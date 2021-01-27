James Charles claps back at TikToker, who tried to expose him

James Charles has exposed messages from a TikToker who claimed he was inappropriate.
A user named Huss.bey released a series of TikTok videos describing his interactions with James Charles. He claimed to have had a long conversation with the famous TikToker before being asked about his sexuality. Huss.bey alleged he told the beauty magnate that he was straight, and then James took things out of hand.
Huss.bey provided messages that were suspect because every other message was scratched out. This has the potential for certain messages to be taken out of context.
He also never showed any messages that pertained to him telling James Charles that he is uninterested in men.
Huss.bey removed his videos and then brought them back. Anyone wanting to view them must keep in mind that they are graphic in language and subject.
James Charles then provided proof that Huss.bey was lying. He stated that the accuser informed him that he was bi and showed off their messages.
The 21-year-old did not cross any messages out or leave anything to the imagination. The two screenshots presented seem to be definitive proof that Huss.bey feels bad for what he did.
James Charles is moving on from all the drama
What's important to note is that the admission of guilt makes Huss.bey liable for what he said on TikTok. James Charles would have nothing to gain from suing the small star, and Huss.bey has everything to gain from being on the TikTok sensation's radar.
There is also precedence for why he cannot sue. Vic Mignogna sued Funimation and other voice actors for their part in ruining his reputation. Many witnesses in the case pointed to the popular voice actors for Dragon Ball Z committing the crimes they blamed Vic Mignogna for.
They got the case dismissed because Vic is a public figure. Regardless of who is right, this is common practice for being famous.
It's a case seen often: public figures cannot sue for libel, slander, or even defamation of character. The SLAPP (strategic lawsuit against public participation) law is a way to keep famous people from suing anyone mean to them.
This law is a double-edged sword because it means even opinion is not considered libel or slander. If James Charles has a case for the videos on TikTok, he most likely won't pursue it. He has said his piece and decided to move on.
Published 27 Jan 2021, 09:24 IST