Twitter reacts as James Charles is accused of grooming a 16-year-old fan

Beauty mogul and internet celebrity James Charles has been accused of grooming a 16-year old fan whom he reportedly met on Snapchat.
The accuser, who goes by the name of Isaiyah, recently took to social media and alleged that 21-year-old James Charles had pressurized him into sending lewd pictures of himself.
In the video above, Isaiyah recounted his experience with James Charles:
"After sending me that first picture of his body explicitly, he sent me multiple after that. I was getting really uncomfortable so I told him my age , I told him I'm 16, meanwhile he's 21 , he's a grown man. After telling him no, he kept on asking me for pictures and videos of body hair and me flexing and stuff"
He then revealed that James Charles facetimed him in order to watch him "show off" and look "hot as f*ck".
As criticism began to mount online, Charles soon took to social media to release a statement about the allegations, which he deemed to be "completely false":
Claiming that Isaiyah had ulterior motives, James Charles stated that he did not know that he was 16 years old.
He claimed to have been uncomfortable upon finding out and stated that he even apologized to him for flirting.
Despite his swift response to the allegations, Twitter users seemed extremely skeptical of his justification, as they took to social media to call him out.
Leaked screenshots leave Twitter unconvinced about James Charles' statement on grooming
Isaiyah revealed more details about his experience with James Charles in another TikTok.
Speaking about how they began a conversation on Snapchat, Isaiyah revealed details about what allegedly transpired:
"I went into the bathroom and I guess he saw the bathroom light so he started making the conversation very sexual and it made me really uncomfortable. He proceeded to share explicit pictures of his body."
As a result of these screenshots, several Twitter users were left unconvinced about James Charles' recent statement.
This is not the first time that grooming allegations have surfaced against James Charles. He has been accused of sending unsolicited n*des and pressurizing men on several accounts in the past.
Keeping in mind his questionable past, several Twitter users expressed their opinions on this latest set of allegations.
Trisha Paytas was one of the few who tore into his statement, as she labeled him a predator:
Taking a cue out of her book, other Twitter users reacted to the situation with a mixture of scorn, skepticism and shock:
A few even compared him to the Lopez brothers, Tony and Ondreaz, who were recently exposed for grooming minors. James Charles is believed to be good friends with the duo:
With public sentiment towards James Charles teetering on the edge of cancellation, it remains to be seen if he decides to release a follow-up video in order to add further credence to his statement.