Who is Ed Sheeran married to? All about his wife, Cherry Seaborn, as he reveals he is open to having more children in the future

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran recently revealed that he is open to having more children in the future while speaking on the “Open House Party” podcast. The musician is relatively new to fatherhood, as he welcomed his first child with Cherry Seaborn last September.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn were blessed with a baby girl less than two years after the duo married. On September 1st, 2020, the singer took to Instagram to share that Cherry had given birth to their “beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.”

In the latest podcast, the Grammy award winner shared that he feels lucky to have one child and would definitely love to have more in the future:

"I feel like we were so lucky to be able to have one that I think I would obviously love more. But I think we're so lucky to just have one. So if nothing else happens, I'm so happy, basically."

In the same interview, the “Photograph” singer also playfully talked about girls being superior to boys:

"I would obviously be super grateful to be able to have any more kids, but I think girls are far superior to boys. As a boy myself, I feel like I can say this."

In another interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 earlier this week, Ed Sheeran discussed fatherhood:

“There’s so many different sides and shades to it. There’s difficult days. There’s amazing, easy days. It’s just a roller-coaster of emotions. I know that sounds like a cliché thing to say, but it’s amazing. I love it.”

He also said that fatherhood was the “best thing” he experienced in his life.

Who is Ed Sheeran’s wife?

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn met each other long before they started dating. The duo have reportedly known one another since they were just 11-year-old kids. They later became friends after attending Thomas Mills High School together.

After going their separate ways to pursue their respective careers, Ed Sheeran reconnected with Cherry in 2015 through a mutual friend while touring in New York. The 29-year-old has reportedly been the inspiration behind many of Sheeran’s popular romantic numbers.

Cherry Seaborn was a student of Science at Durham University in the UK. She also earned a Master’s degree in Management Studies from Duke University. She was reportedly a star athlete in college and led the field hockey team at Durham University.

She went on to play Division I field hockey during her time at North Carolina University. Seaborn started working for Deloitte after completing her education. She later moved to London from New York to stay close to the “Thinking Out Loud” crooner.

A look into Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn’s relationship

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn sparked relationship rumors for the first time in 2015 after they were spotted hanging out together in New York. Later that year, the duo were caught kissing at one of Taylor Swift’s parties.

However, Cherry was still based in the US while Sheeran stayed back in the UK. The pair reunited in 2016 after maintaining a long-distance relationship for a year. It was during this time that the latter wrote the popular love ballad “Perfect.”

In March 2017, Ed Sheeran spoke to US Weekly, sharing how Cherry inspired the song:

“Perfect’ was the first song that I wrote for the album, It was inspired by Cherry. The line that goes, ‘Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song’ was about when we were in Ibiza listening to Future’s March Madness literally not wearing any shoes and going mental on the lawn, which was quite a nice time.”

The following year, the “Shape of You” hitmaker took to Instagram to share the news of his engagement with Seaborn. After a string of public appearances, the couple reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony in Suffolk surrounded by close friends and family in January 2019.

Later that year, the pair starred together on Ed Sheeran’s “Put It All on Me” collaboration with Ella Mai. The video highlights the journey of different couples across the world, including Sheeran’s own one with Cherry.

After welcoming their first child and embracing parenthood together, Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn continue to stand as one of the strongest couples in the entertainment industry.

