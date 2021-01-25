James Charles challenges MrBeast to a race in high heels

Internet personality and beauty guru James Charles recently responded to a tweet by MrBeast tweet and challenged him to a foot-race in high heels.

MrBeast shared with his followers on Twitter that he was in the mood "to do something dumb like walking a marathon in high heels."

I can’t sleep :/



I have this very intense desire to film a video but it’s 1 AM lol. Idk why but I’m so fired up to do something dumb like walking a marathon in high heels or something — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) January 25, 2021

While this tweet attracted attention on its own, Charles's response grabbed the spotlight.

I’ll race you in heels — James Charles (@jamescharles) January 25, 2021

MrBeast also came up with a winning reply. The duo's exchange has since gone viral.

The highlight of their banter was an interesting offer:

I bet $10,000 you’re right — James Charles (@jamescharles) January 25, 2021

With an eye-catching amount of $10,000 being thrown into the mix, the duo's exchange invited a few positive reactions from fans.

Twitter responds to MrBeast vs. James Charles in a high-heels race.

Soon after their recent dialogue went viral, fans responded with a series of humorous replies revolving around turning a MrBeast x James Charles face-off into a reality.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

i would pay to watch — eleni (@elenigeodakis) January 25, 2021

on god i would watch the shit outta that — ky🧸🛋 (@kyla_rhoads) January 25, 2021

IM STILL WAITING FOR THIS COLLAB 😭🤍 — michelle 🤍 (@mmichhyyy) January 25, 2021

Do it James. This is a fantastic video idea. Perhaps get some other YouTubers too — Robert Humphrey (@Rph_2003) January 25, 2021

so true — j ! (@higogy) January 25, 2021

MRBEAST X JAMES CHARLES COLLAB SOON?? — ~OKO~ (@SimpForBeast) January 25, 2021

this is better than those boxing matches — ricky 💓 (@iamrickyjj) January 25, 2021

omg film this pls i need to see it go down — claire²⁸ is currently manifesting a 🕯BUA🕯 (@claire_peate_) January 25, 2021

And you have to be in full drag. Rupauls drag race but literally make it a race — Michaelene💗 (@BroadwayGeek11) January 25, 2021

My poor self seeing this pic.twitter.com/MOcJjFn8o9 — Amaloa🌸 (@amaloaaaa) January 25, 2021

this interaction I — 👁👄👁 — Juej Christian (@jujujuej) January 25, 2021

It looks like their recent Twitter exchange will generate more conversation in the upcoming weeks with most fans in favor of a MrBeast x James Charles collaboration

These are two immensely popular internet celebrities known for their collaborative content with other creators.

Moreover, given the spontaneous nature of MrBeast, a collaboration with Charles certainly seems plausible.

The mere thought of a race in high heels between Charles and MrBeast is sure to generate a lot of buzz and excitement. If such an event was to actually take place, fans would be delivered a truly unique viewing experience.

MrBeast continues making waves online by creating engaging content like the recent "Moon" endeavor or through his fun Twitter exchanges.