Who is Tekashi 6ix9ine's dad? Exploring their strained relationship as latter asks rapper for financial help

Daniel "Tekashi 6ix9ine" Hernandez's estranged father reportedly reached out to him seeking financial help. The rapper has often made headlines for controversial reasons, including several legal charges.

The "Fefe" singer's dad, Daniel Hernandez, who shares the same name as his son, is reportedly living in a shelter without a home of his own. According to Page Six, the musician's father recently appeared in a video saying he has been homeless for the past few years:

"I'm homeless. He don't know that I am in a shelter. Now he's gonna know that I am in a shelter. I am here for what? Two years or three."

He mentioned that since Tekashi 6ix9ine gives money to other people, he should provide him with financial help as well:

"He come up you think he would hook me up with something. He give money to everybody. Here! Here! Here! But I'm through dealing with this!"

Tekashi 6ix9ine faced a recent financial blow after the Metropolitan Patrol sued him for allegedly owing $75,000 to the security company for services. The organization levied a total charge of $88,000, including legal fees and late payments.

However, 6ix9ine's lawyer blamed his then agency, saying it was a "meritless" lawsuit. The litigation comes following the songwriter's release after serving two years in prison for his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsters.

A glance into Tekashi 6ix9ine's relationship with his estranged father

Tekashi 6ix9ine was born to Daniel Hernandez and Natividad Perez-Hernandez on May 8, 1996, in New York City. He grew up in a financially challenged atmosphere with his mother and older brother, Oscar Osiris Hernandez.

According to reports, his father served nearly five years in prison for drug peddling and was estranged from the musician until he was nine years old. However, after their brief encounter, Tekashi 6ix9ine's father appeared during his December 2019 hearing.

6ix9ine was arrested in 2018 under the federal R.I.C.O. act for alleged racketeering, carrying firearms and lethal weapons, armed robbery, and murder conspiracy. He pleaded guilty to all charges and was set to face a minimum of 47 years in prison.

Reports suggest that Hernandez wanted to speak for his son in court but was denied the right to do so. The judge reportedly told him that he was "too late to show and speak" for Tekashi. The rapper allegedly failed to spot his father in court at first and was later shocked to see him at the venue.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's attorney Lance Lazzaro told The Post at the time that the singer was "startled" to see his father:

"He hasn't seen him since the third grade. It's too little too late. He was definitely startled by that."

The Brooklyn native also admitted seeing his father after nearly a decade:

"I took one glance in the audience, and I see my biological father. I haven't seen him since the third grade. Man, I don't even know. Is this a f*****g joke with everything that I go through?"

There have been no official reports regarding the singer's interaction with his father following the trial. It remains to be seen if Tekashi 6ix9ine responds to his father's request for financial support.

