Top 5 documentaries on Netflix you must watch

There is no lack of versatility in Netflix content, as the OTT platform offers a plethora of shows and movies across different genres. There's something for everyone, from scary horror shows, high-octane action movies, and classic drama thrillers to cheesy '90s comedies, teen dramas, and romcoms.

However, some viewers love documentaries on different subjects, and Netflix has recently added some great documentaries to its rich library of content. Fans can find content like murder mysteries, sports documentaries, documentaries based on political scuffles, and many more.

Best documentaries on Netflix in recent times

5) The Great Hack

The Great Hack looks at various scandals and exposés of Cambridge Analytica (Image via Netflix)

The documentary film that came out in 2019 focuses on the scandals and exposé of a British firm, Cambridge Analytica, regarding the misuse of user data of Facebook. The firm is famous as a political consultant agency and is linked to various political parties across different nations.

Professor David Carroll is the main focus of The Great Hack. At the same time, the Netflix political investigative documentary also features Carole Cadwalladr (British Journalist) and Brittany Kaiser, former business development director for Cambridge Analytica.

4) The Social Dilemma

The Social Dilemma is a brilliant documentary on the destructive effects of social media (Image via Netflix)

Fans can find this Netflix documentary to be more dramatic than the previous entry on this list, and rightly so. The Social Dilemma is the perfect cross between a documentary and a docudrama. The movie tries to answer some critical questions of today's age regarding addictiveness and privacy on social media.

This Netflix documentary features many interviews of former employees from various tech giants like Facebook, Google, Twitter, and more. The documentary takes shifts between interviews and features a dramatized version of a teenager's life and his presence on social media.

3) American Murder: The Family Next Door

A true-crime documentary on multiple murders from a single family (Image via Netflix)

This crime documentary documents the actual incident of murders of the Watts Family that occurred in Frederick, Colorado, United States. The Netflix documented film features the brutal and inhumane nature of an ordinary-looking person who murdered his own family in cold blood.

The viewers who find true crime documentaries engaging and fascinating can give American Murder: The Family Next Door a watch on Netflix.

2) David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Sir David Frederick Attenborough (Image via Netflix)

Sir David Frederick Attenborough has been popular for ages because of his works on the Earth and history that aired on various BBC networks. The famous broadcaster has featured in multiple documentaries on the planet's life history, and David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet falls into the same category.

The exploration of Earth and its fascinating nature excited everyone, which is why David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet on Netflix is a must-watch for every Nature lover.

1) Athlete A

A still from Athlete A (Image via Netflix)

Athlete A is a Netflix sports documentary that focuses on the sensitive topic of sexual misconduct in sports. The movie deals with the subject with all required compassion and seriousness. Athlete A features the gymnasts that survived the predatory nature of doctor Larry Nasser.

Two journalists from The Indianapolis Star also uncover the toxic and abusive culture that has been ingrained in USA Gymnastics. This powerful yet heartbreaking documentary is a must-watch for everyone, irrespective of their demographic and gender.

