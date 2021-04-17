James Charles issues statement as Morphe ends collaboration with him

Beauty cosmetics company Morphe has just announced that it has ended its collaboration with “long-term partner” James Charles. The move comes as a massive blow to the YouTube star’s endeavors as one of his long-standing partners has withdrawn support for him.

Morphe's withdrawal comes in light of the multiple accusations of grooming and pedophilia stacked against the 21-year-old.

Morphe ends collaboration with James Charles amid sexual misconduct row

Starting with a message about his video “holding myself accountable,” James Charles claimed that he had been targeted by multiple people with false accusations ever since. The negative feedback has not only hurt him but also his long-time partner, Morphe.

The beauty guru also stated that he first reached out to Morphe to wind down their James Charles x Morphe collaboration in light of recent events.

The company also released a statement regarding the issue:

“In light of the recent allegations against James Charles, Morphe and James have agreed to end our business relationship and wind down sales of the Morphe x James Charles product offering. It is and has always been Morphe’s goal to create a positive, safe, and empowering space where all beauty lovers can freely share their artistry and passion for cosmetics, and Morphe is committed to furthering that goal.”

With Morphe backing out of James Charles’ court, it begs the question: will this lead to a domino effect as other brands now have an opportune time to piggyback off the move and dissociate themselves from the controversial influencer?

For those out of the loop, James Charles has been the center of controversy in 2021, with multiple victims claiming he made inappropriate sexual advances on them over social media when they were underage.

In light of these allegations, multiple members of the YouTube fraternity have been calling for James Charles’ cancelation. Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas have been outspoken about why the New York native needs to be censured.

James Charles deserves prison. I really hope one of these parents press charges. It’s so nauseating. I’m physically nauseous. And he’s so cocky about getting away with it all — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) March 30, 2021

James Charles claims he’s “desperate” as an excuse for sexting with minors. I think the truth is more insidious and something he could never admit publicly, that he likes young boys. At this point the police need to be involved and there isn’t really much more to say about it. — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) April 1, 2021

With the latest falling out with Morphe, James Charles continues his social media hiatus, stating that he looks forward to coming back one day as a better version of himself.

