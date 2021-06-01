"You're valid, accepted and welcome": Minecraft star Dream wins hearts online with wholesome Pride Month message

Minecraft star Dream recently won hearts online with an inclusive and wholesome Pride Month message that earned plaudits from his scores of fans across the globe.

The 21-year old Minecraft sensation recently took to Twitter to mark the start of Pride Month with a wholesome message of inclusion and appreciation for his ever expansive and diverse community of fans:

Pride month should be every month, so even though it’s a little early, HAPPY PRIDE MONTH!!!!!



Love to any member of the LGBTQ+ community. Will always have me in your corner, you’re valid, accepted, and welcome, no matter who you are.



LOVE U ALL — Dream (@Dream) May 31, 2021

Apart from petitioning for Pride Month to be held every month, Dream expressed his love and appreciation towards all members of the LGBTQ+ community with an affirmative nod towards inclusion and acceptance:

In light of his progressive message, several fans flocked to Twitter to return the favor with a stellar dose of positivity and appreciation.

TommyInnit, Tubbo and more react as Dream kickstarts Pride Month early with a wholesome message of appreciation

The unparalleled rise of Dream over the last few months has been nothing short of remarkable, with his popularity extending far beyond the realm of Minecraft.

Be it his fun interactions with fellow Dream SMP members such as TommyInnit, GeorgeNotFound, Karl Jacobs or others, to the wholesome dynamic that he shares with his ever expansive community of fans, the faceless sensation continues to endear and engage on a scale that is certainly worth marveling at.

With almost 23 million subscribers on YouTube, he has risen to become a stellar force to reckon with in today's highly competitive digital age of streaming.

Often known to interact and engage with his fans, Dream's recent message not only ushered in the occasion of Pride Month on a jubilant note, but also invited glowing praise from fans and streamers alike:

absolutely! amen dream — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) May 31, 2021

THANK YOU! (Also to those who are having their first pride this year, come here I wanna hug, so proud of y’all) — SNIFFERISH (@snifferish) May 31, 2021

WE LOVE YOU — soren (@enhtwz) May 31, 2021

DREAM PLEASE YOU'RE A HUMAN WE DON'T DESERVE OMG /pos pic.twitter.com/rjHxW8xVBT — Ashley🤍 (@CorpseAshley) May 31, 2021

dream this means the absolute world to me. thank you so much, i wish words could describe just how much it means to me to have a cc like you who openly loves and appreciates the lgbtq+ community the way that you do. thank you so much. — thinking about dream (@thinkabtdream) May 31, 2021

dream rushing to be the first to wish us a happy pride month pic.twitter.com/aqBpnEpQUy — Jane ♡’s love (@ohyouknowisme) May 31, 2021

we love pride month 👏https://t.co/oCWr1YT4sA — cricket ^-^ (@acadivs) May 31, 2021

you’re incredibly wonderful i hope you know that pic.twitter.com/v3gmZH0BCr — Mcyttwt trend updates (@McytTrends) May 31, 2021

Thank you dream! :D have pride blob! pic.twitter.com/mqcQ1ScS6M — ## CHARLIE !! (@Endipearls) May 31, 2021

From the reactions above, it is quite evident that Dream's recent Pride Month message has struck a resonant chord with his community of fans.

Moreover, it also serves as further testament to the ideals of inclusivity and acceptance that he not only espouses but also strives to achieve and maintain across his global fanbase.

