TommyInnit, Wilbur Soot and Vikkstar's meet-up breaks the internet

The Minecraft community recently had a meltdown on Twitter over the surprise meet-up between two of their favourite streamers, Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons and Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold.

The popular Minecraft duo were recently snapped together on the streets of London by a fan, who shared a trio of iconic selfies of herself with them.

i just spoke to tommyinnit... and wilbur soot pic.twitter.com/EO4G4Iefyf — katie (@wroetosoot) April 12, 2021

With almost 20,000 likes and 2,000 plus retweets, word soon got around that the Minecraft boys were hanging out in London.

Barely had fans come to terms with the trio of pics above, TommyInnit himself took to Twitter recently to share an iconic selfie of him and Wilbur Soot, confirming the same:

While Tommy was at his characteristic best in the picture, Wilbur could be seen holding up his phone screen, which flashed the whopping 8 million YouTube subscriber count for TommyInnit.

What made the moment all the more memorable was the fact that the duo then landed up at Vikram "Vikkstar" Singh Barn's house for a surprise Twitch stream:

tommy met up with vikkstar! pic.twitter.com/UTpJZDSf1f — TommyInnit Updates (@tomayeupdates) April 12, 2021

In light of the surprise meet-up, scores of fans soon took to Twitter to gush over the wholesome trio, as they proceeded to take over the internet with their surprise meet-up.

How tall is Wilbur Soot ? Twitter reacts to Wilbur Soot x TommyInnit x Vikkstar's meet-up

Known for creating the independent nation of L'Amberg in Minecraft and his popular "E-Girls" trilogy, Wilbur Soot has amassed quite a stellar fan following for himself over the course of his career.

Moreover, his appearances on the Dream SMP, alongside the likes of TommyInnit, GeorgeNotFound, Quackity and more have often provided viewers with highly entertaining content.

Which is why his recent meet-up with TommyInnit sent fans into an absolute tizzy, as the Minecraft boys seemed to have taken a page out of Karl and Sapnap's book in terms of springing a wholesome surprise upon their unsuspecting fandom. Moreover, with Vikkstar in the mix, things simply couldn't get any better.

#TOMMY: she’s single now you know



WILBUR AND VIKKSTAR’S REACTIONS HELP MEE pic.twitter.com/h4x709otjk — corvex⁶⁹ ⚙️🦝 (@corvexgh0st) April 12, 2021

One of the most striking aspects from their recent meet-up was the height difference between the trio.

Despite TommyInnit being around 6 feet, he appeared to look diminutive while standing next to Wilbur Soot, who is believed to be a towering 6 ft 5 inches.

With such long-limbed lads for company, Vikkstar appeared to look all the more tiny, considering he stands at about 5 ft 8 inches.

Here are some of the reactions online, as fans went gaga over witnessing the British trio of Vikkstar, TommyInnit and Wilbur Soot hanging out in person:

TOMMY IS IN VIKKSTARS HOUSE WITH WILBUR??? HOW MANY CHAPTERS OF THE SMP DID I MISS??? pic.twitter.com/1N8HuNh88z — Trash Panda (@devilconjurer) April 12, 2021

they look like victorian boarding school children pic.twitter.com/8gea3qPVrw — diór (@WilburSoft) April 12, 2021

last time tommy went vlogging he met wilbur and if he met wilbur today, he also met tubbo so maybe after george he’s going to meet tubb- pic.twitter.com/nfMmhfIHKv — rachel (@highlyeros) April 12, 2021

while they’re together can we take a moment to appriciate tommy and wilburs friendship?



like wilbur has acted as a mentor for tommy so much throughout the years and been a great role model for him, but not only that, tommy has helped wilbur through so much mentally, especially + — max (@tubbosoot) April 12, 2021

do you ever just go:



💕💓💗💗💞💓💞💞💗💓💕💓💗💞💞💖💝wilbur soot💞💘💘💓💓💕💘💞💗💕💖💞💞💗💞💕💕💕💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/2k9MiUBLfQ — jay (@jaybumblebees) April 12, 2021

GUYS LOOK AT THEM WILBUR IS DOING THE TALL PERSON LEAN pic.twitter.com/OiRYNnRWvq — max (@tubbosoot) April 12, 2021

WILBUR AND TOMMY MY BELOVED — nicole (@laizanikki) April 12, 2021

george crying in the club pic.twitter.com/79eYh75to2 — lance! 🗻 (@miscellanceous) April 12, 2021

ITS THEM HOLY WACKA MOLYYYYYYYYY 💖✨💖✨💖✨💖✨💖✨💖✨ pic.twitter.com/KNVnUFVTtr — Jada Roberts 🦀 (Claire) (@Clairenime) April 12, 2021

LETSFUCKINGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOHOLYSHITOOMGIKHILNGOFMCIVKKTKCKCM pic.twitter.com/8kseU1rGJY — payton ²³ TOMMY 8 MIL!! (@fruitypayton) April 12, 2021

LMAOOOOO I JUST JOINED TO THE HEIGHT CHECK AND TOMMY MAKES VIKKSTAR LOOK SO TINY pic.twitter.com/6eo4sghYpp — perry (@perryplatyp) April 12, 2021

From the reactions above, the excitement certainly seems palpable in light of the Vikkstar x Wilbur Soot x TommyInnit surprise meet-up.

say it with me folks



🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯

george, niki

🕯 tommy and wilbur 🕯

meetup today

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 — rose (@tubbathy) April 12, 2021

if they meet up we will finally see the height difference between george and wilbur pic.twitter.com/NX8ylVO5c9 — syd !? (@raingnf) April 12, 2021

It also now leaves the door open for endless possibilities, as fans have already started to petition for the dynamic duo to meet up with none other than GeorgeNotFound.

With anticipation reaching an all-time high, the hype around a potential George x Tommy x Wilbur meet-up remains astronomical.