Twitter user tries to expose James Charles for a fake bald look, claims it's just a bald cap

James Charles, a famous internet personality and makeup artist, was in the news recently after going bald. Although he's known for experimenting with his hair, this is the first time he's gone bald, and the internet couldn't stay calm about it.
There were a lot of memes that were made following this change in look. Twitter users have since claimed that it is a bald cap with make-up.
Twitter users claim that James Charles' bald head is just a bald cap with make-up
A Twitter user @Planettmarrs posted a photo of James Charles, which suggested that the influencer was wearing a bald cap.
Since the face of the individual cannot be seen in this image, it is very difficult to categorically state that this individual is James Charles.
The internet is divided on this matter as well. There are some people who are now convinced that this is a bald cap.
Here are some reactions on Twitter:
There are others on the internet who believe that James Charles has definitely gone bald.
Incidents like this prove that nothing is too trivial to cause controversy. The best part about this entire incident is that the internet is overrun with memes on James Charles' new look.
Users on Twitter also believe that this is just an attempt to pranks his followers. Prank or not, the internet is having a hard time coming to terms with the fact that James Charles has gone bald.
Some on the internet even wondered if James Charles had cancer.
From the information that is available, he's a perfectly healthy human being. Nothing can be said for sure until James Charles says something on the matter himself.Published 12 Feb 2021, 15:53 IST