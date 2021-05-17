"You're important and special": Minecraft star Dream leaves fans emotional with heartfelt message of appreciation 

Minecraft star Dream recently surprised fans with a heartfelt message of appreciation on Twitter, which left many of them emotional.

The 21-year old faceless sensation is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world today, and has amassed a stellar following from fans over the course of his immensely successful career.

His popularity has also led to a thriving social media presence, with an extensive amount of fanfare surrounding his online activity, especially on Twitter.

In his most recent tweet, he shared a wholesome message of appreciation for his army of fans across the globe:

you’re important & special & worth it, never forget your worth :) — dream (@dreamwastaken) May 17, 2021

Simple, succinct and sanguine, Dream's aforementioned post ended up inciting a sentimental response from scores of fans, who soon took to the comments section to return the favor.

Dream wins hearts online with his wholesome message for fans

The meteoric rise of Dream over the last few months has been nothing short of remarkable with his popularity only growing from strength to strength.

Be it his fun interactions with fellow Dream SMP members such as TommyInnit, GeorgeNotFound, Karl Jacobs and more, to pulling off jaw-dropping feats in-game such as his boat clutch, the faceless sensation continues to endear and engage on a scale that is truly worth marveling at.

His numbers tend to speak for himself, having amassed a whopping 22 million plus subscribers on YouTube so far.

His most recent tweet ended up gaining a significant amount of traction online, having raked in more than 160,000 likes and 20,000 retweets at the time of writing this piece.

you are too :) — Punz (@Punztw) May 17, 2021

Same goes for you dream! Thank you for the smile :) — SNIFFERISH (@snifferish) May 17, 2021

Here are some of the reactions online as fans responded to Dream's recent tweet with a barrage of positivity and sentiment.

thank you dream, this is wholesome — ikandoit (@Ikandoit1) May 17, 2021

SHUT UP IM GONNA CRY THE VACCINE LADY ALREADY MADE ME CRY BY SAYING SHE WAS PROUD OF ME — pluto ⁴⁸ (@lcvejoyonline) May 17, 2021

stop it i will cry — fio☁️ (@iridescentpetri) May 17, 2021

fr like i had it really rough this morning and dream just made it 100x better — Aiko (@NotAyiko) May 17, 2021

love u dream pic.twitter.com/8XVaGQb9Ax — sneha ᵕ̈ 🎰 selfie 📌 (@georgesneeze) May 17, 2021

dream :) your so kind and for what — nicole (@laizanikki) May 17, 2021

Thank you dream needed to hear this<3 pic.twitter.com/kskxBJks5F — foo:D (@foonotfound) May 17, 2021

Awww you woke up and chose wholesome. Thanks for the message dude — ✿ Bliss ✿ (@Blissfille) May 17, 2021

always remember that you are important, special & worth it too dream, thank you for all the good and kind-hearted word you've given to us. we love you so much :) — clarence (@gnflovesdream) May 17, 2021

also you remember it too you are fantastic and amazing and we appreciate you so much !! pic.twitter.com/78856L9IiE — disco🦕 (@krispybiskuit) May 17, 2021

it’s such a brief but heartwarming message. i needed this, and i’m sure the people in the replies did too. i appreciate you loads, dream. <3 — sushi (@scuffledrocks) May 17, 2021

dream and tina r bffs can’t change my mind pic.twitter.com/knKrbmFYLx — daphne (@daphneroseleal) May 17, 2021

dream really woke up and chose to make us cry pic.twitter.com/qrF7CFiRwZ — clarence (@gnflovesdream) May 17, 2021

oh my god i’m fine i’m ok i’m great thanks dream ily dream you’re so wonderful dream pic.twitter.com/JLPxLdUEOR — Mcyttwt trend updates (@McytTrends) May 17, 2021

The reactions above serve as further testament to the immense influence Dream has had on the lives of several fans across the globe.

The prolonged purple patch that he finds himself in today is built upon the foundation of a wholesome community of fans who continue to show support and shower praise on him.

