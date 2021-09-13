2021 Creative Arts Emmys: A look at the full list of winners; WandaVision and The Queen's Gambit win big

The Television Academy held its 2021 Creative Arts Emmy ceremony in three events on September 11 (Saturday) and September 12 (Sunday), while the Primetime Emmys is slated for next week on Sunday (September 19).
The Creative Arts Emmy recognizes excellence in technical and creative arts in the production of reality, variety, documentary, animation, comedy, drama, limited series, and movies. The ceremony is being held at the Microsoft Theater campus.
There will be three ceremonies for the Creative Arts Emmy for distributing the awards for all categories. The first ceremony was on September 11 at 5:00 PM (PT), followed by two more on September 12 at 1:00 PM (PT) and 5:00 PM (PT), respectively.
A complete list of all the winners at the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy ceremony
Most awards were swept by Netflix’s Anya Taylor-Joy starrer miniseries The Queen’s Gambit with nine wins. The Netflix miniseries was followed by Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian with seven wins, NBC’s Saturday Night Live, and FX’s Pose, which got three wins each. Meanwhile, Disney Plus’ Marvel show WandaVision and Apple TV Plus’ Ted Lasso Season 2 won two wins.
The following is the list of wins on September 11 in alphabetical order.
Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie
Nominees - FX’s Fargo– Dana Gonzales (Episode- East/West) HBO’s Mare of Easttown – Ben Richardson (Episode- Illusions) Netflix’sThe Queen's Gambit – Steven Meizler
Amazon Prime Video’s Small Axe – Shabier Kirchner (Episode- Mangrove) Amazon Prime Video’s The Underground Railroad – James Laxton (Episode- Chapter 9: Indiana Winter)
Winner - The Queen's Gambit – Steven Meizler
Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
Nominees - Fox’s Call Me Kat – Patti Lee (Episode- Plus One)
ABC’s The Conners – Donald A. Morgan (Episode- A Stomach Ache, A Heartbreak and a Grave Mistake)
Netflix’s Country Comfort – George Mooradian (Episode- Crazy)
Fox’s Last Man Standing – Donald A. Morgan (Episode- Time Flies) Netflix’s The Upshaws – Donald A. Morgan (Episode- Big Plans)
Winner -
Country Comfort – George Mooradian
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Nominees -
Freeform’s Grown-ish – Mark Doering-Powell (Episode- Know Yourself) HBO Max’s Hacks– Adam Bricker (Episode- Primm)
HBO Max’s Made for Love – Nathaniel Goodman (Episode- User One)
Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian – Matthew Jensen (Episode- Chapter 15: The Believer) (Disney+)
Apple TV Plus’ Servant – Marshall Adams (Episode- 2:00)
Winner-
The Mandalorian – Matthew Jensen
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Nominees -
ABC’s Black-ish (Episode- Our Wedding Dre)
HBO’s Euphoria (Episode- F**k Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob)
HBO Max’s Hacks (Episode- There Is No Line (Pilot))
HBO’s I May Destroy You (Episode- Social Media Is a Great Way to Connect)
Mare of Easttown (Episode- Miss Lady Hawk Herself)
Netflix’s The Politician (Episode- New York State of Mind) FX’s Pose (Episode- Series Finale)
Winner- Pose
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Nominees -
Netflix’s Bridgerton– Jeffrey Jur (Episode- Art of the Swoon)
Netflix’s The Crown – Adriano Goldman (Episode- Fairytale) HBO’s Euphoria – Marcell Rév (Episode- Trouble Don't Last Always)
HBO’s Lovecraft Country – Tat Radcliffe (Episode- Sundown)
Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian – Baz Idoine (Episode- Chapter 13: The Jedi)
HBO’s Perry Mason – David Franco (Episode- Chapter 2)
Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy – Neville Kidd (Episode- Right Back Where We Started") (Netflix)
Winner- The Crown – Adriano Goldman
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
Nominations-
ABC’s Black-ish (Episode- Our Wedding Dre) Hulu’s The Handmaid's Tale (Episode- Vows) HBO’s Mare of Easttown (Episode- Sore Must Be the Storm)
Netflix’s The Politician (Episode- What's in the Box?) FX’s Pose (Episode- Series Finale)
Winner- Pose
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program
Nominations-
ABC’s Dancing with the Stars (Episode- Finale) HBO Max’s Legendary (Episode- Pop Tart)
VH1’s RuPaul's Drag Race (Episode- The Pork Chop)
NBC’s Saturday Night Live (Episode- Host: Maya Rudolph) NBC’s The Voice (Episode- Live Top 17 Performances)
Winner- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominations-
HBO’s Euphoria (Episode- F**k Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob)
Hulu’s The Handmaid's Tale (Episode- Pigs)
HBO’s Mare of Easttown (Episode- Sore Must Be the Storm)
Netflix’s The Politician (Episode- What's in the Box?)
