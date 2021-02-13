James Charles' pregnant photo leaves Twitter in shock

After leaving fans stunned with his recent bald look, beauty guru and internet celebrity James Charles dropped another bombshell by sharing a picture of his pregnant self on Instagram.
The 21-year old beauty mogul recently took to Instagram to share a picture of himself naked, replete with a visible baby bump.
The caption seemed to take inspiration from Halsey's recent pregnancy announcement, as James Charles aptly titled it "Surprise":
Within seconds of posting, his fans had a meltdown, as they desperately tried to unearth the truth behind his apparent pregnancy.
However, they managed to heave a sigh of relief soon enough. Turns out, the viral pregnancy picture was simply a ruse on his part to promote his latest YouTube video, in which he mimicked the life of a pregnant lady over the course of 24 hours.
Featuring his close friend Laura Mellado, James Charles' latest YouTube video focusses on him stepping into the shoes of a pregnant lady.
Keeping in mind public sentiment, he also added a disclaimer to his video and revealed that a portion of the video's proceeds would be donated to charities in order to help pregnant women.
The viral video has garnered more than 3 million views so far, with his rumored pregnancy sending shockwaves throughout the industry.
As a result of his latest publicity stunt, Twitter was soon abuzz with a plethora of reactions as fans reacted to James Charles being "pregnant"
Is James Charles having a baby? Twitter reacts to the truth behind his viral picture
Over the past day, James Charles has been trending all over social media, thanks to his recent bald appearance, which instantly became the talk of the town.
While several allege that he is simply wearing a bald cap, he continues to remain tight-lipped and play along for the time being.
From being subjected to a host of memes to indulging in self-deprecating humor himself, the celebrity make-up artist certainly seems to be basking under the glare of all the attention.
Barely had his fans adjusted to his bald look, that he decided to spring yet another major surprise on them, courtesy of his supposed pregnancy, which soon invited a slew of responses online.
Here are some of the reactions, most of which were in the form of hilarious memes:
With reactions pouring in online, James Charles continues to find himself on the trending page, courtesy of a series of viral pictures.
