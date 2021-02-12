Twitter user tries to expose James Charles for a fake bald look, claims it's just a bald cap

James Charles, a famous internet personality and makeup artist, was in the news recently after going bald. Although he's known for experimenting with his hair, this is the first time he's gone bald, and the internet couldn't stay calm about it.

There were a lot of memes that were made following this change in look. Twitter users have since claimed that it is a bald cap with make-up.

Twitter users claim that James Charles' bald head is just a bald cap with make-up

oh sis... you tried . but we know. pic.twitter.com/1h87fkw7Yr — Elle Marrs (@Planettmarrs) February 12, 2021

A Twitter user @Planettmarrs posted a photo of James Charles, which suggested that the influencer was wearing a bald cap.

Since the face of the individual cannot be seen in this image, it is very difficult to categorically state that this individual is James Charles.

The internet is divided on this matter as well. There are some people who are now convinced that this is a bald cap.

Here are some reactions on Twitter:

Didn’t have to see this to know it was a bald cap — Rainy Day Reviews & Commentary ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 (@rainydayreviewz) February 12, 2021

He did make up..wore a bad cap — Ivy_line_k45dozbeauty (@k45dozbeauty) February 12, 2021

oh my god the creases- 💀💀💀💀💀 — ruth (@rutherolfe) February 12, 2021

Just realized this is fake and am now sad. I WANT BALD JAMES. — 🎀Eliza Geist🎀 (@AHappyLilGhost) February 12, 2021

Its a bald cap lol — Aimee Talbot 🐇👸🏼👩🏼‍🦽💙 (@Bunnyaimee) February 12, 2021

That’s cap... no like literally that’s a bald cap, you can see where the contour shifts. — * mars (@thefaceofmars) February 12, 2021

There are others on the internet who believe that James Charles has definitely gone bald.

James just joined the bald headed brigade — Gottmik (@gottmik) February 12, 2021

You tryin to copy me? First time for everything I guess. You look good with or without hair sis. pic.twitter.com/mzAzKMNxCA — JinxieRose (@hellojinxierose) February 12, 2021

LOOKING GOOD JAMES!!! — Jack Manifold (@JackManifoldTV) February 12, 2021

Incidents like this prove that nothing is too trivial to cause controversy. The best part about this entire incident is that the internet is overrun with memes on James Charles' new look.

how it started how it's going pic.twitter.com/h7WXkgPZxZ — Berenabas (@Berenabas1) February 12, 2021

BREAKING: James Charles to play Jeff Bezos in new biopic. Expected to hit streaming platforms this summer. pic.twitter.com/pT4SS0mP6B — Advil Lavigne (@agaycowboy) February 12, 2021

Users on Twitter also believe that this is just an attempt to pranks his followers. Prank or not, the internet is having a hard time coming to terms with the fact that James Charles has gone bald.

You shaved it. It was REAL. He’s doing it as a joke or prank. No one who has ever had chunks of their hair fall out will ever understand why this triggered me. It was not said rudely. Just an opinion. Just a trigger. — Casey Fetters-Treviño (@CaseyTrevin0) February 12, 2021

Some on the internet even wondered if James Charles had cancer.

I was worried so I had to make sure but I think its only a rumor... God bless either way 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/xMTAr35iIb — 🖤 Jade Gaga 🖤 (@JadeHasashi211) February 12, 2021

From the information that is available, he's a perfectly healthy human being. Nothing can be said for sure until James Charles says something on the matter himself.