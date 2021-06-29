5 best comedies on Netflix you must watch

Streaming platforms like Netflix have become a primary source of entertainment for a major chunk of audiences all across the globe. Especially with the pandemic raging and theatrical releases being limited, fans have taken to OTT platforms with open arms in a bid to distract themselves with some good old-fashioned cinema.

Netflix provides a wide variety of such content to the audience, both in quantity and quality. Watching light-hearted comedies on this platform is a great option to kill off stress and boredom in these challenging times.

Best Netflix comedy movies recently

5) Isn't It Romantic

Isn't It Romantic is a romcom that roasts the romcom genre (Image via Netflix)

Romantic comedies have their fair share of lovers and haters due to the cliches and stereotypes that they often feature. But this 2019 Netflix romcom is not like conventional ones.

Isn't It Romantic takes the viewers and protagonist on a journey to a virtual PG-13 romantic fantasy world full of cliches and stereotypes.

It is a fun trip full of gags that concludes with a brilliant realization for the movie's heroine. Isn't It Romantic, starring Rebel Wilson, is just a treat for the fans who crave good romcoms.

4) Work It

A still from Work It (Image via Netflix)

Work It is a high school dance musical comedy that features a plot that has worked multiple times and works again for this Netflix film. The movie's tone is quirky and cheerful, which works in favor of this dance face-off comedy.

This feel-good Netflix comedy is a good watch if viewers want to feel the nostalgia of their high school days.

3) I Care a Lot

Rosamund Pike plays a wicked character in I Care a Lot (Image via Netflix)

Good black comedies have a weird charm about them as they can execute dark and wicked humor without making things distasteful. I Care a Lot does full justice to the black comedy tag it carries.

Rosamund Pike as Marla Grayson is just terrific as the con artist who makes money off the elderly.

The plot of I Care a Lot is thrill-inducing and too good to miss. The movie is available on Netflix in countries like United States, France, Germany, Latin America, South Africa, the Middle East, and India. At the same time, audiences in the UK, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

2) Vampires vs. The Bronx

Vampires vs. The Bronx on Netflix (Image via Netflix)

This movie is about teenagers in a neighborhood who save the day (or night) by fighting off vampires. The Netflix teen horror-comedy is as hilarious as it is scary, and viewers should not miss it at any cost.

1) The Mitchells vs. the Machines

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Image via Netflix)

The Mitchells vs. the Machines is an animated sci-fi comedy about a family who came to know about a Robert uprising while being on a road trip. The plot follows the family's adventures on how they manage to win and survive against the machines.

Readers can click here to watch this fantastic Netflix family comedy film.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

