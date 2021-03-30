James Charles grooming allegations worsen, as yet another 15-year old exposes him for allegedly messaging him

The ongoing James Charles grooming saga has received a shocking new twist in the tale. Another 15-year old boy recently came forward and accused James Charles of messaging him.

The 21-year old beauty guru and internet celebrity has been embroiled in the midst of a social media storm ever since allegations of grooming were levelled against him by multiple minors.

In a recent development, a 15-year old TikToker by the name of Jake Cherry released a clip in which he shared screenshots of his conversation with James Charles on Snapchat.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THAT COMING: James Charles exposed for allegedly messaging 15-year-old. When James notices that boy shared one of their messages on his story, James snaps, accuses the boy of lying about his age, then blocks him. Boy alleges he never lied about his age. pic.twitter.com/VvtIlHmeE7 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 30, 2021

In the leaked screenshots, James appeared to be enraged at the fact that his snaps were being shared by the boy in his private story.

His anger was evident in one particular message, where he lashed out at the boy by becoming overtly defensive:

"I strongly recommend that you keep my name out of your mouth or we're going to have a major problem I'd love to remind you that you were the one that called me cute and said you were bisexual and into me'"

According to a message shared on Snapchat, the boy is believed to be 16 years old:

Messages allegedly shared between James Charles and the 16-year-old boy. pic.twitter.com/a97vLfGPyj — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 30, 2021

In the leaked screenshots that have surfaced online, James Charles also accused the boy of lying and using his age as "bait."

In light of this recent development, the "James Charles groomer" debate once again ensued on Twitter.

Twitter calls James Charles a predator as leaked screenshots expose him for allegedly messaging yet another minor

Back in February, it was 16-year old Isaiyah who first accused James Charles of allegedly pressurizing him into sending lewd pictures of himself.

His allegations paved the way for several more minors, who came forward and accused James of predatory behavior, pedophilia and grooming.

In the face of severe backlash, James had repeatedly denied all these allegations and even went to the extent of stating that henceforth he would ask for the ID or passport of every guy he has a conversation with.

His statement did little to placate the simmering dissent online, as scores of Twitter users continued to call him out over his recurring and problematic pattern of predator-like behavior.

The rising backlash ended up casting a shadow over his collaboration with Chipotle and seems to have been a major catalyst in him recently being dropped from his own show on YouTube's "Instant Influencer."

In response to his alleged exchange with a 15-year old TikToker, Ethan Klein, who has been one of James Charles' most vocal critics, took to Twitter to slam him recently:

James Charles caught with yet another 15 year old boy I swear to god y’all this is getting fucking ridiculous. Call anyone out they associates with this man I am losing my mind. https://t.co/kkBQfrfHZs — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) March 30, 2021

Several other Twitter users also echoed his sentiments in their responses below, as they urged YouTube to take action against him:

Not ONE of them looks fucking 18. It's beyond creepy, and it's clearly a pattern. People laugh and make jokes about it, but it doesn't matter if James is James, he is a man preying on young boys and causing trauma. His fame just makes it accessible and tiktokable. — Naley (@Naley___) March 30, 2021

He always misses the fact that he is a celebrity and it's different from any normal interaction, he is responsible for making sure they are of age and nothing sketchy is going on, then when he lets it happen he victim blames, he's the worst — Ethan (@Octo_poetic) March 30, 2021

Oh please 🙄 like you can’t tell by looking at the BOY that he’s underage? Even if you can’t tell he’s FIFTEEN, you CAN tell he’s off limits & jailbait (unless you’re JC then it’s apparently NOT obvious & ok!) Nasty 🤢 — Brian Kuhn 🏳️‍🌈 (@briankuhn_) March 30, 2021

Whether or not he called James cute and said he was bisexual, he’s still a minor so that’s... kind of a terrible excuse 🥴 — milo rae (@RaeMilo) March 30, 2021

James going after underaged boys, denies it, snaps, calling them liars .... Now how many did that happen before? I lost count. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/hhMW2kCxVu — Miss I. 🔊 (@LotteVR29) March 30, 2021

Get this man some fucking consequences — lilperson (@AshR79720987) March 30, 2021

Not just that, he’s a very wealthy and powerful influencer that threatens his victims until they say they lied about their age... did you not see the gaslighting and threatening In that message to a child — Ry! (@ryanpaulshannon) March 30, 2021

At this point it’s just looking like he either doesn’t care that they’re underage or he likes that they’re underage — 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗆𝗈𝗍𝗁𝖾𝗋 (@sourpatchwitch) March 30, 2021

This man is so vile. how are people still to this day support him. ASK FOR A DAMN ID OR WOULD YOU BETTER BE IN JAIL. If a minor lies to him about their age it’s👏🏼still👏🏼on👏🏼the👏🏼adult👏🏼. Like what the fuck I’m so sick of him keep getting away and his response being “they lied” — bored (@vjfjgub) March 30, 2021

??James we know you don’t add ppl just to add them? You added them for your own pleasure. Minded my business my ass 🥱😭and I thought you was checking IDs 🥱🥱 pic.twitter.com/g4UAt0NR43 — boo (@TheServe1) March 30, 2021

PUTS EVERY OUNCE OF BLAME ON THEM. Does no one fucking care? Are morals just non existent now EVEN directly in the public eye? I feel like I'm on a different planet. — Naley (@Naley___) March 30, 2021

+ disgusting knowing what he has done in the past he has shown predatory behaviour to 6 men 4 being underage*allegedly* (correct me if I’m wrong). And to the people saying “there are two sides to every story” you can leave he has done it multiple times and has not shown growth+ — noah-reed ♡︎’s dream (@H0NKNR) March 30, 2021

Why do so many people still not see a problem with and defend him? He’s an adult who has been caught more than enough times for the “I didn’t know” nonsense. — KC Van (@NotYouAgain544) March 30, 2021

How is James Charles not full on canceled after being exposed for snapping minors multiple times? Like he’s just a full on predator and no one cares ?!? — Poppy’s Scary Mask 🐙🐱🦊🦉 (@naterthegr8) March 30, 2021

Fuck #JamesCharles



He's an actual pedophile and its so incredibly frustrating that he doesn't get taken down for being the absolute predator that he is.



This makes it the SIXTH TIME he's been speaking with underage boys. The assumption of innocence is long since fucking passed. https://t.co/tjJGh6VA11 — 🏳️‍🌈Matt K🏳️‍🌈 (@Mkaem1) March 30, 2021

You have got to be money privilege kidding me at this freakin point. This guy is an OUT IN THE OPEN predator and he's free to run around sexually harassing minors and it seems like only a handful of ppl are concerned about this pic.twitter.com/SNWqb3Eutx — Jazz 🎷🎶 (@ColorMeJazman) March 30, 2021

James Charles is involved in yet ANOTHER scandal with minor? Once or twice I could maybe consider a mistake but baby this is a pattern and James has a serious problem. Time for him to face some consequence and for his victims to have justice — Tanesha, RN 👩🏾‍⚕️🩺💉🏥 (@ERnurse86) March 30, 2021

With dissent reaching incendiary levels, it seems like this explosive new allegation might just be the last straw for a large section of the online community.

Post fellow YouTuber David Dobrik's cancelation, a large number of users want James Charles to meet the same fate as well, as more and more skeletons continue to tumble out of his closet with each passing day.