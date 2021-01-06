James Charles called out for feuding with Jenn McAllister over COVID guideline violations

Notable internet personality James Charles recently came under fire for trying to throw shade at fellow YouTuber Jenn McAllister, after she called out influencers who continue to break COVID guidelines.
The 24-year old actress and YouTuber recently made a strong statement by calling out all influencers in LA who continue to go out and collaborate with people outside their households:
While she refrained from taking any names, James Charles presumed that she might have been referring to his recent spate of collaborative videos, and hence proceeded to throw shade at her in a series of now deleted tweets:
While James Charles immediately tried to defuse the situation by assuring fans that he and his team frequently get themselves tested, his failed attempt at unnecessarily throwing shade at Jenn McAllister ended up backfiring.
In light of his comments, she responded, this time by calling him out directly:
As fans heaped praise upon Jenn McAllister's clapback, James Charles ended up inviting criticism, as several members of the online community proceeded to call him out for allegedly breaking COVID guidelines on multiple occasions.
Twitter calls out James Charles for breaching COVID guidelines
James Charles has, of late, been releasing quite a few collaborative videos on his YouTube channel, alongside the likes of Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, Noah Beck, Chase Hudson and more.
From trying their hand at real-life Among Us to exchanging Christmas presents, his channel has witnessed a flurry of activity over the past few weeks.
Despite the content being wholesome, a common concern is the lack of masks and social distancing which is prevalent in most of his collaborative work. It is due to this reason, that of late, several people have been calling James Charles out online.
Apart from his recent exchange with Jenn McAllister, he was also criticised by Ariana Grande stans, who mocked him for not following COVID protocol:
With criticism already gaining momentum online, his recent exchange with Jenn McAllister, who is generally perceived as unproblematic, ended up opening the floodgates to a barrage of critical comments:
Despite his best efforts to defuse the situation and explain his comments directed at Jenn McAllister, it appears that he only ended up making things a lot worse for himself.
Moreover, a lot of the comments above also seem to reference his group of TikToker friends, who recently created a furor, after pictures of their trip to the Bahamas surfaced online.
As criticism continues to mount online, fans will now be hoping that James Charles focusses on setting the right precedent by following COVID guidelines henceforth.
Published 06 Jan 2021, 21:10 IST