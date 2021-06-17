Is Megan Rapinoe married? All you need to know about the Victoria Secret spokesperson's relationship with Sue Bird

American soccer legend Megan Rapinoe recently made news about being signed as a spokesperson for Victoria’s Secret. The new appointment comes as part of the company’s rebranding efforts. With Rapinoe on board, the brand has conclusively put an end to its “Angels and Wings” era.

Rapinoe headed the OL Reign to the National Women’s Soccer League and the US National Team. The 35-year-old winger was named the Best FIFA Women’s Player in 2019 and was crowned Ballon d'Or Féminin for the same year.

Rapinoe was also part of the winning national team at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and the 2012 London Summer Olympics. In addition to her brilliant craft on the field, Rapinoe is also known for philanthropy and activism.

The soccer star has been an advocate of women’s equity and the LGBTQIA+ community. Megan came out in 2012 while she was dating Australian soccer player Sarah Walsh. She is currently in a relationship with Seattle Storm basketball player Sue Bird. The couple became officially engaged in October last year.

Diving into Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird’s relationship

Rapinoe and Bird reportedly met for the first time during the Rio De Janeiro Summer Olympics. In 2017 the couple officially confirmed that they had been together since late 2016.

Both hail from Seattle, but their initial conversations started through texting. The duo share a lot in common and immediately hit it off. Rapinoe was also spotted at some of Bird’s games in the early days of their courtship.

The couple came under the spotlight in 2018 after appearing on the empowering 10th anniversary cover of “The Body Issue.” Rapinoe and Bird were the first same-sex couple to be featured on the magazine’s cover.

The couple have been inseparable ever since they started dating. They have also attended several public events together. Bird was present at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup to celebrate Rapinoe’s win.

In October 2020, the pair took to Instagram to share that they had officially put a ring on their relationship. Rapinoe got down on one knee and proposed to Sue by a pool.

In a recent interview with People, Rapinoe shared that the pair got the chance to “spend almost every day together” during the pandemic-related lockdown.

"Being able to spend so much time together — normally our jobs keep us ships in the night passing each other — that's been incredible. So it's really pretty special. I think I pinch myself all the time thinking how lucky we are to be in this life together."

Rapinoe mentioned that she and her fiance, Bird, feel lucky to share their lives.

Twitter reacts to Megan Rapinoe’s Victoria’s Secret brand deal

Fans have always loved Rapinoe for her contribution to American soccer, as well as for her constant activism. She is considered one of the most empowering female sports personalities today.

Fans across the globe have appreciated Rapinoe's efforts to stand for gender equity, racial equality, and support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

The same fans have been delighted to welcome the news of Rapinoe signing with Victoria’s Secret. Twitter has been filled with messages supporting Rapinoe being the new face of the global brand.

Imma make this clear: Megan Rapinoe is a fuckin BADASS. I would die to look like her. I fully support the decision to make her a spokesperson for Victoria's Secret. And if you dont wear lingerie, you have no room to talk about what model you 'prefer to see' — Rainbows (@ShadowRainbows) June 17, 2021

I’ll be a Victoria’s Secret customer just because of Megan Rapinoe 😍❤️ — Pamela Hilton (@PammyHilton) June 17, 2021

Megan Rapinoe is mega sexy, how are people mad shes a VS model pic.twitter.com/3wlFmRvcrx — kim ji-soo stan account (@LegendOfSandy) June 16, 2021

Watching a bunch of straight white dudes lose their shit over Megan Rapinoe becoming a Victoria's Secret brand ambassador. pic.twitter.com/xHY2Hi8txb — Nicolette NuVogue (@NikkiNuVogue) June 16, 2021

Literally every guy commenting on this to insult Megan Rapinoe is only further proving the need for this rebrand. Unless you wear bras, stay in your lane, my dude. https://t.co/A5T85n9xt0 pic.twitter.com/wE3hdeqJQU — Kelley (@pbandkcg) June 16, 2021

Seeing how people are reacting to Megan Rapinoe being named a brand ambassador for Victoria's Secret just proves the point of why we need more people like Megan Rapinoe representing companies like Victoria's Secret. pic.twitter.com/xFVE8sdTqY — 🦋Only Kate🦋 (@DJ_ILLIN_PAIN) June 16, 2021

There are people who don’t like Megan Rapinoe?! Kudos to Victoria’s Secret. Megan Rapinoe slander will not be tolerated. No one wants to look like her? PLEASE, look at her. Everyone loves Megan Rapinoe.



Plus, she’s engaged to Sue Bird. pic.twitter.com/3HjwO8Gyuc — Mychal (@mychal3ts) June 17, 2021

Yikes. The racists/homophobes throwing a fit because Victoria's Secret is including Megan Rapinoe in their new campaign.



Personally, good for Victoria's Secret for changing up what they're doing and good for Megan Rapione for getting the attention she deserves. — Jess Muir (@Jessmuir0407) June 16, 2021

Fyi? I'd kill to look like Megan Rapinoe. And many other athletes. — Jinxe the Hippo Truther (@jinxeptor) June 16, 2021

🤤



Megan Rapinoe changing the world one sexy moment at a time. https://t.co/4RG71Ojev6 pic.twitter.com/8EwYyMVcUy — Danielle (@dani0jo) June 16, 2021

I think Megan Rapinoe is a good fit for Victoria’s Secret—she’s definitely sexy. The MAGAts are just big mad because she openly despises their cult leader. pic.twitter.com/75SBoG58OY — Tara 🇺🇸🦅 (@TaraHen31) June 16, 2021

Rapinoe has been signed as part of Victoria’s Secret new rebranding project alongside other prominent female achievers, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Eileen Gu, and Paloma Elsesser.

