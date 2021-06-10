Who are Irina Shayk’s ex-boyfriends? A look at model’s past relationship amid rumors of a romance with Kanye West 

Russian supermodel and actress Irina Shayk was recently spotted hanging out with popular American rapper and musician Kanye West. The duo was seen enjoying a stroll inside a luxury hotel around the Provence region of France.

Romance rumors were quick to follow as Irina spent some quality time with Kanye on his 44th birthday. According to the Daily Mail, the pair were possibly staying at the Villa La Coste boutique hotel. They landed at New Jersey Airport together after their short getaway.

The latest rumors between Irina and Kanye come months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the singer. Kanye and Kim are calling it quits after nearly seven years of marriage.

Meanwhile, Irina was first linked to Kanye sometime last month. Although the pair looked quite happy and joyful with their time together, there is no official confirmation of their relationship status as of now.

Also Read: Who is Katie Thurston? All you need to know about The Bachelorette fame

A look into Irina Shayk’s past relationships

Irina Shayk’s past relationships have been under the spotlight for quite some time. The 35-year-old model has mostly been public about her dating history. Her first public relationship was with Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Irina started dating Ronaldo after crossing paths with the player on set. The couple even got engaged around 2011 and appeared at several public events together. Irina even shared a close bond with Ronaldo’s son Cristiano Jr. The duo dated for five years before officially calling it quits in January 2015.

In the same year as her breakup with Ronaldo, Irina started seeing actor Bradley Cooper. The duo made their public appearance together on the red carpet of Paris Fashion Week. Shayk and Cooper were almost inseparable as they continued to date each other over the years.

They even welcomed their first child, Lea Shayk Cooper, in 2017. Irina was also spotted wearing an emerald ring a few times, which sparked engagement rumors with Cooper. However, in 2019 the couple decided to go their separate ways after being together for nearly four years.

Bradley and Irina chose to co-parent their daughter. Last year, Irina also sparked dating rumors with celebrity art dealer Vito Schnabel. The two were photographed out and about in New York accompanied by Lea.

Though Irina’s romance rumors with Kanye are relatively new, the duo have worked together professionally over the past few years and have even collaborated on projects. Irina was previously featured in Kanye’s “Power” music video and modeled for his brand Yeezy.

Also Read: Why did Liam Payne and Maya Henry break up? Detailing their relationship as singer opens up about addiction

Help us improve our coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Srijan Sen