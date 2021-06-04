Who is Madonna’s father Silvio Ciccone? An insight into the singer’s father’s life 

Legendary singer-songwriter Madonna recently celebrated her father, Silvio Ciccone’s 90th birthday. On the occasion of Ciccone’s birthday, Madonna visited her father’s private vineyard with her six children. She also shared some beautiful footage from her visit.

The father-daughter reunion and the small family get together were nothing short of special. Photos and clips from the trip showed glimpses of the family’s endearing moments. Madonna was accompanied by her kids, Lourden (24), Rocco (20), David (15), Mercy (15) and youngest twins Stella and Estere (8).

The family was having a fun and happy time in the Michigan vineyards. Madonna’s 90-year-old-father was seen bonding with his daughter and grandchildren over cake and wine.

The popstar shared on her Instagram that celebrating her dad’s birthday on his vineyard with her children was very special.

On the same day, Madonna also posted a rare monochrome backstage video with her dad. In the video, Silvio Ciccone is seen gathered around Madonna’s stage team.

In the video, Ciccone leads a group prayer with Madonna and her crew right before one of her shows.

The Grammy award winner thanked her father for giving her life. She also wrote that Ciccone taught her the value of hard work and earning a way in life.

A look into the life of Madonna’s father

Silvio Anthony Ciccone (also known as Tonny) was born in Pennsylvania, U.S., back in 1931. Silvio shares Grammy award winning singer Madonna and her five siblings with his first wife, Madonna Fortin. He also shares two children, Mario and Joan, with his second wife, Joan Ciccone.

Silvio grew up as an Italian immigrant in the US. He was the first to earn a graduation degree from his family. Ciccone holds a degree in engineering and has previously worked for General Motors and Chrysler. He is currently the owner of Ciccone winery and vineyard in Michigan.

Madonna's father Silvio Ciccone in his vineyard (image via Wikimedia commons)

Ciccone married housekeeper Joan after the death of his first wife and Madonna’s mother. The Ciccone siblings had a hard time dealing with their mother’s death. Silvio’s decision of remarriage did not sit well with young Madonna.

Her growing discontent about the remarriage caused the father-daughter duo to grow apart. The distance strained Silvio and Madonna’s relationship. They were almost estranged from each other for a long period of time.

After a distant relationship for almost 15 years, Silvio and Madonna came together to support Madonna’s elder brother Martin’s struggle with alcoholism. After the reunion, the duo got closer over the years.

Silvio slowly became one of Madonna’s pillars of support throughout her career. It was also quite heartwarming to see Silvio celebrate the 90th milestone of his life surrounded by his loved ones, especially his daughter Madonna.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod