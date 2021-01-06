James Charles called out for feuding with Jenn McAllister over COVID guideline violations

Notable internet personality James Charles recently came under fire for trying to throw shade at fellow YouTuber Jenn McAllister, after she called out influencers who continue to break COVID guidelines.

The 24-year old actress and YouTuber recently made a strong statement by calling out all influencers in LA who continue to go out and collaborate with people outside their households:

if you're an influencer in LA and you're still collabing with people outside of your household, i genuinely hope you're filled with so much guilt that you can't even move. someone in this city dies every 10 minutes from covid. if you can't make content by yourself.. you're boring — Jenn McAllister (@jennmcallister) January 4, 2021

While she refrained from taking any names, James Charles presumed that she might have been referring to his recent spate of collaborative videos, and hence proceeded to throw shade at her in a series of now deleted tweets:

More tweets James Charles deleted. pic.twitter.com/X7MLUesNAj — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 6, 2021

While James Charles immediately tried to defuse the situation by assuring fans that he and his team frequently get themselves tested, his failed attempt at unnecessarily throwing shade at Jenn McAllister ended up backfiring.

In light of his comments, she responded, this time by calling him out directly:

CLAPBACK OF THE DAY: Jenn McAllister responds to James Charles: “I wasn’t calling you out directly, but if you want to call ME out directly, then I’d just like to point out the 5+ collabs you filmed in December where you were sick to the point that you can hear it in your voice.” pic.twitter.com/NcttZlWizZ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 6, 2021

As fans heaped praise upon Jenn McAllister's clapback, James Charles ended up inviting criticism, as several members of the online community proceeded to call him out for allegedly breaking COVID guidelines on multiple occasions.

Twitter calls out James Charles for breaching COVID guidelines

James Charles has, of late, been releasing quite a few collaborative videos on his YouTube channel, alongside the likes of Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, Noah Beck, Chase Hudson and more.

From trying their hand at real-life Among Us to exchanging Christmas presents, his channel has witnessed a flurry of activity over the past few weeks.

Despite the content being wholesome, a common concern is the lack of masks and social distancing which is prevalent in most of his collaborative work. It is due to this reason, that of late, several people have been calling James Charles out online.

Pretty good! Sleeping well at night knowing I’m not spreading Covid and behaving as if we’re not in the middle of a PANDEMIC where people are losing their lives and jobs. Try it some time! — Shae Shukla (@ThatGirlShaeXo) January 4, 2021

The one where you apologize to high risk people who have sat at home and watched you break every rule while we worry our essential worker family and partners may bring covid home to us and we don't have a bed in the ICU. :) — yikes (@PotentialSlayer) January 4, 2021

Apart from his recent exchange with Jenn McAllister, he was also criticised by Ariana Grande stans, who mocked him for not following COVID protocol:

The stan account said they were a fan of James Charles. They also called James a hypocrite for his reaction when Ariana Grande unfollowed him. pic.twitter.com/nCgHH7H2c9 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 6, 2021

With criticism already gaining momentum online, his recent exchange with Jenn McAllister, who is generally perceived as unproblematic, ended up opening the floodgates to a barrage of critical comments:

the way she didn’t even see her fam for the holidays and he had the nerve to come at her hell no — sam (@fl0wercr0wnkian) January 6, 2021

But you call out Jenn ???? Wrong person babes. Start with your besties in the Bahamas — acayla🥀 (@acayla_wray) January 6, 2021

1) she didn't @ him in the original tweet, it was a general message of distaste to all LA influencers currently being irresponsible. 2) key emphasis on collabS. where Jenn has only done 1 since march (not for her channel either), James has done *checks his channel* roughly 20. — Melissa Sweeney ⛄ (@MlsSweeney) January 6, 2021

james charles trying to cancel jenn is making me LAUGH — erica (@daylightbea) January 6, 2021

jenn mcallister ending james charles as she should! go off queen! — a. (@folkmilf) January 6, 2021

why is he coming at you when he’s been continuously hanging out with noah, charli, dixie, larray and a bunch of other people that’s so irritating i’m so sorry jenn that influencers like him are coming at you when you’ve been at home respecting the guidelines — michelle (@harryslovesick) January 6, 2021

then you shouldn’t have said anything at all. jenn has done one singular collab, and has preached continuously on her channel how important it is to quarantine. just because you get tested frequently, james, doesn’t justify not following rules. — kai (@kaiyaxlynae) January 6, 2021

James I’m sorry but you’re in the wrong this time. Jenn filmed 2 videos while you had done multiple with all of your friends, this whole year and went to multiple party’s and traveled. so you are in the wrong — louie (@nastyforcolleen) January 6, 2021

You honestly look like a fool trying to defend yourself. Jenn’s one collab all of 2020 vs every other video you did this year was a collab. Not to mention the friend gatherings, restaurant outings etc. I’d have more respect if you just said you didn’t care about covid. Period — Kalie Chebib (@KalieChebib) January 6, 2021

James you two are not on the same level at all. You have continuously shown you don’t adhere to social distancing recommendations and rules throughout the pandemic — Alejandro Garcia (@AleeCyrus24) January 6, 2021

pls stop you’re beefing with the most unproblematic person ever — allie🐄 (@allieS100) January 6, 2021

two wrongs dont make a right but you travelling to Hawaii, going to parties, dinners, having friends over etc is beyond different. Yes she is hypocritical in this case but thats not a point to use in this instance. Im a big fan but it’s disappointing to see. — Gigi Malley (@Gigi_Malley) January 6, 2021

LOL haven’t been perfect either? One collab vs your 20 during a pandemic? And you went to PARTIES with no mask either... oh and you went to Hawaii — Perlitaaaa (@missperlaaaa) January 6, 2021

James charles is one of the most embarrassing influencers on the youtube platform.



This isn't a flex, you're wasting COVID tests because you can't make decent content on your own.



This is selfish. https://t.co/10aW7stOX8 — Molly (@Solly_Mimon) January 6, 2021

Despite his best efforts to defuse the situation and explain his comments directed at Jenn McAllister, it appears that he only ended up making things a lot worse for himself.

Moreover, a lot of the comments above also seem to reference his group of TikToker friends, who recently created a furor, after pictures of their trip to the Bahamas surfaced online.

As criticism continues to mount online, fans will now be hoping that James Charles focusses on setting the right precedent by following COVID guidelines henceforth.