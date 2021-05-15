Minecraft star Dream sends fans into a frenzy after he announces the release date of his new song "Mask"

Fans of Minecraft star Dream recently had a collective meltdown online after he recently announced the release date of his highly anticipated song "Mask."
The 21-year old Minecraft sensation created a massive stir back in February this year when he released his debut song titled "Roadtrip."
Having provided a fine display of his musical prowess, fans soon began to clamor for a follow-up song. Their pleas eventually came to fruition with Dream announcing that his second single will officially be called "Mask."
In fact, just a few days earlier he released a short 5-second teaser of the upcoming music video, which revolved around a stunning animated version of himself, waking up to glance at the iconic Dream mask lying beside his bed.
With excitement levels reaching astronomical heights, fans were overjoyed upon finding out that Dream has finally zeroed in on a release date, with the song all set to drop this friday, May 21st at midnight.
In light of "Mask" finally set to arrive, scores of fans soon took to Twitter to express their excitement over the same.
Also Read: Minecraft star Dream sends fans into a frenzy after releasing a new song titled "Roadtrip"
TommyInnit, Karl Jacobs and more react to Dream's Mask announcement
Dream's debut single "Roadtrip" ft. PmBata proved to be a massive hit with fans, raking in more than 15 million views on YouTube.
A breezy, freewheeling single, the catchy lyrics of the song ended up perfectly complimenting Dream's soothing vocals.
Having kickstarted his music career with Roadtrip, all eyes are now on Dream's follow-up single, "Mask," which is expected to be tinged with a more personal touch if the teaser is anything to go by.
With "Mask" finally getting a release date, several fans descended upon Twitter to react to the news recently.
They were also joined by the likes of Minecraft streamers TommyInnit and Karl Jacobs, who echoed their sentiments of excitement:
With a bit of confusion prevailing regarding the exact time of the song's release, here are a couple of tweets highlighting the various time zones in which Mask is expected to drop online:
Having dropped a bombshell announcement, all eyes are now on next Friday, when the highly anticipated music video of "Mask" finally arrives, amid extensive fanfare.
Also Read: TommyInnit, Karl Jacobs and more join the Minecraft community in celebrating the launch of Wilbur Soot's band, Lovejoy