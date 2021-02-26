James Charles teases massive Among Us lobby with Corpse Husband, Dream, Pokimane and more 

American beauty blogger James Charles dropped a huge teaser for a collab with YouTube's all-star gaming community. The Tweet in question hints at a potential Among Us lobby with James Charles tagging multiple gaming personalities from the Among Us and Minecraft community. This has led fans to believe a huge collab is about to go down within the YouTube streaming community within the next 24 hours.

The social-deduction online multiplayer game is massively popular among YouTube streamers, and fans enjoy watching these popular streamers try to figure out who is the imposter among them.

James Charles potential Among Us collab is going to be huge

Tagging a star-studded roster on Twitter with the caption "hey, y'all excited for tomorrow?" towards Dream, GeorgeNotFound, Valkyrae, Pokimane, Disguised Toast, Sykkuno, TommyInnit, Quackity and Karl Jacobs, James Charles has sent fans into a tizzy over the cryptic Tweet.

While most assume that an Among Us lobby is more or less confirmed, others speculate that this isn't the case. Among Us normally supports up to 10 players per game officially, and James Charles' Tweet involves 11 people. While mods can allow more players to join, it is more likely that the YouTube all-stars will be playing a Jackbox Party Pack game or something else of the sort.

James Charles — Quackity (@Quackity) February 25, 2021

Some of the YouTubers tagged have already replied to the tweet, confirming that something big & sensational will be going down in a couple of hours.

James Charles — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) February 25, 2021

yuh 😌 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) February 25, 2021

James Charles, while mostly known for his beauty and makeup content, has branched out to video games in the past and has dabbled in a few games of Among Us. Hopefully, the experienced Corpse squad doesn't run circles around the 21-year-old internet personality in the game.

