Why did Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson break up? Relationship history explored as couple call it quits

SNL’s Pete Davidson and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor separated after their brief relationship which lasted five months. According to The Sun, the busy schedules of both stars made it difficult for them to co-ordinate the time spent together.

Pete, who recently starred in The Suicide Squad, was also a part of the film’s marketing campaign, potentially adding to his already busy schedule. Meanwhile, Phoebe is currently occupied with Bridgerton, and her upcoming show Call My Agent.

According to The Sun’s source:

“Pete and Phoebe’s romance was a real whirlwind and from the start they were both totally committed. But as time has passed, it’s become increasingly obvious it is going to be difficult to make this work.”

Timeline of Pete Davidson’s relationship with Phoebe Dynevor

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson at a Tennis match in Wimbledon. (Image via Getty Images/Karwai Tang)

In February, the former pair’s brewing romance was hinted at when the 26-year-old actress posted snaps of her visiting New York, where the 27-year-old SNL star Pete Davidson lives and works. Dynevor was reportedly shooting a comedy-drama called Younger.

According to Page Six, Pete flew to Manchester, which is also the hometown of Phoebe Dynevor, to spend time with her in-between her shooting on sets.

The former couple made their relationship public on July 3 at Wimbledon, watching a tennis match between Roger Federer and Cameron Norrie. Phoebe and Pete were seen cozying up to each other.

The duo maintained the long-distance relationship for around five months before both actors were unable to spend time together because of their tight schedules. The Sun’s source also stated:

“Their mates think they make a great couple but the distance has made it completely unworkable.”

While not much is known about Phoebe Dynevor’s confirmed dating history, Pete Davidson was previously engaged with pop-icon Ariana Grande and has been linked with another British actress Kate Beckinsale (of Underworld fame). Before that, Pete Davidson was also known to have been in a relationship with Once upon a time in Hollywood star Margaret Qualley.

