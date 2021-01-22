People are trying to cancel MrBeast for simply being rich

As outlandish as it may seem, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson is being cancelled by a group of people, simply for being rich.
The 22-year old YouTuber and philanthropist is undoubtedly one of the most renowned names in today's era of streaming. Over the course of his career, he has evolved into a global persona courtesy of his exorbitant giveaways, impressive entrepreneurial endeavours and extensive charity work.
While millions may perceive him as an inspirational figure, there are always a certain few who tend to disagree. Of late, a new trend seems to have developed, with critics of MrBeast calling him out over his excessive wealth, by using the hashtag #EatTheRich.
The major issue which most of the comments seem to harp upon, is the ridiculous claim that the YouTuber only gives money to his friends, and not to society.
Anyone who follows MrBeast closely, will know that is far from the truth. A majority of his career has been devoted towards planting trees, distributing food to the needy and handing out large sums of money at random.
Keeping this questionable new trend in mind, a YouTuber by the name of Acheeto, recently released a detailed video which highlights the increasing attempts to cancel MrBeast.
Why people are trying to cancel MrBeast
The slogan "Eat The Rich" is often used as a means of protest and rebellion against the rich, income gap and wealth inequality.
The idea first flourished via socio-political movements in the 1700's, where the rich and powerful were held accountable on behalf of the less fortunate. Considering the dated approach, the fact that this slogan is being used against a 22-year old philanthropist today, comes across as quite bizarre.
In the video above, Acheeto delves into the comments that have been surfacing against MrBeast of late, all of which seem to take offence to the fact that he is not "using his wealth correctly".
From pointing out the flaws in the ridiculous allegations to labelling them as highly ignorant of a man who spends half his life giving away free stuff to people, Acheeto does a pretty good job in summing up the ridiculousness of it all.
This was also pointed out by fans online, as they responded to the attempts to cancel MrBeast:
MrBeast is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world today, who has amassed millions of fans over the course of his career, courtesy of his larger than life videos.
Apart from his entertaining videos, MrBeast is also known for his philanthropic work, having donated extensively to charity. This is in addition to doing exemplary work for the environment, via his initiative, TeamTrees.
Having made a mark across the globe, all at the young age of 22, his generosity and multi-faceted approach towards churning out quality content resulted in a memorable win as the Creator of the Year at the Streamy Awards 2020.
Despite his popularity, it seems like he too is not immune to the double-edged sword of fame, which often comes swinging down on wholesome personalities in today's age of the increasingly toxic cancel culture.
Published 22 Jan 2021, 22:46 IST