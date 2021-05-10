TommyInnit, Karl Jacobs, and more join the Minecraft community in celebrating launch of Wilbur Soot's band, "Lovejoy"

Wilbur Soot's indie rock band "Lovejoy" has officially launched, and fans just can't seem to get enough of it.

The Minecraft star recently sent fans across the globe into a frenzy after he announced the launch of his band alongside fellow members Ash Kobasu, Joe Goldsmith, and Mark Boardman.

“Oh, baby isn’t life so fucking inconsistent?”



We are Lovejoy.

Dropping our Spotify as soon as it’s available.

New music video tomorrow with special guest



WATCH NOW: https://t.co/QCBRprnwse pic.twitter.com/4OSdGpB7Y3 — Lovejoy (@LVJYonline) May 10, 2021

With their Spotify launch on the horizon and a highly anticipated music video coming up, the Lovejoy launch proved to be a joyous occasion for the Minecraft community, who celebrated online with reckless abandon.

Fans were joined by the likes of Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons and Karl Jacobs, who congratulated Wilbur Soot on his latest achievement.

Lovejoy recently released their first EP, titled "Are You Alright?," which consists of four tracks: Taunt, One Day, Sex Sells, and Cause for Concern.

The songs have been written by all four members and produced by Cameron Nesbitt. While they are yet to arrive on Spotify, fans can stream the songs on Apple Music.

Out of these four, One Day has been launched in the form of a trippy music video, replete with blurry vibes and a vintage, sepia esthetic.

Featuring all four band members gleefully vibing with each other on the streets, One Day encapsulates the band's indie-rock flavor to its core and has proved to be a massive hit with fans across the world.

One Day has already proven to be a certified banger among fans, with the chorus consisting of the following lines:

"One day, I know that you will be there."

One day I'll focus on the future maybe."

One day, oh baby, isn't life so."

"F***ing inconsistent"

In light of Lovejoy's glorious launch, the likes of fellow Minecraft streamers TommyInnit, Karl Jacobs, and Ranboo soon took to Twitter to react to the same.

Here are some of the reactions online, as the Minecraft community came together to celebrate the launch of the 24-year-old Wilbur Soot's "Lovejoy":

I reckon this is the coolest thing the internet will see for a little while — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) May 10, 2021

Excited for the future Lovejoy!!! — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) May 10, 2021

What has also proved to be an added source of excitement for Minecraft fans is the possibility of George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson appearing in Lovejoy's music video, keeping in mind that he was just recently spotted hanging out with Wilbur Soot and crew.

