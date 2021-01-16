James Charles trolled for feuding with Asian Doll over makeup artist fees

James Charles has come under fire online after his recent clap back at rapper Jermeisha "Asian Doll" Allen's tweet related to makeup artists ended up backfiring.

The entire fiasco stems from a recent Twitter exchange that the duo had online, after James Charles seemingly took offense to Asian Doll's tweet.

In her divisive post, the rapper claimed that anyone charging more than $150 to do makeup "can go to hell." This incited a response from the makeup magnate, who labeled it "a stupid tweet":

What a stupid tweet 😐 1 foundation can cost $50, artists have to buy EVERY SHADE for their kit, & thats just the first step 🤯 Its expensive to work as a MUA. Either pay an artists rate for their time & skill, do it yourself OR get it done at a counter and risk looking busted 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/Qz7DK406h8 — James Charles (@jamescharles) January 15, 2021

However, Asian Doll came up with a pretty strong rebuttal, mocking his "ghostly makeup looks" over in Hollywood:

What a dumb ass to be in my business replying to something that has absolutely nothing to do with you... im having a debate about HOOD PRICES Baby stay over there in HOLLYWOOD where they having you looking GHOST 👻 https://t.co/sXcvM637Ui — Queen Von (@AsianDaBrattt) January 15, 2021

Soon after their recent exchange went viral online, Twitter was abuzz with a plethora of reactions. Fans took the opportunity to come up with a barrage of memes, most directed at James Charles.

Internet responds to James Charles x Asian Doll beef, trolls him over "white face" makeup

James Charles is a popular internet personality who also happens to be one of the most well-known celebrity makeup artists online.

From Kylie Jenner to Lil Nas X, he has collaborated with various celebrities on their makeup looks. Having made quite the name for himself on platforms such as YouTube and TikTok, he has amassed millions of followers.

While there is no doubt about the skills he possesses as a makeup artist, he tends to seemingly court controversy by picking feuds that continue to invoke the online community's ire.

In light of the YouTuber's recent feud with the popular rapper, Twitter had a field day, calling him out via a slew of memes and posts:

I live for James Charles getting dragged pic.twitter.com/4nB4O6az9q — Two Virgils💸 (@Sanaaxjai) January 15, 2021

Watching Asian Doll eat James Charles alive making me cackle pic.twitter.com/ZEZ7sxccnZ — nattee (@poisonusviper) January 15, 2021

If I ever see James Charles in public so many people gon have to hold me back — Jahnell Anya (@JahnellAnya) January 15, 2021

he should’ve sat there and continued to look ✨ghost✨ — $haunaa 🧸 (@SDonDadaa) January 15, 2021

“Stay in Hollywood where they have you looking like a ghost”😂😂 Asian aint have to do James Charles like that im FUCKING DEAD pic.twitter.com/LKHzqjvnvb — Trentt (@trenttjeremiah) January 15, 2021

Remember guys. He wasn't shading his own friends who don't wear makeup and got a makeup deal. He was shading Alicia Keys, a black women who ended up not even having a makeup deal, it was for skincare.



James Charles is a racist joke. pic.twitter.com/YSxf7VPxZJ — BarbzForever (@ZodiacZolanski) January 15, 2021

James Charles trying to check Asian is only gonna end in him getting humiliated and embarrassed, stay in TikTok land pic.twitter.com/lPdSM918Fi — 𝐈𝐕•𝐕𝐈𝐈𝐈•𝐈 (@NovasDreamm) January 15, 2021

James Charles: I found my perfect shade!

The shade: pic.twitter.com/vpAH6QJiS9 — SoftFemUwU (@TheLadyHD) January 15, 2021

james charles after getting dragged by the tl: pic.twitter.com/LstJeNKWMb — jayy ᴺᴹ ᴬᴳ (nickiana era) 🦄 ➐ (@nickisclone) January 15, 2021

Me when I see James Charles trending again knowing there’s some drama to look through pic.twitter.com/3PkKkikwMv — 🌏 (@PaddyN03) January 15, 2021

james charles after getting cancelled again for like the 5th time pic.twitter.com/vFb7QdEgV0 — slaxx (@snkrrplug) January 15, 2021

James Charles should have kept his mouth SHUT pic.twitter.com/uPLZnZwfIf — Jay ⁷ 🖤🌬🌦ghostie 👻🏳️‍⚧️ (@WeirdoJayJay) January 15, 2021

Quite a few of these tweets allege that James Charles is a racist, an accusation often leveled against him over a string of questionable tweets.

Asian Doll grabbed headlines when she became the first female artist to be signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 Eskimo Records.

Since then, she has amassed a stellar following, who recently came out in full support of the rapper in this feud.

While her tweet itself is a matter of debate, James Charles's involvement has sparked backlash and triggered a whole new conversation altogether.