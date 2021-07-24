Who is Kate Beckinsale dating? Fans react as actress reveals she's never been on a "real date"

Kate Beckinsale has often made news for her highly publicized relationships. However, the "Total Recall" star has shockingly revealed that she has never been on a "real date."

During a recent interview with Extra, Beckinsale spoke to host Jenn Lamars about "dating":

"Do you know I've really never been on a date? I literally meet someone, get to know them at work, and then either marry them or get pregnant by them."

The 47-year-old further revealed she had never been "set up" or "met a stranger" on a blind date:

"I don't think I've ever been on of those, like, 'oh, a friend has set me up, and I'm meeting a total stranger.' I've never done that. I just can't think of anything I'd hate more than sitting in front of somebody I don't know, that chances are I won't like, and then have to sit and watch them eat food."

Kate Beckinsale was present at the show to discuss her role in the action-thriller film "Jolt." The dating revelation comes following the model's recent link-up to 24-year-old Canadian singer Goody Grace.

A look into Kate Beckinsale's relationship history

The English actress rose to fame for her portrayal of "Selene" in the "Underworld" film series. She is also prominent for her work in films like "Pearl Harbor," "Serendipity," "Van Helsing," and "Love & Friendship," among others.

Kate Beckinsale's first public relationship was with "Underworld" co-star Michael Sheen. The duo started dating shortly after meeting on the sets of "The Seagull" and moved in together the same year. The now-former couple welcomed their first child in 1999.

However, the duo parted ways in 2003 and continued to co-parent their daughter Lily. The following year, Kate Beckinsale married director Len Wiseman in Bel-Air, California. After spending a decade together, they decided to call it quits in 2015.

In 2016, Wiseman filed for divorce, stating "irreconcilable differences." The divorce was finalized nearly three years later, in 2019.

The same year, Kate Beckinsale was spotted with "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson, shortly after the latter broke up with Ariana Grande. The "Much Ado About Nothing" actor was also linked to comedians Matt Rife and Jack Whitehall.

Twitter reacts to Kate Beckinsale's "dating" revelation

The Chiswick, London native's relationships have always garnered attention from the media. Meanwhile, fans have continued to be curious about the star's love life over the years.

Following "The Widow" actor's latest statement about never being on a "real date," fans took to Twitter to share their reaction to the confession:

@KateBeckinsale id be honored to take you out on a real date. — Collo (@Colloquialism13) July 23, 2021

Alright FINE I will do what no other man is willing to do and bring Kate Beckinsale in a date. https://t.co/jJnfVTjUX6 — What's the rumpus (@candon_sean) July 23, 2021

"Kate Beckinsale says she's 'never' been on a real date"



who kate beckinsale dates: pic.twitter.com/GseamjZJF9 — Apathetic (@Asleep2000) July 24, 2021

Imagine you spent a pretty penny to take out Kate Beckinsale back in the day, only to find out now via the media that she never considered it a date. Wickedness. https://t.co/sFMx1mmk7f — Drigo 🇯🇲 | BLACK LIVES MATTER (@raerolls) July 22, 2021

"I just can't think of anything I'd hate more than sitting in front of somebody I don't know, that chances are I won't like, and have to sit and watch them eat food," she said.



YES!!! KATE, EXACTLY, THANK YOU https://t.co/gk5eJsSdoL — Kelsey (@KelseyDelave) July 23, 2021

So I guess she just wants everyone to forget that she was dating arianna grandes ex, poor thing.



Kate Beckinsale confesses she's never been on a real date because she will 'either marry them or ... https://t.co/cJF1F8D04T via @Yahoo — HoldMyMoccasins (@Indigenous_Me) July 23, 2021

@KateBeckinsale

Kate:

So, you've never been on a Real date; you either marry them or get pregnant by them. Hey, I would like to go on a date with you and if it just so happens that you get pregnant in the process, it won't be lycan or vampire. 🙃 — Robert Randle (@RobertR88230889) July 23, 2021

@KateBeckinsale hi 👋 you are smoking 🥵 . I’m 38 and can only hope I can age like you . hate blind dates as well — #SHIB - CA 👑 (@shibillionaires) July 21, 2021

Can I date Kate Beckinsale please — #1 Epstein Appreciator (From Italy 🇮🇹) (@blowjobreceiver) July 13, 2021

Kate Beckinsale’s last relationship with singer Goody Grace reportedly lasted nine months. She is now focusing on promoting Jolt, which is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

