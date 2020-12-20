There are millions of people who play Minecraft across the world, but among all of those players, there are some who are truly exceptional and talented at certain aspects of the game.

The title of being the best at Minecraft is something that is truly difficult to quantify. By the nature of Minecraft, it's a sandbox game with multitudes of things players can do and accomplish.

Players can build things that are fantastic and intricate with redstone, dominate other players in PvP combat, or complete the game quickly and reach the top of the speedrunning leaderboards.

It's difficult to say if one player is better than other when they are superior at different aspects of the game. However, the players who are fantastic at what they do in-game can still be spotlighted.

This article will be showcasing five of the best Minecraft players in 2020, across all of the different aspects of gameplay.

5 best Minecraft players in 2020

#5 - Mumbo Jumbo

Mumbo Jumbo is one of the most talented builders in all of the Minecraft community, particularly with redstone. When players watch one of Mumbo's YouTube videos, they will typically learn how to do something innovative or pretty incredible in the game.

His redstone engineering feats are numerous, which include creating a walking house, unique automatic farms, high-tech security systems, rows of doors that open themselves, and so much more.

He is also one of the regular members and part of the Hermitcraft crew, where his building skill and personality really shine. Make sure to check out his build from Hermitcraft Season 6.

#4 - Fruitberries

Fruitberries is a solid all around Minecraft player when it comes to competition, but really excels when in parkour. He was one of the winners of the 6th and 9th MC Championships. He also has had continued success in the "To Get To The Other Side And Whack A Fan" category, as seen in the most recent MC Championship.

In terms of his talented in parkour, his performance in this YouTube video should serve as a testament to his skill. He also holds some respectable speedrunning times for the game and a previous world record to boot in Co-Op with Illumina.

#3 - Illumina

Illumina is a very talented Minecraft speedrunner, and has the accolades on the leaderboards to prove it. He has a multitude of high rankings on the speedrunning Minecraft leaderboard for Java Edition.

Illumina boasts seven top 10 rankings for different Minecraft Java Edition speedrunning categories, with two being first place.

He still even holds the Minecraft Java Any% Random Seed for Pre 1.9 record that he set back in 2018.

As discussed in this article, Illuminia has a strong chance of dominating the Minecraft speedrunning leaderboards for patch 1.17. He is clearly dedicated and puts in the time and practice required to be a top speedrunner.

#2 - Dream

Dream is one of the most known and recognized players across all of Minecraft. He took the world by storm this year and catapulted his way to to being one of the most popular Minecraft creators on the planet.

YouTube recently honored him as one of the top breakout creators of 2020, and he has over 14 million subscribers to his YouTube channel.

In terms of popularity, it is clear that people across the internet really enjoy his content and watching him play Minecraft. However, just because someone is popular doesn't necessarily mean correlation to truly being exceptional at the their craft.

For Dream, it actually does. Hate him or love him, Dream is a really great Minecraft player. He is mechanically sound, has plenty of accolades in terms of speedrunning, pulled off numerous tricks and near death maneuvers, and even beat the game while being hunted by four other excellent Minecraft players.

Unfortunately for him, Dream is facing a pretty massive cheating scandal at the moment in regards to one of his Minecraft speedruns. He is maintaining his innocence and is planning on releasing a video to defend himself very soon.

#1 - Technoblade

Technoblade has been incredible at Minecraft for a very long time, and a popular creator in the Minecraft YouTube community for many years.

Here are just a few of some of Technoblade's Minecraft accomplishments:

Beating Minecraft hardcore mode by using a steering wheel for a controller. His success, strategy, and dedication showcased throughout the Great Potato War Having some astounding Bedwars winning streaks, and being the first player to exceed a win streak of 1000 on Hypixel. Won one of the biggest duels in Minecraft history by defeating Dream and winning $100,000 as the prize.

Being talented for such a long time and continuing to be one of the top players to this day, deserves a great deal of respect and admiration. Technoblade has exceptional game knowledge and mechanics, across multiple versions of Minecraft. He is frankly just an exceptional Minecraft player.