Who is Conan O'Brien's wife, Liza Powel? All about their marriage of 19 years

Veteran comedian and talk show host Conan O'Brien recently bid goodbye to TBS’ late-night talk show “Conan” after its 11-year-long run. The comedian's hosting of the popular show became a professional highlight in a career spanning 27 years.

Conan began his journey as a TV host with NBC’s “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” in 1993. He first met his wife, Liza Powel, on set, leading to a fairytale romance that started with love at first sight.

In a 2012 interview with Piers Morgan, Conan talked about the moment he fell in love with Powel:

"Somewhere, in the vault at NBC, there's footage of me literally falling for my wife on camera.”

In the same interview, he also mentioned that Powel caught his eye because of her beauty, but he fell in love with her because she is “intelligent, funny and a really good person.”

Who is Liza Powel?

Elizabeth Ann Powel was born to Ann and Jake Powel in Brainbridge Island, Washington, on November 20th, 1970. She was an active member of the St. James Catholic Church, the same place she later married Conan.

Powel has been passionate about writing since childhood, which shaped her into a screenwriter. She earned a Master’s degree in Fine Arts from Columbia University.

When she met Conan, Powel worked as a copywriter for the Foote, Cone & Belding advertising agency. She later pursued a career in screenwriting, even contributing to the “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” and the “Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien.”

Powel has also worked as a playwright, writing for popular plays like “The Distinguished Gentlemen,” “Ruthie Goes Shopping,” and “The Gate.” In addition, she is associated with the reading committee of the Ojai Playwrights development program.

The 50-year-old has also worked with the Children's Defense Fund for their noble “Beat the Odds” program that honors academically bright high school students with personal life hardships. But unlike her celebrity husband, Powel prefers staying out of the public eye.

A look into Conan and Liza's relationship

Conan fell in love with Powel on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” in 2000. The show was taping an episode that featured a skit by the latter's advertising company.

The pair immediately hit it off and dated for nearly 18 months before tying the knot on January 12th, 2002. The wedding took place in the presence of relatives and close acquaintances.

Conan O' Brien with his wife, Liza Powel (image via Wikipedia)

The following year the couple welcomed their daughter, Neve, in October. A few years later, they welcomed son Beckett in November 2005. The family of four currently lives in Brentwood, California.

According to several reports, Powel resolutely stood by Conan when he hit a rough patch in his career after being dropped from The Tonight Show in 2010. It is just another testament to their dedication to the relationship.

