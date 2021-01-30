James Charles faces backlash after defending alleged sexual offender Ondreaz Lopez 

James Charles, one of the most controversial YouTubers, has faced severe backlash recently. Evidence of him supporting alleged sexual offender "Ondreaz Lopez" has surfaced online.
James Charles has denied defending Ondreaz Lopez. Lopes had been accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old in June 2020. James Charles had tweeted about the allegations at the time.
In the past, Tati Westbrook had accused Charles of being a sexual predator. Charles went on to lose over one million subscribers on his YouTube channel following the accusations.
Sister James Charles gets into another controversy
A TikTok account known as "Sainttbaby" had recently released a load of information regarding the issue surrounding Ondreaz Lopez.
Ondreaz Lopez is rumored to be legally represented by Lavely & Singer, the law firm that represented Bill Cosby and Bret Ratner.
Charles went to Twitter to criticize social media policies for encouraging the spread of false information.
Twitter users were quick to counter his statement with their own tweets.
There is no definite proof concerning everything that has transpired, with accusations tossed around like fresh salad. However, it must be noted that the Lopez brothers have a history of harassment in Las Vegas.
Blast from the past: James vs Tati, Shane and Jeffree
In 2019, during a visit to the restaurant with James Charles, Tati Westbrook accused Charles of making sexual remarks about the waiter. This wad despite reminding Charles that the waiter might be straight.
James Charles stated that he's a celebrity; hence, the man's sexuality didn't matter.
James Charles then put out a video to clear his name. Tati Westbrook later stated that Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson instigated her by filling her head with plosion.
Charles also got called out for being a racist way back in 2017, when he Tweeted:
"I can't believe that we are going to Africa today, OMG what if we get ebola?"
He apologized soon after, but the damage was already done.Published 30 Jan 2021, 16:59 IST