MrBeast breaks the internet by deciding to give $10,000 each to five lucky people online

4

Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, has broken the internet once again after he recently announced that he would be distributing a generous sum of $10,000 to five lucky people online.

The 22 year-old YouTuber, who is known for his exorbitant and extremely generous giveaways had a major ace up his sleeve recently, as he announced a Christmas treat for five people who retweet his now viral tweet:

I’m going to give 5 people that retweet this tweet $10,000 each to celebrate Christmas! (Make sure you follow me so I can dm you if you win!). I will show proof! — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) December 25, 2020

Soon after his tweet went viral, Twitter went into meltdown as fans have now been retweeting and desperately hoping for a massive stroke of luck, so as to avail of a whopping sum of $10,000.

MrBeast wins over the internet, yet again

MrBeast is certainly no stranger to the world of giveaways and donations, having made mammoth contributions to society over the last few years.

Advertisement

Apart from carrying out ridiculous stunts, MrBeast is also known for his extensive philanthropic work. His work with charities and the less fortunate have made him quite the personality in today's ego-driven world.

Known to randomly distribute eye-watering amounts of money online, his recent Christmas surprise proved to be yet another example of his generosity, as Twitter expressed their gratitude and shock online:

LETS GOOO MR BEAST — Ranger (@RangerMJP) December 25, 2020

You're the definition of insanity. This would change a lot of things 🤗 I hope it goes to someone who needs it 🙏🏻🤴🏻 — Inez Crypto 🐶 (@dealbase) December 25, 2020

2020 has been rough. This would be an absolute blessing to whoever receives it ❤ — Mknight31017@outlook.com (@mknight31017) December 25, 2020

Advertisement

If i win i will do 10 x $1000 giveaways for our community #LegitFAM



RESPECT to @MrBeastYT



Merry xmas 🤶 — Scott Crypto Warrior #💙💙💙 (@ScottZILWarrior) December 25, 2020

Mrbeast is the definition of wholesome — A.n0r1 (@a_n0r1) December 25, 2020

mr beast is so wholesome he makes me cry IHDIAJDISKFHSIFJSD — your local sheepy stan, LOVE U SPONGE (@54FAIRIES) December 25, 2020

Advertisement

Mr beast is the greatest YouTuber ever https://t.co/vsXUjQINX2 — Hyrum (@Hyrum01Hyrum) December 25, 2020

This is really a nice gesture Mr.beast 👍🏽 Keep up the good work :) https://t.co/Ti7LqTdpkm — AK (@Kohli_Aakarshit) December 25, 2020

So far his tweet has received more than 500,000 retweets and is expected to hit astronomical numbers in the next couple of hours, as the race towards making it to the lucky five intensifies with each passing minute.

Advertisement

With so many retweets, literally anybody's life could change in an instant and the online community will now be waiting with bated breath to see who happen to be the five lucky winners to receive $10,000.

On account of his wholesome meets entertaining persona, MrBeast has amassed millions of followers across the globe and continues to transcend expectations when it comes to anticipating his next big move.

Just recently, he launched a nationwide fast food chain of restaurants called MrBeast Burger, so as to provide an impetus to local and small scale businesses. Courtesy of his slew of charitable endeavours, the brand of MrBeast continues to scale new heights with each passing month, as he continues to effortlessly raise the bar higher and higher.