FX’s Pose (Episode- Series Finale)
Winner- Pose
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominations-
ABC’s Dancing with the Stars (Episode- Top 11)
HBO Max’s Legendary (Episode- Pop Tart)
Apple TV Plus’ Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special
VH1’s RuPaul's Drag Race (Episode- The Pork Chop)
NBC’s Saturday Night Live (Episode- Host: Elon Musk)
Winner- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming (Juried Award)
Winner- Disney Plus’ Black Is King
Fox’s The Masked Singer (Episode- Super 8 - The Plot Chickens! Part 2)
IFC’s Sherman's Showcase Black History Month Spectacular
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Nominations-
Hulu’s The Handmaid's Tale (Episode- Nightshade)
HBO’s Lovecraft Country (Episode- I Am)
Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian (Episode- Chapter 13: The Jedi)
Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy (Episode- The Frankel Footage)
Disney Plus’ WandaVision (Episode- Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience)
Winner- WandaVision
Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming (Juried Award)
Winner- Apple TV Plus’ For All Mankind: Time Capsule
Outstanding Interactive Program
Nominations-
YouTube’s Create Together with Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Oculus’ Inside COVID19
Oculus’ Space Explorers: The ISS Experience
Amazon Prime Video’s Welcome to the Blumhouse Live
Winner- Space Explorers: The ISS Experience
Outstanding Main Title Design
Nominations-
HBO’s Between the World and Me
Showtime’s The Good Lord Bird
HBO’s Lovecraft Country
Netflix’s The Queen's Gambit
HBO Max’s Raised by Wolves
Disney Plus’ WandaVision
Winner- The Good Lord Bird
Outstanding Motion Design (Juried Award)
Winner- Apple TV Plus’ Calls – Alexei Tylevich (creative director), Ethan Stickley (designer/animator), Scott Ulrich (animator), Daisuke Goto (animator), Chi Hong (animator), and James Connelly (editor).
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Nominations-
ABC’s The Conners – Brian Schnuckel (Episode- Jeopardé, Sobrieté and Infidelité)
CBC’s Man with a Plan – Sue Federman (Episode- Driving Miss Katie)
CBS’s Mom – Joe Bella (Episode- Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak)
Winner- The Conners
Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Nominations-
Netflix’s Bridgerton (Episode- Art of the Swoon)
Netflix’s The Crown (Episode- War)
Disney Plus’The Mandalorian (Episode- Chapter 16: The Rescue)
Netflix’s Ratched (Episode- The Dance)
Disney Plus’ WandaVision (Episode- Don't Touch That Dial)
Winner- Bridgerton
Outstanding Period Costumes
Nominations-
Netflix’s Bridgerton (Episode- Diamond of the First Water)
Netflix’s The Crown (Episode- Terra Nullius)
Netflix’s Halston (Episode- Versailles)
Netflix’s The Queen's Gambit (Episode- End Game)
Netflix’s Ratched (Episode- Pilot)
Winner- The Queen's Gambit
Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming
Nominations-
HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show – Daysha Broadway, Stephanie Filo and Jessica Hernández (Episode- Sister, May I Call You Oshun?)
