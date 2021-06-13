American Idol finalist David Archuleta comes out as part of the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month

David Archuleta came out as part of the LGBTQIA+ community in a long Instagram post. The American Idol runner-up wanted to make a statement during Pride Month and reach out to his fans and the media.

He talked about his sexuality and the challenges he had with it due to a religious upbringing. He revealed a lot of personal details and said that he still follows God. Archuleta noted that his sexuality doesn't conflict with his piety.

Though this is the first time the public is finding out about Archuleta's sexuality, this isn't the first time he is coming out. He claimed he told close friends and family that he was gay in 2014. However, since then, Archuleta has been exploring his sexuality further and said that he might be bisexual. He also noted that he might fit somewhere on the asexual spectrum as well.

"I like to keep to myself but also thought this was important to share because I know so many other people from religious upbringings feel the same way. I’ve been open to myself and my close family for some years now that I am not sure about my own sexuality. I came out in 2014 as gay to my family."

He further added that,

"But then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual. Then I also have learned I don’t have too much sexual desires and urges as most people which works I guess because I have a commitment to save myself until marriage."

David Archuleta has struggled with his identity and his ties to religion. It's one of the reasons he has wanted to open up to the public. In his post, he mentions that he wants other LGBTQIA+ people with religious backgrounds to know they can be a part of both communities.

The internet reacts to David Archuleta coming out to the public

Considering June is pride month, and David Archuleta is well known in some spheres, his post was a big deal.

Many fans of his appreciated his bravery and the fact that he could open up to the entire internet, regardless of the reactions.

Fans also noted that David Archuleta discussed his sexuality being on a spectrum. It shows that he is exploring himself and learning more every day. Regardless, many are appreciative of Archuleta's candor.

