy for WandaVision (Episode- Don't Touch That Dial) (Disney+) Winner- Ciara Elwis and Matt Biffa for I May Destroy You

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music Nominations-

Michael Abels for Allen v. Farrow (HBO)

Kris Bowers and Michael Dean Parsons for Bridgerton (Netflix)

Blake Neely for The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Marcus Mumford and Tom Howe for Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez for WandaVision (Disney+) Winner- Blake Neely for The Flight Attendant

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics Nominations-

Netflix’s Bo Burnham: Inside (Song- Comedy)

Amazon Prime Videos’ The Boys (Episode- The Big Ride) (Song- Never Truly Vanish)

Netflix’s The Queen's Gambit (Episode- Adjournment) (Song- I Can't Remember Love)

YouTube’s Soundtrack of Our Lives (Song- The End Titles)

Disney Plus’ WandaVision (Episode- Breaking the Fourth Wall)

NBC’s Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (Episode- Zoey's Extraordinary Birthday) Winner- WandaVision

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series Nominations-

Apple TV Plus’ Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV)

YouTube’s Late Night with Seth Meyers: CORRECTIONS

YouTube’s The Randy Rainbow Show



Quibi’s Reno 911!

Paramount Plus’ Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News Winner- Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie Nominations-



Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys

Disney Plus’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

HBO’s Lovecraft Country

Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian

Disney Plus’ WandaVision Winner- The Mandalorian

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode Nominations-

Netflix’s The Crown (Episode- Gold Stick)

HBO’s The Nevers (Episode- Ignition)

Paramount Plus’ Star Trek: Discovery (Episode- Su'kal)

Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy (Episode- 743)

Amazon Prime Video’s Vikings (Episode- The Signal) Winner- Star Trek: Discovery

Outstanding Stunt Coordination Nominations-

HBO Max’s Doom Patrol

Disney Plus’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian

CBS’ S.W.A.T.

HBO Max’s Warrior Winner- The Mandalorian

Outstanding Stunt Performance Nominations-



Netflix’s Cobra Kai (Episode- December 19)

Disney Plus’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Episode- Truth)

AMC’s Gangs of London (Episode 2)

HBO’s Lovecraft Country (Episode- I Am)

Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian (Episode- Chapter 16: The Rescue) Winner- The Mandalorian

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series Nominations-



NBC’s America's Got Talent (Episode- Episode 1523)

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Episode- Jimmy Kimmel Live - Sacha Baron Cohen, Wesley Snipes, and Music from Charlotte Lawrence)

HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Episode- Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020)

NBC’s Saturday Night Live (Episode- Host: Dan Levy)

NBC’s The Voice (Episode- Live Finale (Part 2)) Winner- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special Nominations-



HBO’s David Byrne's American Utopia

CBS’ The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

Disney Plus’ Hamilton

ABC’s The Oscars



CBS’ The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd Winner- Hamilton

Outstanding Television Movie Nominations-



Netflix’s Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

HBO’s Oslo

Lifetime’s Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Amazon Prime Video’s Sylvie's Love

Amazon Prime Video’s Uncle Frank Winner- Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special Nominations-



Netflix’s Bo Burnham: Inside, written by Bo Burnham



Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Into the MAGAverse, written by Devin Delliquanti and Zhubin Parang



Netflix’s 8:46 - Dave Chappelle, written by Dave Chappelle

CBS’ John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero, written by Mitchell Marchand

Showtime’s Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 Winner- Bo Burnham: Inside

Highlights of the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys:

Netflix led the pack with the most amount of wins at 34, which was followed by Disney+ with 13 wins, and HBO/HBO Max's 10 wins.

Actress Maya Rudolph won her fourth Emmy for guest-starring on Big Mouth. Furthermore, she won her second consecutive Emmy in the same category for two of her work. She won for her Voice-Over Performance on the animated series Big Mouth and also as a Guest Actress (host) on SNL. The 49-year-old became the second person to achieve this after a gap of two decades.

Meanwhile, Disney Plus' WandaVision won Marvel Studios their first Emmy award. It won in the categories of Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour) and Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes. For the upcoming Primetime Emmys, the show has earned 23 nominations.

The Crown star Claire Foy won a Creative Emmy Award for Guest Actress in the Drama Series. This was her second Emmy win so far (however, in separate categories).