Netflix’s Bo Burnham: Inside – Bo Burnham
Disney Plus’ Hamilton – Jonah Moran
HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Ryan Barger and Anthony Miale (Episode- Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020)
NBC’s Saturday Night Live – Ryan Spears (Segment- Murder Show)
NBC’s Saturday Night Live – Ryan McIlraith (Segment- Stu)
Winner- A Black Lady Sketch Show
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Nominations-
HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant (Episode- After Dark)
Hulu’s The Handmaid's Tale (Episode- Chicago)
HBO’s Mare of Easttown
HBO’s The Undoing
Paramount Network’s Yellowstone (Episode- Going Back to Cali)
Winner- Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominations-
Netflix’s Bridgerton (Episode- After the Rain)
Netflix’s The Crown (Episode- War)
Netflix’s Halston
Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian (Episodes- Chapter 13: The Jedi)
HBO’s Perry Mason (Episode- Chapter Three)
Netflix’s The Queen's Gambit
Winner- The Queen's Gambit
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Nominations-
Netflix’s Emily in Paris (Episode- Emily in Paris)
HBO Max’s Hacks (Episode- Primm)
Apple TV Plus’ Ted Lasso (Episode- For the Children)
CBS’ United States of Al (Episodes- Pilot)
Disney Plus’ WandaVision
Winner- WandaVision
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special
Nominations-
HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion
NBC’s 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards
CBS’ The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
ABC’s The Oscars
Showtime’s Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
Winner- The Oscars
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality, or Competition Series
Nominations-
HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Episode- Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020)
CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Episode- Dr. Jon Lapook / Performance by Maroon 5)
Fox’s The Masked Singer (Episode- The Season Premiere - The Masks Return)
ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Episode- Jimmy Kimmel Live - Sacha Baron Cohen, Wesley Snipes, and Music from Charlotte Lawrence)
HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Episode- Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020)
NBC’s Saturday Night Live (Episode- Host: Dan Levy)
NBC’s The Voice (Episode- Live Finale (Part 2))
Winner- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special
Nominations-
HBO’s David Byrne's American Utopia
CBS’ The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
Disney Plus’ Hamilton
ABC’s The Oscars
CBS’ The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
Winner- Hamilton
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominations-
Netflix’s Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
HBO’s Oslo
Lifetime’s Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Amazon Prime Video’s Sylvie's Love
Amazon Prime Video’s Uncle Frank
Winner- Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Nominations- Netflix’s Bo Burnham: Inside, written by Bo Burnham
Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Into the MAGAverse, written by Devin Delliquanti and Zhubin Parang Netflix’s 8:46 - Dave Chappelle, written by Dave Chappelle
CBS’ John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero, written by Mitchell Marchand
Showtime’s Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
Winner-Bo Burnham: Inside
Highlights of the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys:
Netflix led the pack with the most amount of wins at 34, which was followed by Disney+ with 13 wins, and HBO/HBO Max's 10 wins.
Actress Maya Rudolph won her fourth Emmy for guest-starring on Big Mouth. Furthermore, she won her second consecutive Emmy in the same category for two of her work. She won for her Voice-Over Performance on the animated series Big Mouth and also as a Guest Actress (host) on SNL. The 49-year-old became the second person to achieve this after a gap of two decades.
Meanwhile, Disney Plus' WandaVision won Marvel Studios their first Emmy award. It won in the categories of Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour) and Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes. For the upcoming Primetime Emmys, the show has earned 23 nominations.
The Crown star Claire Foy won a Creative Emmy Award for Guest Actress in the Drama Series. This was her second Emmy win so far (however, in separate categories).