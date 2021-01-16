James Charles trolled for feuding with Asian Doll over makeup artist fees

James Charles has come under fire online after his recent clap back at rapper Jermeisha "Asian Doll" Allen's tweet related to makeup artists ended up backfiring.
The entire fiasco stems from a recent Twitter exchange that the duo had online, after James Charles seemingly took offense to Asian Doll's tweet.
In her divisive post, the rapper claimed that anyone charging more than $150 to do makeup "can go to hell." This incited a response from the makeup magnate, who labeled it "a stupid tweet":
However, Asian Doll came up with a pretty strong rebuttal, mocking his "ghostly makeup looks" over in Hollywood:
Soon after their recent exchange went viral online, Twitter was abuzz with a plethora of reactions. Fans took the opportunity to come up with a barrage of memes, most directed at James Charles.
Internet responds to James Charles x Asian Doll beef, trolls him over "white face" makeup
James Charles is a popular internet personality who also happens to be one of the most well-known celebrity makeup artists online.
From Kylie Jenner to Lil Nas X, he has collaborated with various celebrities on their makeup looks. Having made quite the name for himself on platforms such as YouTube and TikTok, he has amassed millions of followers.
While there is no doubt about the skills he possesses as a makeup artist, he tends to seemingly court controversy by picking feuds that continue to invoke the online community's ire.
In light of the YouTuber's recent feud with the popular rapper, Twitter had a field day, calling him out via a slew of memes and posts:
Quite a few of these tweets allege that James Charles is a racist, an accusation often leveled against him over a string of questionable tweets.
Asian Doll grabbed headlines when she became the first female artist to be signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 Eskimo Records.
Since then, she has amassed a stellar following, who recently came out in full support of the rapper in this feud.
While her tweet itself is a matter of debate, James Charles's involvement has sparked backlash and triggered a whole new conversation altogether.