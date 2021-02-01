Create
"She's an absolute idiot": Trisha Paytas mocks Charli D'Amelio's intelligence in latest Twitter rant

Trisha Paytas seems to have a beef with the D'Amelios
Saahil Agnelo Periwal
Modified 01 Feb 2021, 00:20 IST
YouTuber and online personality Trisha Paytas recently fired shots at the D'Amelio family, particularly Charli D'Amelio, whom she labeled "an absolute idiot." This was with regards to the Bahamas fiasco.

The temperamental 32-year old internet celebrity seems to have kickstarted a feud with the D'Amelio family. She retweeted a recent post by YouTuber DefNoodles, mocking Charli D'Amelio's intelligence, or the lack of it.

The clip in question is a recent one, where the paparazzi ask Charli D'Amelio about her controversial trip to the Bahamas. The trip took place mid-pandemic and drew negative publicity towards several TikTokers.

When asked for a statement, Charli D'Amelio replied, "No response." Her nonchalant response has clearly irked Trisha Paytas, who has since taken to Twitter to fire numerous shots at her.

From criticizing Charli's lack of intelligence and common sense to calling out her parents for allegedly holding their children hostage, Paytas did not mince her words.

Internet responds as Trisha Paytas calls out Charli D'Amelio and her family

This is not the first time Trisha Paytas has ignited a potential feud with the D'Amelio family. Back in November, she called out Dixie and Charli D'Amelio over their controversial chef video.

They exchanged words back and forth, but things eventually settled down. There are still some remnants of bad blood between them, as this latest incident proved.

Twitter users were divided on the issue. Here's what they had to say:

It's quite clear that there are two perspectives on Charli D'Amelio's recent visit to the Bahamas and the statement that followed it.

With Trisha Paytas having her own share of controversies, many believe that it is not her place to call out a 16-year old.

As the debate ensues online, there's a good chance of this feud blowing up soon.

Published 01 Feb 2021, 00:20 IST
Twitter Reactions
