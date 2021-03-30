James Charles grooming allegations worsen, as yet another 15-year old exposes him for allegedly messaging him

The ongoing James Charles grooming saga has received a shocking new twist in the tale. Another 15-year old boy recently came forward and accused James Charles of messaging him.
The 21-year old beauty guru and internet celebrity has been embroiled in the midst of a social media storm ever since allegations of grooming were levelled against him by multiple minors.
In a recent development, a 15-year old TikToker by the name of Jake Cherry released a clip in which he shared screenshots of his conversation with James Charles on Snapchat.
In the leaked screenshots, James appeared to be enraged at the fact that his snaps were being shared by the boy in his private story.
His anger was evident in one particular message, where he lashed out at the boy by becoming overtly defensive:
"I strongly recommend that you keep my name out of your mouth or we're going to have a major problem I'd love to remind you that you were the one that called me cute and said you were bisexual and into me'"
According to a message shared on Snapchat, the boy is believed to be 16 years old:
In the leaked screenshots that have surfaced online, James Charles also accused the boy of lying and using his age as "bait."
In light of this recent development, the "James Charles groomer" debate once again ensued on Twitter.
Twitter calls James Charles a predator as leaked screenshots expose him for allegedly messaging yet another minor
Back in February, it was 16-year old Isaiyah who first accused James Charles of allegedly pressurizing him into sending lewd pictures of himself.
His allegations paved the way for several more minors, who came forward and accused James of predatory behavior, pedophilia and grooming.
In the face of severe backlash, James had repeatedly denied all these allegations and even went to the extent of stating that henceforth he would ask for the ID or passport of every guy he has a conversation with.
His statement did little to placate the simmering dissent online, as scores of Twitter users continued to call him out over his recurring and problematic pattern of predator-like behavior.
The rising backlash ended up casting a shadow over his collaboration with Chipotle and seems to have been a major catalyst in him recently being dropped from his own show on YouTube's "Instant Influencer."
In response to his alleged exchange with a 15-year old TikToker, Ethan Klein, who has been one of James Charles' most vocal critics, took to Twitter to slam him recently:
Several other Twitter users also echoed his sentiments in their responses below, as they urged YouTube to take action against him:
With dissent reaching incendiary levels, it seems like this explosive new allegation might just be the last straw for a large section of the online community.
Post fellow YouTuber David Dobrik's cancelation, a large number of users want James Charles to meet the same fate as well, as more and more skeletons continue to tumble out of his closet with each passing day.