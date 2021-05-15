Minecraft star Dream sends fans into a frenzy after he announces the release date of his new song "Mask"

Fans of Minecraft star Dream recently had a collective meltdown online after he recently announced the release date of his highly anticipated song "Mask."

The 21-year old Minecraft sensation created a massive stir back in February this year when he released his debut song titled "Roadtrip."

Having provided a fine display of his musical prowess, fans soon began to clamor for a follow-up song. Their pleas eventually came to fruition with Dream announcing that his second single will officially be called "Mask."

In fact, just a few days earlier he released a short 5-second teaser of the upcoming music video, which revolved around a stunning animated version of himself, waking up to glance at the iconic Dream mask lying beside his bed.

when dream said he was planning an animation for mask, i was expecting a little short stickman animation or something super basic, not a fully animated 3d little short movie what?? i understand the delays now because this is sick

pic.twitter.com/hh8UKItCvJ — birch! (@birchsaplings) May 8, 2021

With excitement levels reaching astronomical heights, fans were overjoyed upon finding out that Dream has finally zeroed in on a release date, with the song all set to drop this friday, May 21st at midnight.

✧*。— Update!

Tweet from @dreamhangout!



Mask is out next Friday at midnight!! pic.twitter.com/YO8rlYc23Y — — Dream Updates (@dreamdates_) May 15, 2021

Really excited about mask, Dream has worked hard on it 🙂 — dizzy (@dreamIfknloveu) May 15, 2021

In light of "Mask" finally set to arrive, scores of fans soon took to Twitter to express their excitement over the same.

TommyInnit, Karl Jacobs and more react to Dream's Mask announcement

Dream's debut single "Roadtrip" ft. PmBata proved to be a massive hit with fans, raking in more than 15 million views on YouTube.

A breezy, freewheeling single, the catchy lyrics of the song ended up perfectly complimenting Dream's soothing vocals.

Having kickstarted his music career with Roadtrip, all eyes are now on Dream's follow-up single, "Mask," which is expected to be tinged with a more personal touch if the teaser is anything to go by.

With "Mask" finally getting a release date, several fans descended upon Twitter to react to the news recently.

They were also joined by the likes of Minecraft streamers TommyInnit and Karl Jacobs, who echoed their sentiments of excitement:

Awesome! I'm genuinely excited — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) May 15, 2021

So excited, dream! They’re gonna love it! — karl! (@honkkarl) May 15, 2021

MASK IS COMING OUT ON FRIDAY??? OMGGGG — makayla • dream defender (@multimakaylaa) May 15, 2021

mask out friday, okay. MASK OUT ON FRIDAY WHAT THE FUCK DREAM RELEASING MASK ON FRIDAY OMFG LETSGO I'VE BEEN WAITING AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA — ¡¿ (@itsbeannex) May 15, 2021

Dream's song Mask release next friday. I'M SO EXCITED — I✨ (@iriagtf202) May 15, 2021

i genuinely cannot wait for the release of mask that song already means a lot to me and based on the snippets and how much time dream has invested in this song i just know it’s gonna be so special <3



(linking some tweets ive made about mask bellow to have it all in one thread) — drea? (@dwtjoy) May 15, 2021

everyone saying that dream has worked really hard on mask and just overall hyping it up because they know how well the finished project is. this and how dream seems so genuinely proud and excited for us to hear the song :,) i’m so happy!! — lizzy (@ohspacecow) May 15, 2021

Bts butter and dream mask is both getting released on Friday I cant breathe I can imagine the headlines already! golly me! pic.twitter.com/whsb9rPw20 — caranap2 (@caraginip) May 15, 2021

genuinely cannot wait for it to be released, it’s very clear that it means a lot to you and you like it so much and you put a lot of work into it <3 hope you’re proud of yourself for doing such a cool thing! — jules (@iamjulesss_) May 15, 2021

I THINK THAT I NEED GLASSES?!



DOES THIS REALLY SAY ITS OUT ON FRIDAY??? :D 💖✨💖✨ pic.twitter.com/L7Ye6Rl2ta — Jada Roberts 🦀 (Claire) (@Clairenime) May 15, 2021

With a bit of confusion prevailing regarding the exact time of the song's release

Having dropped a bombshell announcement, all eyes are now on next Friday, when the highly anticipated music video of "Mask" finally arrives, amid extensive fanfare.

