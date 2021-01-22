People are trying to cancel MrBeast for simply being rich

As outlandish as it may seem, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson is being cancelled by a group of people, simply for being rich.

The 22-year old YouTuber and philanthropist is undoubtedly one of the most renowned names in today's era of streaming. Over the course of his career, he has evolved into a global persona courtesy of his exorbitant giveaways, impressive entrepreneurial endeavours and extensive charity work.

While millions may perceive him as an inspirational figure, there are always a certain few who tend to disagree. Of late, a new trend seems to have developed, with critics of MrBeast calling him out over his excessive wealth, by using the hashtag #EatTheRich.

I just can't believe mrbeast never give anyone his money he's never gave anyone his money ever in his life and I'm sick of it he's only given his money to his friends and no one else outside his friends #EatTheRich — Jadeno (@Jadeno56327612) January 22, 2021

The major issue which most of the comments seem to harp upon, is the ridiculous claim that the YouTuber only gives money to his friends, and not to society.

Anyone who follows MrBeast closely, will know that is far from the truth. A majority of his career has been devoted towards planting trees, distributing food to the needy and handing out large sums of money at random.

Keeping this questionable new trend in mind, a YouTuber by the name of Acheeto, recently released a detailed video which highlights the increasing attempts to cancel MrBeast.

Why people are trying to cancel MrBeast

Advertisement

The slogan "Eat The Rich" is often used as a means of protest and rebellion against the rich, income gap and wealth inequality.

The idea first flourished via socio-political movements in the 1700's, where the rich and powerful were held accountable on behalf of the less fortunate. Considering the dated approach, the fact that this slogan is being used against a 22-year old philanthropist today, comes across as quite bizarre.

In the video above, Acheeto delves into the comments that have been surfacing against MrBeast of late, all of which seem to take offence to the fact that he is not "using his wealth correctly".

From pointing out the flaws in the ridiculous allegations to labelling them as highly ignorant of a man who spends half his life giving away free stuff to people, Acheeto does a pretty good job in summing up the ridiculousness of it all.

This was also pointed out by fans online, as they responded to the attempts to cancel MrBeast:

People are trying to cancel MrBeast because he is rich. While most of his videos are about him giving stuff away to people. — 🏳️‍⚧️ LunaSakura154 🏳️‍⚧️ (@LSakura154) January 22, 2021

It means “I’m a selfish moron who never in my life have given a single dollar to charity but oh when Mr. Beast donates almost weekly, he donated way to little I’m gonna cancel him” hope this explanation helps — KooinBit (@KooinB) January 22, 2021

Advertisement

People are actually trying to cancel Mr Beast number one cause he’s rich and number 2 because of a joke he made more then 5 years ago. People on this app are so incredibly stupid it’s impossible for the mind to comprehend pic.twitter.com/b520O0JMwj — Idiots of Bird App (@Twiddiots_today) January 22, 2021

people are trying to cancel mr beast for being rich and not giving money to people in need...... are you all fucking stupid or even watched a single one of his videos? — norym (@norym19) January 22, 2021

how people look when they cancel mrbeast :🤡 — Anany75 (@Hesbackomg) January 22, 2021

Because their pockets are so fat? Why don't we go after people who are just douches who don't give a fuck about their workers. Learn the history of the phrase, learn something like how to cook or something, and get some fucking sunlight you troglodytes? — Conner (@OneUglyBooii) January 22, 2021

Advertisement

seriously stop cancelling MrBeast for simply being rich. Leave him alone — I'm full of unknown references (@bet_teh) January 22, 2021

Image via Acheeto/ YouTube

Image via Acheeto/ YouTube

MrBeast is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world today, who has amassed millions of fans over the course of his career, courtesy of his larger than life videos.

Advertisement

Apart from his entertaining videos, MrBeast is also known for his philanthropic work, having donated extensively to charity. This is in addition to doing exemplary work for the environment, via his initiative, TeamTrees.

Having made a mark across the globe, all at the young age of 22, his generosity and multi-faceted approach towards churning out quality content resulted in a memorable win as the Creator of the Year at the Streamy Awards 2020.

Despite his popularity, it seems like he too is not immune to the double-edged sword of fame, which often comes swinging down on wholesome personalities in today's age of the increasingly toxic cancel culture.