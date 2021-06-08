Yeezy x GAP jacket: Pre-order details, price, and everything about Kanye West’s first drop with the retailer 

American rapper Kanye West was recently spotted around Los Angeles wearing a blue puffed jacket. It was later revealed to be the very first drop of the much-awaited Yeezy x GAP collection. The launch took place just in time to celebrate Kanye’s 44th birthday.

The official announcement of a collaboration between Yeezy and GAP was made last year. However, the project took a back seat in 2020. Months later, GAP informed that the collection would drop sometime this year.

Kanye out in Los Angeles yesterday (6.3.21) pic.twitter.com/iHP98MnHDR — Kanye Media (@KanyeMedia_) June 4, 2021

The official launch of the first product on the occasion of Kanye’s birthday came as a surprise to fans. However, it was only a matter of few hours before the item was declared to be sold out on GAP’s official site.

Kanye West’s Yeezy collaborates with GAP

The 44-year-old singer-songwriter is also an entrepreneur and fashion design enthusiast. Kanye holds ownership rights to Yeezy, a tie-up initiative with Adidas launched in 2015.

Meanwhile, GAP is one of the most established clothing retailers in the world, founded back in 1969 by Donald Fisher and Doris Fisher.

The debut launch of Yeezy x GAP is a unisex blue puffer round neck jacket. The jacket is made with recycled nylon and has been designed by Kanye West himself.

GAP has completely rebranded its Instagram to launch the project, removing all previous posts.

According to Hypebeast, the Yeezy x GAP jacket will boast floaters across different locations in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles to mark the release.

Kanye West’s Yeezy x GAP collection – Pre-order and pricing

The blue round puffer jacket from the Yeezy x GAP collection is available for pre-order on GAP’s official website. It has been reported that the shipping of the item will begin sometime around fall this year.

Customers are required to fill in their details on GAP’s website. The company will notify the users once the product is ready to be shipped.

The jacket officially sported by Kanye is currently priced at $200 per item. As of now, the retail of the product is limited to the United States.

The clothing line is yet to announce any details about the other expected collection from the Yeezy x GAP collaboration.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod