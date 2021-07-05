Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get married in intimate ceremony at latter’s Oklahoma ranch

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton officially tied the knot on Saturday, July 3rd. The intimate marriage ceremony took place in the latter’s ranch in Oklahoma in the presence of family members and close acquaintances.

The couple sparked wedding rumors for the first time after the “Rich Girl” singer was spotted with a diamond band on her hand less than a month ago. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got engaged in October 2020.

The former had taken to her Instagram to officially announce the engagement.

On Tuesday, June 29th, the pair reportedly filed for a marriage license in Johnston County Court in Oklahoma. The duo said “I do” after being in a relationship for six years.

According to Page Six, Blake Shelton reportedly built a small chapel inside his picturesque Oklahoma estate to take the nuptial vows with the “No Doubt” rocker. Gwen Stefani’s parents, Dennis Stefani and Patty Flynn, were also spotted entering the wedding venue.

A look into Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship

The two singers first met on the set of NBC’s “The Voice” as fellow coaches in April 2014. That same year, the country musician debuted on Stefani’s Instagram.

The following year, both Stefani and Shelton ended their respective marriages. Blake Shelton divorced his wife of four years, Miranda Lambert, in July 2015. He was previously married to Kaynette Gern but the couple parted ways in 2006.

Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani also called it quits with her then-husband Gavin Rossdale in 2015. The couple divorced after staying together for 13 long years.

The two grew closer while dealing with their divorces.

The pair went public with their relationship towards the end of 2015 and debuted as a couple at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton also won hearts after their duet performance of “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards.

Over the years, the couple delivered several iconic performances together and even collaborated on several romantic numbers like “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” “Nobody But You,” and “Happy Anywhere.”

Last year, the pair looked completely in love as they performed “Nobody But You” at the Grammys. The song also peaked at number one on the Billboard Airplay chart.

After quarantining together for months, Blake Shelton proposed to Gwen Stefani with a huge diamond ring.

Stefani and Shelton are among the most loved celebrity couples in the music industry. Following the news of their marriage, fans took to Twitter to congratulate the pair on their new journey:

#SHEFANI: I′m so glad I got to hold ya 🌹 pic.twitter.com/Png0X0iVME — noemi (@wildfiresqueen) July 3, 2021

It so wonderful to see so many people all over the world getting so excited for the wedding of Blake & Gwen!



Two good, beautiful humans finding hope & happiness with each other.



Love wins after all and we’re all rooting for you @blakeshelton & @gwenstefani ! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/dM9zvqoEoq — Kate🇵🇭 Mr & Mrs Blake & Gwen Shelton,Congrats!❤️ (@forgwenandblake) July 3, 2021

GUYS GUYS BLAKE SHELTON AND GWEN STEFANI ARE MARRIED https://t.co/vOPLowmRRW — L (@thereismycowboy) July 5, 2021

.@blakeshelton @gwenstefani I’m so happy for you…sending you love and good vibes. Have a blessed and beautiful weekend 🙏 pic.twitter.com/piRW0S8vR7 — SHEFANI ❤️ The Sheltons ❤️ Thank God 🙏 (@SG_BlakeandGwen) July 3, 2021

There aren't many things that move me anymore. Good people. Happiness. And a great love story. There is no better love story than Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani. Their path has been one of redemption & healing. They've spent six years waiting, I hope it's everything they want. ❤ pic.twitter.com/R8iyvaVdQ8 — Kym 💕💋 (@JustaGirlinMO) July 4, 2021

.@blakeshelton counting down the days… congratulations on having THE Gwen Stefani for the rest of your life. pic.twitter.com/aB7QxQs5gD — SHEFANI ❤️ The Sheltons ❤️ Thank God 🙏 (@SG_BlakeandGwen) June 27, 2021

Stefani shares three children, Kingston (14), Zuma (12), and Apollo (6), with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Blake Shelton also shares a close bond with all of her kids.

