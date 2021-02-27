James Charles accused of Pedophilia and grooming and lewd videos with an alleged 16-year old TikToker surfaces 

James Charles, the popular internet celebrity, found himself in the middle of a storm when the internet came out and accused him of pedophilia and grooming. James Charles is the most recent celebrity to be subjected to such allegations.

The individual who accused James Charles of pedophilia uploaded a video to Twitter. The video contained censored images of James Charles, which the celebrity had allegedly sent the individual. The video was taken off Twitter for violating community guidelines, but it had already managed to cause a storm online.

James Charles accused of being a pedophile and a groomer

After being accused of grooming, James Charles came out with a statement saying that he wasn't aware that the individual in question was a minor. He goes on to state that he asked the individual his age, to which the person replied that they were 18, following which James proceeded to flirt with the person.

However, later on, when James Charles got a little suspicious of the person, he asked them their age, to which the individual replied by saying that they were 16. James Charles then went on to apologise to the person for flirting with them and said that he was uncomfortable talking to them.

The internet, however, wasn't having any of this. One user accused James Charles of being a pedophile by saying that the individuals' TikTok account clearly mentioned that he was 16.

james he has his tik tok account posted to his Instagram highlights and it clearly says he’s 16 pic.twitter.com/lKhkVBqogD — kendall (@KendallRM) February 26, 2021

A majority of users came out and supported James Charles in this matter and said that there's a high chance he didn't know that this person was underage.

do you realize that the Snapchat and Tiktok are in two different highlights, furthermore it’s very easy to make a new highlight or add a slide to a highlight who is to say that that wasn’t there when james is texting him.... — austin❀ (@ohshitlarri) February 27, 2021

theres a possibility that that highlight wasn’t there when jamal charlie was checking his insta — Ray (@ray_putja) February 26, 2021

You can archive and unarchive posts without changing the date, and you can add them to new highlights pic.twitter.com/07OJN949Ln — eb (@Everytingbread) February 26, 2021

Users on the internet went on and pointed out that this was the fourth time James Charles was allegedly caught in such a controversy. So, there is a chance that James may be at fault here.

Girl.... this is the 4th time James got caught. Shift your blame from the victim to the villain, aka James. — Bianca Edwards (@Riga_Morris) February 27, 2021

It’s literally right there stop defending a predator :/ — Tyler_ johnson... (@ttylerjohnson) February 27, 2021

Users on the internet went on to point out that there was no proof that the person in question had their age on their bio all the time.

In no defense to James do we have any proof that that was always there or if he put the age there after? It’s just strange he only had his age on his tik tok. Again not in defense. Just don’t want to string up either one yet — Rileigh Watson (@RileighWatson2) February 27, 2021

Just as the majority of the internet supports James Charles in this matter, they also went on to say that the individual was trying to set James Charles up.

I'm not siding anywhere here, just want to point out that maybe the kid edited his age afterwards? — Emi (@MahoushiFaust) February 27, 2021

He legit just changed it lmao I’ve had him followed for a min now — kwcibb (@kwcibb) February 27, 2021

I have literally checked and that was added after this situation happened — Matt🏳️‍🌈 (@Matthew50324875) February 27, 2021

He didn’t have his tiktok plus he probably just added it — ♥︎ (@floralariii) February 27, 2021

There’s a thing called editing your bio — sister sophia ✨🌸 (@sistersophia2) February 27, 2021

Either way, James Charles, in his statement, said that he would ask people to prove their age when they came to interact with him on social media.

This trend of accusing ppl of sexual allegations for clout is not okay and needs to stop.🤚I love you James — 𝕾𝖎𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 𝕲𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑𝖆 💋 (@gabdollcharles) February 26, 2021

Most importantly, as one user on the internet points out, it is actually sad that people stoop to such low levels just for online clout. What makes it worse is that it is becoming important for people to ask for age proof on the internet because incidents like these are increasing day by day. Asking someone to prove their age is the only way someone can safeguard themselves from falling into such unwanted and embarrassing situations.

