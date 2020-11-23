Twitter calls out James Charles for old "racist" tweets and recent "Don't have children please" comment 

Popular internet personality and professional make-up artist James Charles is currently facing the heat online, after old tweets of his recently resurfaced.

Of late, the 21-year old celebrity has been feuding with fellow internet personality Trisha Paytas, whom he recently called out for using the N-word.

However, his accusations have now come back to bite him as another TikToker recently called him out for his old tweets, which seemed to have a pronounced racist tone.

In his defense, he stated that he was 13 and 17 years of age when he made those comments and has taken accountability numerous times since then.

James Charles responded to the TikTok saying he was 13 and 17 when be tweeted those tweets. He claims to have taken accountability 100 times. pic.twitter.com/UFE8Lk3HYe — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 23, 2020

However, the TikToker didn't seem to buy into his reason and received support from Trisha Paytas, as the duo went on to admonish him for trying to use age as an excuse to make racist comments.

Trisha Paytas duetted this TikTok saying “these entitled brats are in 2020 repeating these ignorant a*s things and smiling about it.” pic.twitter.com/iQbreJ2akv — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 23, 2020

Adding further fuel to fire is the backlash from his recent comment on a TikToker's video, where he requested her "not to have children."

His comment was in response to her recent post, where she justifies her decision to not allow her son to wear a dress in her house until he is of age.

This is the video that prompted James Charles to leave the comment. In this video, the TikToker justifies why she will not allow her son to wear a dress in her house until he is of age. pic.twitter.com/lOazyBvjIT — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 23, 2020

Advertisement

From calling him a hypocritical celebrity to justifying her parental decision, the TikToker's response video eventually led to a significant backlash against James Charles, which resulted in him instantly deleting his comment.

TikTokers call out James Charles for old tweets and recent comments

James Charles is a popular internet personality who is one of the most well-known celebrity make-up artists online.

From the likes of Kylie Jenner to Lil Nas X, he has collaborated with various celebrities on their make-up looks. He can also be spotted cooking and trying his hand at games such as Among Us in his videos.

James Charles has also had his fair share of controversies over the course of his career and recently, his comment on parenting ended up receiving backlash from Hannahlee Yoder, the TikToker who posted a response video:

"I am going to continue to parent the way I see fit in my household James Charles . Just because you are a celebrity on the internet with millions of followers , is not gonna change my mind . My foundation is stronger than man's approval, so carry on James. "

Despite deleting his comment, James Charles went on to receive a significant amount of backlash online, after declaring that he stands by what he said.

If you can’t love your kids no matter how they want to express themselves, you shouldn’t have kids. I stand by what I said — James Charles (@jamescharles) November 23, 2020

Check out some of the reactions as fans responded to James Charles' old tweets and his recent comment on parenting.

Advertisement

He maybe talented but he’s also clearly very immature — Gabi M (@w0nderch1ld) November 23, 2020

starting to think james doesn’t know when to shut his mouth — katie ☭ 🏳️‍🌈 (@stinkyleftist) November 23, 2020

Not to be rude but who tf is he to tell someone not to have kids- — Bella♥ (@nightxxoo) November 23, 2020

The hell!!! I don’t agree with her view but Wtf is wrong with James???? Telling a woman not to have children and to butt in on how she decides yo raise her kids!!! Like this dude needs to check his ego — Monica Faour (@MonicaFaour) November 23, 2020

I don't agree with her stance but "don't have children" was an unkind and unproductive response. No one has ever changed their view by being attacked. It's much better to meet people where they are, ask questions, have a conversation. — Saecha Rose (@crashpoint_six) November 23, 2020

I don’t agree with James at all. Her household is her household. I am not going to belittle her choice in anything. It’s her kid. James has no right to say anything when he doesn’t even have that experience as a parent to see what she may see and make her decisions. — Dezi (@Stagedoll89) November 23, 2020

He's spreading this logic of using age as an excuse for racism to all his followers "that are probably all bellow 15yr old"



James Charles is basically promoting racism you people. — Lysol (@LowCarbTea) November 23, 2020

As the internet remains divided over James Charles' recent comment, it remains to be seen what course this controversy ultimately ends up taking.