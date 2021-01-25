James Charles challenges MrBeast to a race in high heels

Internet personality and beauty guru James Charles recently responded to a tweet by MrBeast tweet and challenged him to a foot-race in high heels.
MrBeast shared with his followers on Twitter that he was in the mood "to do something dumb like walking a marathon in high heels."
While this tweet attracted attention on its own, Charles's response grabbed the spotlight.
MrBeast also came up with a winning reply. The duo's exchange has since gone viral.
The highlight of their banter was an interesting offer:
With an eye-catching amount of $10,000 being thrown into the mix, the duo's exchange invited a few positive reactions from fans.
Twitter responds to MrBeast vs. James Charles in a high-heels race.
Soon after their recent dialogue went viral, fans responded with a series of humorous replies revolving around turning a MrBeast x James Charles face-off into a reality.
Here are some of the fan reactions:
It looks like their recent Twitter exchange will generate more conversation in the upcoming weeks with most fans in favor of a MrBeast x James Charles collaboration
These are two immensely popular internet celebrities known for their collaborative content with other creators.
Moreover, given the spontaneous nature of MrBeast, a collaboration with Charles certainly seems plausible.
The mere thought of a race in high heels between Charles and MrBeast is sure to generate a lot of buzz and excitement. If such an event was to actually take place, fans would be delivered a truly unique viewing experience.
MrBeast continues making waves online by creating engaging content like the recent "Moon" endeavor or through his fun Twitter exchanges.
Published 25 Jan 2021, 19:53 IST