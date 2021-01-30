James Charles faces backlash after defending alleged sexual offender Ondreaz Lopez 

James Charles, one of the most controversial YouTubers, has faced severe backlash recently. Evidence of him supporting alleged sexual offender "Ondreaz Lopez" has surfaced online.

Ondreaz Lopez’s alleged victim sharing their story on TikTok. pic.twitter.com/3Yzqa1SNsW — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 29, 2021

James Charles has denied defending Ondreaz Lopez. Lopes had been accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old in June 2020. James Charles had tweeted about the allegations at the time.

Victims deserve to be heard & should NEVER be invalidated, but it’s INSANE that anonymous, newly made accounts are popping up with stories and people are just believing it!! With no proof at all?!? I am not defending anyone, but there are always two sides to every story. — James Charles (@jamescharles) June 22, 2020

In the past, Tati Westbrook had accused Charles of being a sexual predator. Charles went on to lose over one million subscribers on his YouTube channel following the accusations.

I made my video today NOT to start a war, but to take responsibility for my actions & clear my name. There ARE two sides to every story, & now you’ve heard both. I’m sure more will be said, but I’m moving on. You can form your opinions, but PLEASE do not send any hate to anyone. — James Charles (@jamescharles) May 18, 2019

Sister James Charles gets into another controversy

A TikTok account known as "Sainttbaby" had recently released a load of information regarding the issue surrounding Ondreaz Lopez.

*SERIOUS* CW: Pedophilia



Ondreaz Lopez sued for allegedly having sexual intercourse with 14-year-old girl, according to screenshot of legal document. Document also sent to Ondreaz’s girlfriend Hannah Stocking. Ondreaz’s brother Tony also sued by two 15-year-olds for same thing. pic.twitter.com/uUfLg8DjIl — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 27, 2021

My story with Ondreaz Lopez. He is 23 years old now. pic.twitter.com/8Tk5cjHsAE — BLACK LIVES MATTER // ACAB (@iirascibility) June 21, 2020

Ondreaz Lopez is rumored to be legally represented by Lavely & Singer, the law firm that represented Bill Cosby and Bret Ratner.

Charles went to Twitter to criticize social media policies for encouraging the spread of false information.

Twitter users were quick to counter his statement with their own tweets.

I disagree, its restriction on freedom of speech. — Grant (@TheRealGrantma) January 26, 2021

There is no definite proof concerning everything that has transpired, with accusations tossed around like fresh salad. However, it must be noted that the Lopez brothers have a history of harassment in Las Vegas.

Yep. There are multiple cases in Los Angeles and Nevada. — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 29, 2021

Blast from the past: James vs Tati, Shane and Jeffree

In 2019, during a visit to the restaurant with James Charles, Tati Westbrook accused Charles of making sexual remarks about the waiter. This wad despite reminding Charles that the waiter might be straight.

I’m waiting for this Jeffree Star 🙈😛 pic.twitter.com/onbFKi5jr3 — senpaiya (@senpaiya_) May 13, 2019

James Charles stated that he's a celebrity; hence, the man's sexuality didn't matter.

I’m literally begging all of you. The internet has seen enough negativity in the last few weeks. Text your friends and tell them you love them. Give someone a compliment (but don’t be too forward)! Appreciate what you have and those around you. ❤️ love you all — James Charles (@jamescharles) May 18, 2019

James Charles then put out a video to clear his name. Tati Westbrook later stated that Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson instigated her by filling her head with plosion.

Charles also got called out for being a racist way back in 2017, when he Tweeted:

"I can't believe that we are going to Africa today, OMG what if we get ebola?"

He apologized soon after, but the damage was already done.