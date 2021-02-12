James Charles goes bald, becomes an instant meme on Twitter

Beauty guru and internet celebrity James Charles has apparently decided to go bald, and Twitter can't seem to get enough of it.

The 21-year-old make-up artist recently left fans shocked after his new bald look was captured by the paparazzi.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: James Charles is bald now. pic.twitter.com/gpfACo3iaY — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 12, 2021

Known to experiment with his hair from time to time, the sight of James Charles without his trademark mane is a look that fans are certainly going to take some time getting used to.

As soon as word got around that James Charles had opted to go bald, Twitter was abuzz with several reactions, as users instantly began memeing the situation.

Fans respond with hilarious memes as James Charles goes bald

Advertisement

James Charles was recently snapped by paparazzi while stepping out of his car. To everyone's surprise, he emerged with a new, bald look.

Speaking to them about the same, he proudly showed off his new look and stated:

"Just trying something new, do you like it? This is going to be my new look!"

He teased a new look on his Instagram story a couple of hours ago, where he cleverly used a filter to cover his head.

This soon led to speculation about what his next look could be. By the looks of his recent public appearance, it seems like he has decided to go the bald route.

With social media having a strong proclivity towards churning out quality memes, James Charles soon became a living meme, courtesy of his shocking bald look:

Advertisement

James Charles is bald now omg @jamescharles pic.twitter.com/SdEqnSod4L — Ty Callis (@tycallis) February 12, 2021

Your bald era is coming isn’t it sister😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/kqIiZ9xKsv — Briss (@chris3sparza) February 12, 2021

james charles went bald lmfao pic.twitter.com/jeD7dlmyz4 — El (@outsoldurfaves) February 12, 2021

Advertisement

So.. James Charles is bald now.. Okay then. pic.twitter.com/OjVjIvJKDW — Princess (@pinkferrari1) February 12, 2021

james charles is BALD pic.twitter.com/nKBOW0iYug — juanpa (@lonelymotive) February 12, 2021

who told james charles this shit was ok? pic.twitter.com/sCAKdvYQff — viaً ! sprt pin (@chuuspinkfriday) February 12, 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bald James Charles looks like a pretty Mr. Clean @jamescharles pic.twitter.com/Uvrz9pKv30 — Ty Callis (@tycallis) February 12, 2021

While his bald look has led to a mixed reception, fans should not be too worried because it is most likely a bald cap, as revealed by the tweets below, which point out wrinkles on his skull:

JAMES 😫 the wrinkles of the cap pic.twitter.com/GnP4h6vXBn — Xena🖤 #StreamDontPlay (@itz_xena_yea) February 12, 2021

Fake or not, James Charles has once again managed to grab headlines, courtesy of a brand-new bald look.