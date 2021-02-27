Twitter reacts as James Charles is accused of grooming a 16-year-old fan

Beauty mogul and internet celebrity James Charles has been accused of grooming a 16-year old fan whom he reportedly met on Snapchat.

The accuser, who goes by the name of Isaiyah, recently took to social media and alleged that 21-year-old James Charles had pressurized him into sending lewd pictures of himself.

*SERIOUS* CW: Grooming, Pedophilia



James Charles accused of allegedly sending nudes images of himself to 16-year-old boy. The boy also alleges James allegedly pressured him into sending nude images of himself as well. pic.twitter.com/Sbwal51gjS — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 26, 2021

In the video above, Isaiyah recounted his experience with James Charles:

"After sending me that first picture of his body explicitly, he sent me multiple after that. I was getting really uncomfortable so I told him my age , I told him I'm 16, meanwhile he's 21 , he's a grown man. After telling him no, he kept on asking me for pictures and videos of body hair and me flexing and stuff"

He then revealed that James Charles facetimed him in order to watch him "show off" and look "hot as f*ck".

As criticism began to mount online, Charles soon took to social media to release a statement about the allegations, which he deemed to be "completely false":

Claiming that Isaiyah had ulterior motives, James Charles stated that he did not know that he was 16 years old.

He claimed to have been uncomfortable upon finding out and stated that he even apologized to him for flirting.

Despite his swift response to the allegations, Twitter users seemed extremely skeptical of his justification, as they took to social media to call him out.

Leaked screenshots leave Twitter unconvinced about James Charles' statement on grooming

Isaiyah revealed more details about his experience with James Charles in another TikTok.

Speaking about how they began a conversation on Snapchat, Isaiyah revealed details about what allegedly transpired:

"I went into the bathroom and I guess he saw the bathroom light so he started making the conversation very sexual and it made me really uncomfortable. He proceeded to share explicit pictures of his body."

As a result of these screenshots, several Twitter users were left unconvinced about James Charles' recent statement.

james lied in this notes app. james said he added him off his instagram but his insta doesn't have his snap on it. james liked one of isaiyah's viral tik tok's and got his insta from his tik tok bio. isaiyah's tik tok bio also clearly states his age. pic.twitter.com/DEFNCnVbvw — 𝘀𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗵 (@sarah2dizzy) February 26, 2021

"James lied in his tweet." The teenager who accused James Charles of sending him nude photos + soliciting his underage nude photos told us that James knew he was a minor and pressured him anyways.https://t.co/fCm77htSDi — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) February 26, 2021

This is not the first time that grooming allegations have surfaced against James Charles. He has been accused of sending unsolicited n*des and pressurizing men on several accounts in the past.

Keeping in mind his questionable past, several Twitter users expressed their opinions on this latest set of allegations.

Trisha Paytas was one of the few who tore into his statement, as she labeled him a predator:

This is James Charles. It is now fact that he sexted with minors. His best friend is 16 year old Charlie d’amelio ! This is repeated predatory behavior on underage boys. He is sick in the head. It’s a disease - he needs help. Ppl fuck up once an learn, predators need intervention pic.twitter.com/n731zOAwg9 — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) February 27, 2021

Anyone defending James Charles right now is probably underdeveloped mentally as well (very young)-know that this is not appropriate. Its not ok. Grown adults have no business flirting with you. Children see this as cool because they idolize. Theyre long term damaging consequences — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) February 27, 2021

Taking a cue out of her book, other Twitter users reacted to the situation with a mixture of scorn, skepticism and shock:

i am so SO tired of you being able to get away with this. youve abused your fame to solicit sexual actions from fans MULTIPLE times. you KNOW they’re vulnerable to you because they’re fans. and when they speak about it you weaponise your following against them simply by saying- — er*ca (@turbosIut) February 26, 2021

james charles doesn’t social distance, goes to parties and goes out to dinner every night. now hes being exposed as a groomer. how does he still have a platform?? — ava ♡︎ dream see pinned (@avasmellohi) February 26, 2021

this james charles story needs to spread like wildfire. just because big youtubers aren’t exposing him this time doesn’t mean that it deserves any less exposure. his platform needs to be taken away for good. — ava (@revehive) February 26, 2021

if James Charles gets away with this i will lose all respect for cancel culture https://t.co/k9uOuKFsf8 — Mari🎒 (@marionpluto) February 26, 2021

why do child predators like james charles, tony lopez, and zoe laverne get to keep their platforms when they should be facing charges and jail time for what they do pic.twitter.com/Z0v40nK3vT — kristen (@peachyykristen) February 27, 2021

maybe y’all should have listened to tati years ago when she warned y’all about james charles pic.twitter.com/CSewfp9o9U — josh (@cwahsont) February 26, 2021

why is james charles sending nudes to FANS to begin with? even if they are of legal age, it's such a weird power dynamic. pic.twitter.com/vx0xvSPMnx — matt (@bieberpetras) February 26, 2021

A few even compared him to the Lopez brothers, Tony and Ondreaz, who were recently exposed for grooming minors. James Charles is believed to be good friends with the duo:

Two days with the Lopez hair cut and James Charles caught groomeritis 😔 pic.twitter.com/R0mUgnxTK7 — ｔα𝔹𝔞tℍ卂 (@tabathaTOFC) February 26, 2021

not surprised James Charles is a groomer. he used to be buddy buddy with the Lopez Brothers..... pic.twitter.com/PCsyA412mJ — Sunny | stream life support and check pinned (@bellsshadidd) February 26, 2021

JAMES CHARLES GOT THE LOPEZ BROTHERS HAIRCUT AND NOW HE ACTING LIKE THEM TOO🗣 pic.twitter.com/YVPsCJxbFF — £3’nies (@jnekiim) February 26, 2021

With public sentiment towards James Charles teetering on the edge of cancellation, it remains to be seen if he decides to release a follow-up video in order to add further credence to his statement.