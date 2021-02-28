James Charles' allegations worsen as multiple victims allege predatory behaviour and grooming 

James Charles has landed himself in hot water recently, with multiple people accusing him of predatory behavior, pedophilia, and grooming.

Since the initial news broke out, three people have come forward on social media to share their experiences with James Charles. They alleged that they were subjected to predatory sexual behaviour and emotional manipulation from the beauty influencer.

James Charles pedophilia allegations worsen as more fans come forward with accusations

3rd person comes forward exposing James Charles for allegedly having inappropriate sexual interactions with fan. They allege James was very demanding and pressured them. They also allege interaction allegedly happened after the Tati Westbrook and Sam Cooke situation. pic.twitter.com/TnGUgF0Ovw — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 27, 2021

Since the leaks of Charles' DMs with a 16-year-old, another person has come forward with evidence that the internet personality displayed predatory behavior towards him.

They shared a video showing James Charles snapping them. pic.twitter.com/r3zxsQpQwm — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 27, 2021

The user stated that he felt pressured into meeting the 21-year-old beauty influencer's demands. This is what the user had to say:

"After he used me for his sexual pleasure, I sent him this. He even screenshotted my photos without my permission and gave me attitude when I didn’t do what he wanted."

Another video shared by the alleged victim of James Charles. They say they were “positive James was manipulating them at the time.” pic.twitter.com/yL3eZve2ue — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 27, 2021

The Twitter user went on to say that James Charles was spamming him with video calls, begging him to do "disgusting things" for him on camera. This allegation came hours after another 17-year-old claimed that James Charles continued to flirt with him even after clearly stating that he's only 17 years old.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: James Charles accused by 2nd underage boy of allegedly having inappropriate interactions. While the 17-year-old said nothing sexual happened, he alleges James allegedly continued to flirt with him after he told him he was 17. pic.twitter.com/g8UKKbNJhx — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 27, 2021

The controversial beauty star can't seem to catch a break. Attempts to cancel him have been propping up everywhere for the last six months, especially after the Tati Westbrook drama. James Charles is yet to respond to these allegations.

