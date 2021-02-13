James Charles' pregnant photo leaves Twitter in shock

After leaving fans stunned with his recent bald look, beauty guru and internet celebrity James Charles dropped another bombshell by sharing a picture of his pregnant self on Instagram.

The 21-year old beauty mogul recently took to Instagram to share a picture of himself naked, replete with a visible baby bump.

The caption seemed to take inspiration from Halsey's recent pregnancy announcement, as James Charles aptly titled it "Surprise":

Within seconds of posting, his fans had a meltdown, as they desperately tried to unearth the truth behind his apparent pregnancy.

However, they managed to heave a sigh of relief soon enough. Turns out, the viral pregnancy picture was simply a ruse on his part to promote his latest YouTube video, in which he mimicked the life of a pregnant lady over the course of 24 hours.

RETWEET to be the next video's sister shoutout!!



24 HOURS BEING PREGNANT 🤰🏻 ft. my actual pregnant best friend @lauramellado hahaha https://t.co/HyTt0ze46x pic.twitter.com/kjohKuC3SM — James Charles (@jamescharles) February 12, 2021

Featuring his close friend Laura Mellado, James Charles' latest YouTube video focusses on him stepping into the shoes of a pregnant lady.

Keeping in mind public sentiment, he also added a disclaimer to his video and revealed that a portion of the video's proceeds would be donated to charities in order to help pregnant women.

The viral video has garnered more than 3 million views so far, with his rumored pregnancy sending shockwaves throughout the industry.

As a result of his latest publicity stunt, Twitter was soon abuzz with a plethora of reactions as fans reacted to James Charles being "pregnant"

Is James Charles having a baby? Twitter reacts to the truth behind his viral picture

Over the past day, James Charles has been trending all over social media, thanks to his recent bald appearance, which instantly became the talk of the town.

While several allege that he is simply wearing a bald cap, he continues to remain tight-lipped and play along for the time being.

From being subjected to a host of memes to indulging in self-deprecating humor himself, the celebrity make-up artist certainly seems to be basking under the glare of all the attention.

Barely had his fans adjusted to his bald look, that he decided to spring yet another major surprise on them, courtesy of his supposed pregnancy, which soon invited a slew of responses online.

Here are some of the reactions, most of which were in the form of hilarious memes:

Scrolling down my feed to see James Charles pregnant pic.twitter.com/T4hVCMWhDz — Hassan Chammout (@ChammoutHassan) February 12, 2021

just saw pregnant james charles on the tl i think im getting off this website for today??? pic.twitter.com/D3Ocb56kfC — Bob (@bob0fhydra) February 12, 2021

Im so confused!

James charles pregnant!!!! pic.twitter.com/SaTzy1Qr3O — 𝐕𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐬 (@lostonvenouss) February 13, 2021

is james charles bald or pregnant pls make up your mind pic.twitter.com/qFC0bmZyeX — phoebe bridgers B BIRTH (@cardiganrry) February 12, 2021

James Charles posting a pregnant picture of him & the amount of ppl commenting “is this real???” pic.twitter.com/tdyLhAFTDH — ℓes (@leslieamacias) February 12, 2021

yesterday we got to see bald James Charles and now nakey and pregnant James Charles... God else we need to see pic.twitter.com/TKBKqGQ4Q5 — chrisy ♡'s sophie and ashley ✿ (@fearlessslarry) February 13, 2021

Lil nas x got titties and James Charles acting pregnant??? Wtf is going on?? pic.twitter.com/503jXEn8G7 — Crockopouf? (@Jorderrrn) February 12, 2021

JAMES CHARLES IS PREGNANT AND IT WON'T STOP POPPING UP ON MY SCREEN pic.twitter.com/NOxI3nrUnm — Keeper of Chillies (@Keeperofchiliie) February 13, 2021

Just saw pregnant James Charles I crave the sweet release of death... pic.twitter.com/31Ml04LxPW — ً (@DARKALLEYDOCTOR) February 13, 2021

Why is pregnant james charles everywhere now I’m sofjuxkung sad pic.twitter.com/3JTeK3Etha — aaamrim (@immairmi) February 12, 2021

so james charles is pregnant and bald??

just when i thought i'd seen it all😭 pic.twitter.com/FjWqvHQnJK — elaine ♡s lou and h (@FINELINESBBY) February 13, 2021

Scrolling down my feed to see James Charles pregnant pic.twitter.com/4n77UzZ9Fs — rabeeh (@Imrabeh1) February 13, 2021

Pregnant James Charles is haunting me. Please help. HE IS PREGNANT pic.twitter.com/woLeZlAdVj — Trudo | Doovey (@doovey_) February 13, 2021

Why do I keep on seeing pregnant James Charles on my tl pic.twitter.com/SyOhYGF74a — E (@chojiso) February 13, 2021

With reactions pouring in online, James Charles continues to find himself on the trending page, courtesy of a series of viral pictures.