James Charles claps back at TikToker, who tried to expose him

James Charles has exposed messages from a TikToker who claimed he was inappropriate.

social media apps should have stronger policies around spreading false information... it’s actually insane how one person can fake a story or screenshot for clout and people will believe it because it’s entertaining 🤯 it’s all fun and laughs until it happens to you — James Charles (@jamescharles) January 26, 2021

A user named Huss.bey released a series of TikTok videos describing his interactions with James Charles. He claimed to have had a long conversation with the famous TikToker before being asked about his sexuality. Huss.bey alleged he told the beauty magnate that he was straight, and then James took things out of hand.

James I wanna ask why haven’t you filed a defamation lawsuit on these people who fake this shit- — ᴡɪᴛᴄʜʏ ʀᴏsᴇ̈ʏ (@rosey_dahila) January 26, 2021

Ooh he made them public again — 𓆏 (@mariahmuise) January 26, 2021

Huss.bey provided messages that were suspect because every other message was scratched out. This has the potential for certain messages to be taken out of context.

He also never showed any messages that pertained to him telling James Charles that he is uninterested in men.

He deleted and reposted the “part 3” as well on his TikTok. I mean, idk if I believe this or not, it’s possible. Idk what to think anymore. — Stay back 🤺🤺🤺 (@Pagelbagel96) January 26, 2021

Huss.bey removed his videos and then brought them back. Anyone wanting to view them must keep in mind that they are graphic in language and subject.

James Charles responded to this video accusing the person who exposed him of being mad James unadded him on Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/fCCfk6pcTK — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 26, 2021

I confronted him a few nights ago & he sent me these and promised to delete them, and then 10 minutes later unsent it all! luckily I screenshotted it all before he could :) pic.twitter.com/h6KMydBMjt — James Charles (@jamescharles) January 26, 2021

James Charles then provided proof that Huss.bey was lying. He stated that the accuser informed him that he was bi and showed off their messages.

The 21-year-old did not cross any messages out or leave anything to the imagination. The two screenshots presented seem to be definitive proof that Huss.bey feels bad for what he did.

James Charles is moving on from all the drama

What's important to note is that the admission of guilt makes Huss.bey liable for what he said on TikTok. James Charles would have nothing to gain from suing the small star, and Huss.bey has everything to gain from being on the TikTok sensation's radar.

This is so wrong. The lengths that people will go through for clout is disgusting. James shouldn’t have to deal with these kind of things and people shouldn’t feel comfortable enough to use him in this way. It’s foul. — 🌙Milly✨ 💕 (@_peachycub) January 26, 2021

There is also precedence for why he cannot sue. Vic Mignogna sued Funimation and other voice actors for their part in ruining his reputation. Many witnesses in the case pointed to the popular voice actors for Dragon Ball Z committing the crimes they blamed Vic Mignogna for.

It's also harder dealing with public figures/SLAPP laws.



Been following the Vic Mignogna case. He was ruled a public figure; means to claim defimation HE had to prove Funimation acted with actual malice knowing claims were false, or had "reckless disregard" for the truth — KJ (@CosplayByKj) June 6, 2020

They got the case dismissed because Vic is a public figure. Regardless of who is right, this is common practice for being famous.

it should count as defamation of character, right? You should start threatening lawsuits lol maybe that will make them learn to stop this shit — alyssa m. (@QUEENKITTYXO) January 26, 2021

It's a case seen often: public figures cannot sue for libel, slander, or even defamation of character. The SLAPP (strategic lawsuit against public participation) law is a way to keep famous people from suing anyone mean to them.

just logged off of Omegle!!! thank u to everyone who said hello 🥰 please don’t post anything until the vid goes up 🤫👀 — James Charles (@jamescharles) January 26, 2021

This law is a double-edged sword because it means even opinion is not considered libel or slander. If James Charles has a case for the videos on TikTok, he most likely won't pursue it. He has said his piece and decided to move on.

