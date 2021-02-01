"She's an absolute idiot": Trisha Paytas mocks Charli D'Amelio's intelligence in latest Twitter rant

YouTuber and online personality Trisha Paytas recently fired shots at the D'Amelio family, particularly Charli D'Amelio, whom she labeled "an absolute idiot." This was with regards to the Bahamas fiasco.

The temperamental 32-year old internet celebrity seems to have kickstarted a feud with the D'Amelio family. She retweeted a recent post by YouTuber DefNoodles, mocking Charli D'Amelio's intelligence, or the lack of it.

The clip in question is a recent one, where the paparazzi ask Charli D'Amelio about her controversial trip to the Bahamas. The trip took place mid-pandemic and drew negative publicity towards several TikTokers.

When asked for a statement, Charli D'Amelio replied, "No response." Her nonchalant response has clearly irked Trisha Paytas, who has since taken to Twitter to fire numerous shots at her.

Please get her off Tik tok and back in school. Her lack of intelligence/common sense is appalling https://t.co/xfAICjZLCQ — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) January 31, 2021

We need to help these girls ASAP! R they actually being held hostage ? 😰😰 https://t.co/1b0kpVXzDC — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) January 31, 2021

From criticizing Charli's lack of intelligence and common sense to calling out her parents for allegedly holding their children hostage, Paytas did not mince her words.

Internet responds as Trisha Paytas calls out Charli D'Amelio and her family

This is not the first time Trisha Paytas has ignited a potential feud with the D'Amelio family. Back in November, she called out Dixie and Charli D'Amelio over their controversial chef video.

They exchanged words back and forth, but things eventually settled down. There are still some remnants of bad blood between them, as this latest incident proved.

Twitter users were divided on the issue. Here's what they had to say:

That’s scary too. Kids are trying to learn from their parents about the pandemic and she’s showing them it’s ok to do all these things. Awful role models for kids to look up to 👎🏻 — Pallyberry (@Pallyberryy) January 31, 2021

And you’re not? She’s 16 - she can say dumb and do dumb things (not that she should). You know better and continue to say and do dumb shit. Stop bullying — jess (@jesssssssssseee) January 31, 2021

Trisha: I’m being bullied. -Trisha a week later- Bullies a literal fucking child. Okay 😅😂 — kristanmaree (@KristanMaree) January 31, 2021

Ummm admittedly not quite the same but you went to fucking Disneyland the other week!!! Was that a good idea?? You've filmed music videos - was that a good idea?? Rapid testing or not it shouldn't be happening during a pandemic so sit down and be quiet — Becky (@Becky80925087) January 31, 2021

I’m her age and I’m not even this dumb. I swear fame just gets to peoples heads in the worst ways sometimes — 𝐿𝓊𝒸𝒾𝑒 𝒟𝓇𝒶𝓌𝓏🤍 (@luciedrawz) January 31, 2021

16 is old enough to be responsible during a global pandemic. my children are 3 and understand why we spend our days at home. — fat sajak (@fatsajak_) January 31, 2021

Y'all need to stop using her age as an excuse for her it's getting old and tired, she's old enough to understand that she shouldn't be traveling in a pandemic — Jackson Raymond (@JRayman1988) January 31, 2021

nah nah Trish she can choose to respond or not to respond. the same way you feel uncomfortable people coming up to your car, is the same way the paparazzi is making her feel. — ily, trisha paytas (@ilytrish) January 31, 2021

Look who’s talking. — Fran A Day (@franticee) January 31, 2021

It's quite clear that there are two perspectives on Charli D'Amelio's recent visit to the Bahamas and the statement that followed it.

With Trisha Paytas having her own share of controversies, many believe that it is not her place to call out a 16-year old.

As the debate ensues online, there's a good chance of this feud blowing up soon.