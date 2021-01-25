For just $10, MrBeast is offering fans the chance to send their pictures to the moon

Popular YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson has an ingenious plan, which allows fans to send pictures of anything they want to the moon.

The 22-year old philanthropist and entrepreneur took to Twitter to reveal the "massive announcement." He had been teasing something big the previous day.

I’m being 100% series!



Later this year NASA is putting a rover on the moon and I managed to buy storage space on it. I thought it’d be fun to let you guys put whatever you want on the moon lol — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) January 24, 2021

Elaborating further on his "out of this world" concept, MrBeast revealed that NASA is putting a rover on the moon. He's somehow managed to convince them to let him buy storage space on the moon.

Stating that it would be fun to let people put whatever they want on the moon, MrBeast delves into the procedure involved in doing so with an informative video.

Here's how to send pictures to the moon, thanks to MrBeast

In an exclusive video attached to his tweet, MrBeast revealed an all-new section available on his official website. It was entirely dedicated to his moon endeavour.

Advertisement

Elaborating on the same, MrBeast informed fans about the process involved and the idea behind it all:

"I thought it'd be cool to make the universe's first digital time capsule, which is why you're here. Everyone of you that puts something on the moon will get a certificate of authenticity , so for decades to come you can prove to people that you literally put something on the moon!"

Revealing how NASA probably spent billions in making the rover, he urged fans not to give up on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. He asked fans them to join him in a quest to "preserve humanity" and to be a part of something truly historic.

There are three options to choose from when it comes to sending pictures to the moon.

Image via shopmrbeast.com

The three bundles are priced at $10, $42 and $69 respectively, with exclusive hoodies and T-shirts up for grabs.

For all the skeptics out there, MrBeast clarified that this would not involve the use of any photoshop tool.

We will put the actual photo on NASA’s rover heading to the moon lol — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) January 24, 2021

In light of his latest announcement, Twitter was soon abuzz with a barrage of responses. Here are some of the best:

Advertisement

Please god, anyone with $10 put this picture up there pic.twitter.com/VT17KYXdvm — Michael (@JockyRhonson) January 24, 2021

put this pic up there mr beast pic.twitter.com/7XXVFposTF — 𐐪𐑂 victoria ⁵ 𐐪𐑂 (@T3CHNOSUPP0RT) January 24, 2021

Yes, imagine this being the last evidence that humans existed, found on the moon. pic.twitter.com/G27k1W8r6p — starry💫 (@STILLASTARRY) January 24, 2021

i think this one would be pretty dope idk pic.twitter.com/qshdEdoFFJ — stef❕ (@__stefkkuno__) January 24, 2021

Advertisement

PLEASE MONSIEUR BACTERIA NEEDS TO MAKE IT TO THE MOON pic.twitter.com/vbgTDREmX8 — luu. ᝰ (@tobeoptimistic_) January 24, 2021

This is weird finally seeing typed out LMAO WHAT IS HAPPENING — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) January 24, 2021

Advertisement

first the moon then earth pic.twitter.com/Qa5T6TjNqF — CoffeeMaestro (@coffeemaestro_) January 24, 2021

As suggestions and reactions continue to come thick and fast, it looks like MrBeast has taken his innovative approach to a whole new level with the "moon" endeavour.