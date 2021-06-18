Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's relationship timeline explored: Inside their rocky marriage of 15 years

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s marriage is going through a rough phase once again. The couple got married back in 2006 and have since made headlines for their rocky relationship.

Tori and Dean recently sparked separation rumors after the pair maintained social media silence on their 15th anniversary last month.

In a recent interview on Sirius XM’s “Jeff Lewis Live,” Tori Spelling shared that the couple is no longer sleeping under the same roof.

“You know what, right now my kids and dogs sleep in my bed.”

The former “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor continued:

“Since he left, he was gone for six months filming in another country, they all stayed with me. So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms."

When asked if McDermott is sleeping in the guestroom, Tori simply mentioned “He’s in a room.”

Also Read: Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa's love story: Exploring their relationship as they welcome twins

A look into Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's relationship timeline

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott first met during the filming of the 2005 TV film “Mind Over Murder.” At the time, Tori was married to ex-husband Charlie Shanian, and Dean was together with former wife Mary Jo Eustace.

The duo hit it off immediately and soon parted ways with their respective partners. Tori and McDermott were also quick to tie the knot. They married on May 27th, 2006 in a private ceremony in Fiji.

The couple had their first child, Liam, the following year. In 2007, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appeared on their debut reality show “Tori & Dean: Inn Love,” which showed the couple’s day to day journey as hoteliers in Fallbrook, California.

The stars welcomed their second child, daughter Stella, in 2008. Their reality show was also renewed with the name, “Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood”.” It traced their journey as the family moved to Los Angeles.

Trouble in paradise first began after Tori Spelling shared she missed the “old Dean” in one of the episodes of their ongoing reality show in 2010. However, the couple debunked separation rumors and renewed their marriage vows in Beverly Hills.

In 2011, the couple had a spin-off series “Tori&Dean: sTORIbook Weddings,” which traced their activities as wedding planners. Tori Spelling also gave birth to McDermott's third child, daughter Hattie, the same year.

Only a few months after Hattie’s birth, Spelling was pregnant with a fourth child. After going through a critical pregnancy, Tori gave birth to son Finn in 2012.

The following year, the couple faced fresh trouble, as rumors of an alleged split made the rounds. Dean was accused of cheating on Tori Spelling during the filming of his TV Series “Chopped Canada.”

The next season of their reality show “Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood” was also canceled based on the cheating rumors.

In 2014, McDermott publicly accepted the infidelity scandal and accepted cheating on Tori Spelling. During an episode of Tori’s own docuseries “True Tori,” Dean shared that he was ashamed of his actions.

"I feel shame. I've never felt shame before. You were at a Christmas event, and I was f*****g around. That's disgusting. That's disgusting."

The couple also went through onscreen therapy sessions and Dean opened up about mental health issues. He also took professional help to get through the situation.

Also Read: Valkyrae and her ex Sonii spark reconcilement rumors post-Las Vegas trip

Despite the cheating drama, the couple decided to give their tumultuous relationship another chance. Tori Spelling told People that the pair are working on their marriage.

“We’re doing okay. We’re working through it. It’s something that’s going to take time to get through.”

In 2016, the McDormett family took a trip to Disneyland. Dean got down on one knee to propose to Tori for the third time. The couple were also expecting a fifth child together in the same year.

As things started to fall back in place, Tori and Dean came under legal financial troubles. The reality stars were charged for having unpaid taxes since 2014. Tori Spelling was also sued by American Express for an unpaid credit card outstanding.

The pair welcomed their youngest child, son Beau, in 2017. Tori shared to People that the child marked the “rebirth” of her marriage with McDermott.

“I feel like Beau is really the pillar of the rebirth of our relationship because our relationship had to crumble for it to be rebuilt and it was really important that we just start it over. I think Beau is a symbol of that because he’s the first baby out of all five that we’re raising in a communicative way.”

In 2018, the LAPD reported receiving calls from the McDormett household over an alleged dispute. However, no crimes were reported at their address.

Last year, Tori and Dean celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary. The pair poured their hearts on social media posts marking the occasion.

However, the reconciliation seemed short-lived, as new troubles ensued this year. On March 21st, Tori Spelling was spotted without her wedding band.

The couple also remained silent on their anniversary shortly before Tori Spelling detailed their current equation in her latest interview.

Also Read: Is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Duo rumored to be dating again after “family night out” pictures go viral

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod