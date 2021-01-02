MrBeast breaks the internet with YouTube Rewind 2020 ft. a Dream "face reveal"

Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast has broken the internet yet again, courtesy of his highly anticipated YouTube Rewind 2020.

The 22-year old YouTuber's ode to the year gone by has been one of the most anticipated videos ever since it was announced back in November.

With 2021 officially here, he finally announced the release of his take on the popular YouTube Rewind, amid much fanfare:

I just uploaded my own version of Youtube Rewind! Retweet this tweet to spread awareness! #BeastRewind — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) January 1, 2021

Just when it seemed like the world would miss out on an annual tradition, MrBeast came to the rescue with a wholesome look at all that has transpired in the world in 2020.

By the looks of initial reactions online, MrBeast has certainly not disappointed, as Twitter continues to go absolutely gaga over what is being deemed as "the greatest YouTube Rewind yet."

Twitter reacts to MrBeast Rewind 2020

Considering the fact that his Rewind is roughly only six minutes long, the amount of content that MrBeast manages to fit in is certainly commendable, with a host of familiar faces flashing across the screen.

From various trends and memes involving Karens and Coffin dances, to breakout stars, as well as a moving "In Memoriam" section featuring the likes of Kobe Bryant, Chadwick Boseman and more, MrBeast leaves no stone unturned in paying tribute to one of the most unforgettable years in human history.

The likes of Ninja, PewDiePie, Logan Paul, Pokimane, Jacksepticeye, Markiplier and several more feature, as a barrage of stars are honoured for their contributions to another year in streaming gone by.

Faceless YouTubers Dream and Corpse Husband get a good amount of screen time, with other popular YouTubers cropping up to share their views on the star duo. Speaking about the former, in what constitutes one of the most anticipated segments of the video, the Dream face reveal turns out to be quite a hilarious troll on his part.

After creating a good amount of suspense, Dream does take off his mask in the video, only to reveal another, identical one below!

// MR BEAST REWIND SPOILERS

-

-

Was this what you were expecting? #BeastRewind pic.twitter.com/amtAQO6iBk — DREAMSMP UPDATES! (@smpupdate) January 1, 2021

Dream @ everyone who thought he was gonna face reveal in MrBeast Rewind:

( made by @Bamborito1 ) pic.twitter.com/PDOpIjRcvr — Ray! || POLAR BREAD MMM 🤌✨ (@RayJayOO) January 1, 2021

In light of MrBeast creating a joyous six minutes of quality content, several from the online community took to Twitter to gush about the same:

Everyone involved did an incredible job, thanks for putting it together :) — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) January 1, 2021

Mr Beast's Youtube Rewind > — KSI (@KSI) January 1, 2021

IT IS MRBEAST APPRECIATION TIME RT TO APPRECIATE pic.twitter.com/VJlwtD5VbE — ~OKO~ // PINNED (@SimpForBeast) January 1, 2021

face reveal this, face reveal that... can we applaud mrbeast for the work he’s put into the rewind?? o7 for jimmy, I say! — — skyler is livetweeting the rewind (@xcvsmix) January 1, 2021

fr, the rewind was actually very well done. Thank you mr beast! :D — pompom🐝 (@pompomh4t) January 1, 2021

thank u mr beast for including unus annus, memento mori 🥲 #BeastRewind pic.twitter.com/Fi3gFgFPkW — amber (@mementomark) January 1, 2021

ANYWAY, THANK YOU MR BEAST, THANK YOU FOR MAKING THIS YEAR AMAZING — Kitana ♡'s dream (@oni_gummi) January 1, 2021

THANK YOU MR BEAST THAT WAS EPIC — Eve✨😚 (@badbitch665) January 1, 2021

can i get a ‘thank u mr beast’ chain ? ITS AN AMAZING VIDEO AND HE WORKED SO HARD ON IT — victoria | check 📌 (@vicwastakenn) January 1, 2021

Just finished the MrBeast YouTube Rewind. It was perfect. He covered everything that happened on YouTube in a way that rewind has never done so in the past. — zoneconnor (@zoneconnor) January 1, 2021

We have evolved past the need for regular YouTube rewind. Thank you @MrBeastYT — James Marriott / Stream Him!! (@JamesMarriottYT) January 1, 2021

THE REWIND WAS SO FUCKING AMAZING GOD IM SO THANKFUL FOR ALL THE CREATORS THAT PUT THIS TOGETHER. THANK YOU MR. BEAST I LOVE YOU #BeastRewind !!!!!!!! — natalie !! (@SUBTOSAPNAP) January 1, 2021

#beastrewind in all seriousness that was seriously amazing, and the attention to detail + editing was INSANE. thank you mr. beast for putting this together. — mints :) (@mintscraft) January 1, 2021

PETITION FOR MR BEAST TO MAKE EVERY REWIND FROM NOW ON BECAUSE THAT WAS SO MUCH BETTER??? PLS — esme (@esme_sleepy) January 1, 2021

aaaa corpse in the mr beast 2020 rewind, so so so proud !!!

you deserve it🤍 pic.twitter.com/pAvJTTx35G — ✧ linn 死 (@HUGCORPSE) January 1, 2021

With fans already declaring his version of YouTube Rewind the best yet, it seems like MrBeast has delivered an absolute winner, replete with tons of memorable content.

With a perfect mix of nostalgia, sentimentality, humour and memories, fans can't get seem to get enough of his 6-minute masterpiece which exceeded expectations in terms of technical prowess, as well as quality content.

As Twitter continues to gush over the wholesomeness of the video, fans have already started petitioning for MrBeast to take over the reigns of YouTube Rewind on a yearly basis.

Having said that, it seems like 2021 could not have possibly gotten off to a better start, all thanks to a certain MrBeast.